ન્યૂ લોન્ચ:ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સનરૂફ અને એડવાન્સ્ડ ફીચર્સ સાથે મહિન્દ્રા XUV300 લોન્ચ થઈ, પ્રારંભિક કિંમત 9.95 લાખ રૂપિયા

2 કલાક પહેલા

મહિન્દ્રા એન્ડ મહિન્દ્રાએ તેની નવી લોકપ્રિય XUV300ને ઓલ-ન્યૂ પેટ્રોલ ઓટોશિફ્ટ ટ્રાન્સમિશન ટેક્નોલોજી સાથે લોન્ચ કરી છે. કંપનીએ કહ્યું કે, તેના ટોપ-એન્ડ વેરિઅન્ટ W8 (O)માં નવા ઓટોમેટિક ટ્રાન્સમિશન ઉપરાંત, ઓલ-ન્યૂ બ્લુ સેન્સ પ્લસ કનેક્ટેડ SUV ટેક્નોલોજી પણ આપવામાં આવી છે. કંપનીએ જાહેરાત કરી કે, ઓલ-ન્યૂ પેટ્રોલ ઓટોશિફ્ટ મોડેલ માટેનું બુકિંગ શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે અને કંપની ફેબ્રુઆરી મિડ પછી તેની ડિલિવરી શરૂ કરી દેશે. મહિન્દ્રા XUV300 એ સેફ્ટીની દૃષ્ટિએ 5 સ્ટાર રેટિંગ મેળવ્યાં છે.

ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સનરૂફ
XUV300 માં ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સનરૂફનું ફીચર હવે SUVના મિડ વેરિઅન્ટ (W6) અને તેની ઉપરના મેન્યુઅલ અને ઓટોશિફ્ટ મોડેલ્સમાં આપવામાં આવશે. આ સિવાય, કારને નવી કલર સ્કીમ સાથે લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવી છે. W8 (O) ઓટોશિફ્ટ વેરિઅન્ટમાં ડબલ્યુ-ટોન રેડ અને ડ્યુઅલ-ટોન એક્વામારીન કલર છે અને તેના W6, W8 અને W8 (O) મેન્યુઅલ વેરિએન્ટ્સમાં એક નવો ગેલેક્સી ગ્રે કલર ઓપ્શન આપવામાં આવ્યો છે.

40થી વધુ કનેક્ટેડ ફીચર્સ
XUV300માં આપવામાં આવેલી ઓલ-ન્યૂ BlueSense Plus કનેક્ટેડ SUV ટેક્નોલોજીમાં 40થી વધુ ફીચર્સ મળે છે. તેમાં રિમોટ ડોર લોક/અનલોક, લાઇવ વ્હીલ ટ્રેકિંગ, સેફ્ટી એન્ડ સિક્યોરિટી ફીચર્સ (જેવાં કે જીયો ફેન્સિંગ ઇમરજન્સી આસિસ્ટ), વ્હીકલ ઇન્ફોર્મેશન અલર્ટ (જેમ કે કેટલા કિમી પછી પેટ્રોલ પૂરું થઈ જશે, ટાયર પ્રેશર) જેવાં અનેક ફીચર્સ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે. આ એન્ડ્રોઇડ અને iOS બંને મોબાઇલ ફોન પર ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

કિંમત
મહિન્દ્રાની આ નવી ગાડીXUV300ની મુંબઈમાં W6 પેટ્રોલ વેરિઅન્ટની એક્સ શો રૂમ કિંમત 9.95 લાખ રૂપિયાથી શરૂ થાય છે.

