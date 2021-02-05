તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અપકમિંગ:આજે ભારતનું પહેલું CNG ટ્રેક્ટર લોન્ચ થશે, ખેડૂતોનો ખર્ચ ઘટાડવાની સાથે આવક વધારવામાં મદદ કરવાની સાથોસાથ લાખો રૂપિયા બચાવશે

25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ડીઝલની સરખામણીએ CNG ટ્રેક્ટર્સમાં વધુ એવરેજ મળશે
  • અત્યારે દુનિયાભારમાં 1.2 કરોડ CNG બેઝ્ડ વ્હીકલ છે

કેન્દ્રીય માર્ગ પરિવહન અને રાજમાર્ગ મંત્રી નિતિન ગડકરી આજે ભારતમાં CNGથી ચાલતું દેશનું પહેલું ટ્રેક્ટર લોન્ચ કરશે. આ ટ્રેક્ટર રોમેટ ટેક્નો સોલ્યુશન અને ટોમાસેટો એકાઇલ ઇન્ડિયાએ સંયુક્ત રીતે મળીને બનાવ્યું છે. આ ખેડૂતોને તેમનો ખર્ચ ઘટાડીને આવક વધારવામાં મદદ કરશે. મંત્રાલયે એક નિવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું કે, આ ટ્રેક્ટરની મદદથી ગ્રામીણ ભારતમાં રોજગારની તકો પેદા કરવામાં પણ મદદ મળશે. આ ટ્રેક્ટરની મદદથી ખેડૂતોને દર વર્ષે તેમના ફ્યુલ ખર્ચમાં 1 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધીની બચત થશે, જેના કારણે તેમની લાઇફસ્ટાઇલ સુધારવામાં મદદ મળશે.

CNG ટ્રેક્ટરથી આ ફાયદા થશે
પ્રદૂષણ ઘટશેઃ પ્રદૂષણ કન્ટ્રોલ કરવામાં CNG ફાયદાકારક હોય છે. CNG ટ્રેક્ટરથી કાર્બન ઉત્સર્જન ઓછું થશે. ડીઝલ એન્જિનની સરખામણીએ CNG એન્જિન 70% ઓછું ઉત્સર્જન કરે છે.
ખેડૂતોની આવક વધશે: CNG અન્ય બળતણ કરતાં સસ્તી છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં CNG ટ્રેકટરોથી ખેડૂતોની આવક વધારવામાં મદદ કરશે.

સુરક્ષિત છે: CNG ટેન્ક ટાઇટ સીલ્ડ હોય છે. તેથી, રિફ્યુલિંગ વખતે દરમિયાન વિસ્ફોટ કે આગ લાગવાની શક્યતા બહુ ઓછી રહે છે.

વધુ એન્જિન લાઇફ મળશે: તેને નવી ટેક્નોલોજીમાં કન્વર્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેથી, CNG એન્જિનનું જીવન ટ્રેડિશનલ ટ્રેકટર્સ કરતાં લાંબું રહેશે. CNG ફીટ ટ્રેક્ટર્સમાં લેડની માત્રા નથી હોતી. આને કારણે, એન્જિન લાંબા સમય સુધી કામ કરશે.

વધુ એવરેજ મળશેઃ CNG ટ્રેકટર્સમાં પણ ડીઝલ કરતા વધારે એવરેજ મળશે. તેથી, આના ઉપયોગથી ઇંધણ પર થતા ખેડૂતોના ખર્ચમાં ઘટાડો થશે.
મેન્ટેનન્સ ખર્ચ પણ ઓછો: મેન્ટેનન્સ ખર્ચ પણ પેટ્રોલ ટ્રેક્ટર કરતાં ઓછો રહેશે. તેનાથી પૈસાની બચત થશે.

અત્યારે વિશ્વભરમાં 1.2 કરોડ CNG વાહનો છે
મંત્રાલયે કહ્યું કે, CNG જ ભવિષ્ય છે. અત્યારે વિશ્વભરમાં 1.2 કરોડ વાહનો કુદરતી ગેસ દ્વારા ચલાવવામાં આવે છે અને ઘણી કંપનીઓ અને મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનો દરરોજ તેમના કાફલામાં CNG વાહનો ઉમેરી રહ્યા છે. CNGથી સજ્જ ભારતનું આ પ્રથમ ટ્રેક્ટર છે. CNG ટ્રેક્ટર પણ ડીઝલ એન્જિન કરતાં વધારે અથવા સમાન શક્તિ ઉત્પન્ન કરે છે. CNG એન્જિન ડીઝલ એન્જિન કરતા 70% ઉત્સર્જન કરે છે. ડીઝલની કરન્ટ કિંમત લિટર દીઠ 77.43 રૂપિયાથૂ ખેડૂતોને આ ટ્રેક્ટરની મદદથી 50% સુધી બચત કરશે કારણ કે, CNGનો વર્તમાન ભાવ પ્રતિ કિલો 42 રૂપિયા છે.

