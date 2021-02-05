તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Utility
  • Automobile
  • If You Are Planning An SUV With A Panoramic Sunroof, These May Be The 5 Best Options From Creta To New Cleaning, See Variant Wise Price

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

5 અફોર્ડેબલ SUV:પેનોરમિક સનરૂફવાળી SUV લેવાનો પ્લાન છે, તો ક્રેટાથી લઈને નવી સફારી સુધી આ 5 બેસ્ટ ઓપ્શન છે, જુઓ વેરિઅન્ટ વાઈઝ કિંમત

10 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સનરૂફ આજે એક કાર પર આપવામાં આવતી સૌથી જરૂરી સુવિધાઓમાંથી એક બની ગઈ છે, જે દિવસેને દિવસે વધી રહી છે. માગને જાળવી રાખવા માટે લગભગ તમામ કાર નિર્માતાઓ હવે પોતાની કારમાં ઈલેક્ટ્રિક સનરૂફ આપી રહ્યા છે. જો કે, કેટલાક નિર્માતાઓ બીજાની તુલનામાં વધારે ઉદાર છે અને ખરીદદારોને આકર્ષવા માટે તેમની પ્રોડક્ટની સાથે એક મોટી ડ્યુઅલ પેન પેનોરમિક સનરૂફ આપી રહ્યા છે.

અમે 5 અફોર્ડેબલ SUVનું લિસ્ટ તૈયાર કર્યું છે, જે ભારતમાં ફેક્ટરી ફિટ પેનોરમિક સનરૂફની સાથે આવે છે. જુઓ તમારા માટે કઈ સારી છે...

1. હ્યુન્ડાઈ ક્રેટા​​​​​​​

હ્યુન્ડાઈ ક્રેટા વર્તમાનમાં ભારતમાં સૌથી સસ્તી SUV છે, જેને એક પેનોરમિક સનરૂફની સાથે રજૂ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. મિડ-સાઈડ SUVના SX, SX(O) વેરિઅન્ટમાં આ સુવિધા મળે છે, જેની કિંમત 13.79 લાખ રૂપિયાથી શરૂ થાય છે અને 17.53 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધી જાય છે.

ક્રેટા ટ્રિમકિંમત
SX 1.5L NA Petrol MT13.79 લાખ રૂ.
SX 1.5L NA Petrol IVT15.27 લાખ રૂ.
SX 1.5L Diesel MT14.79 લાખ રૂ.
SX 1.5L Diesel AT16.27 લાખ રૂ.
SX 1.4L Turbo Petrol DCT16.49 લાખ રૂ.
SX(O) 1.5L NA Petrol IVT16.48 લાખ રૂ.
SX(O) 1.5L Diesel MT16.07 લાખ રૂ.
SX(O) 1.5L Diesel AT17.48 લાખ રૂ.
SX(O) 1.4L Turbo Petrol DCT17.53 લાખ રૂ.

2. MG હેક્ટર​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

MG હેક્ટરમાં માત્ર રેન્જ-ટોપિંગ શાર્પ ટ્રિમની સાથે પેનોરમિક સનરૂફ મળે છે. આ વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 1.5 લિટર ટર્બો પેટ્રોલ હાઈબ્રિડ મેન્યુઅલ (MT) માટે 17.10 લાખ રૂપિયા, ટર્બો પેટ્રોલ DCT અથવા CVT માટે 18.10 લાખ રૂપિયા અને 2.0 લિટર ડિઝલ MT માટે 18.43 લાખ રૂપિયા છે.

હેક્ટર ટ્રિમકિંમત*
Sharp 1.5L Turbo Petrol Hybrid MT17.10 લાખ રૂ.
Sharp 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT/CVT18.10 લાખ રૂ.
Sharp 2.0L Diesel MT18.43 લાખ રૂ.

3. MG હેક્ટર પ્લસ
હેક્ટરના થ્રી-રો વેરિઅન્ટ હેક્ટર પ્લસને પેનોરમિક સનરૂફની સાથે પણ રજૂ કરવામાં આવે છે. 6-સીટ વર્ઝન પર શાર્પ ટ્રિમ અને 7-સીટ મોડેલ પર સિલેક્ટ ટ્રિમમાં આ સુવિધા મળે છે. શાર્પ ટ્રિમ પેટ્રોલ હાઈબ્રિડ MT, પેટ્રોલ CVT, પેટ્રોલ DCT અને ડિઝલ MT કોન્ફિગરેશનની સાથે ઉપલબ્ધ છે, જેની કિંમત 17.85-19.23 લાખ રૂપિયા (એક્સ-શોરૂમ)ની વચ્ચે છે. જો કે, 7 સીટવાળા સિલેક્ટ ટ્રિમમાં માત્ર 2.0 લિટર ડિઝલ એન્જિન મળે છે અને આ એકમાત્ર વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 18.43 લાખ રૂપિયા છે.

હેક્ટર પ્લસ ટ્રિમકિંમત*
Sharp (6-seat) 1.5L Turbo Petrol Hybrid MT17.85 લાખ રૂ.
Sharp (6-seat) 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT/CVT18.90 લાખ રૂ.
Sharp (6-seat) 2.0L Diesel MT19.23 લાખ રૂ.
Select (7-seat) 2.0L Diesel MT18.43 લાખ રૂ.

4. ટાટા હેરિયર​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

હેરિયરના XZ+ અને XZA+ વેરિઅન્ટમાં ડ્યુઅલ પેન સનરૂફ આપવામાં આવે છે અને બંને સ્પેશિયલ કેમો અને ડાર્ડ એડિશન વર્ઝનમાં પણ ઉપલબ્ધ છે. પેનોરમિક સનરૂફથી સજ્જ વેરિઅન્ટની કિંમત 19.50 લાખ રૂપિયાથી લઈને 20.45 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધી છે.

હેરિયર ટ્રિમકિંમત*
XZ+ 2.0L Diesel MT19.05 લાખ રૂ.
XZ+ Dark Edition 2.0L Diesel MT19.24 લાખ રૂ.
XZ+ Camo 2.0L Diesel MT19.24 લાખ રૂ.
XZA+ 2.0L Diesel AT20.25 લાખ રૂ.
XZA+ Dark Edition 2.0L Diesel AT20.45 લાખ રૂ.
XZA+ Camo 2.0L Diesel AT20.45 લાખ રૂ.

5. 2021 ટાટા સફારી​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

તાજેતરમાં લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવેલી નેક્સ્ટ-જનરેશન સફારી, હેરિયરના થ્રી-રો વેરિઅન્ટ છે અને તેથી હેરિયરના ઘણા સારા ફીચર્સ તેમાં જોવા મળે છે. સફારીના XT+, XZ+ અને XZA+ વેરિઅન્ટમાં પેનોરમિક સનરૂફ મળે છે, જેની કિંમત 18.25 લાખ રૂપિયાથી લઈને 21.45 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધી છે.

2021 સફારી ટ્રિમકિંમત*
XT+ 2.0L Diesel MT18.25 લાખ રૂ.
XZ+ 2.0L Diesel MT19.99 લાખ રૂ.
XZ+ Adventure Edition 2.0L Diesel MT20.20 લાખ રૂ.
XZA+ 2.0L Diesel AT21.25 લાખ રૂ.
XZA+ Adventure Edition 2.0L Diesel AT21.45 લાખ રૂ.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ કહ્યું- તું મરી જા, પત્નીએ કહ્યું- મને નથી બનવું બીજી આઇશા, મારે જીવવું છે, ન્યાય જોઈએ છે - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો