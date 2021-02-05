તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રિકોલ:મહિન્દ્રા થારના ડીઝલ એન્જિનમાં ખામી આવતા 1,577 યૂનિટ રિકોલ કરાયાં, તમામ યૂનિટ્સને ફ્રીમાં રિપેર કરવામાં આવશે

દેશની ત્રીજી સૌથી મોટી ઓટોમોબાઈલ કંપની મહિન્દ્રા અને મહિન્દ્રાએ તેની SUV થારનાં 1,577 યૂનિટ રિકોલ કર્યાં છે. નવી થાર SUVના ડીઝલ એન્જિનના ખામીયુક્ત ભાગોને બદલવા કંપનીએ આ નિર્ણય લીધો છે. કંપનીએ જણાવ્યું કે, તે થારના ડીઝલ વેરિઅન્ટ્સના 1,577 યૂનિટ્સનું એક્ટિવ ઇન્સપ્કેશન અને રિપ્લેસમેન્ટ હાથ ધરશે. આ ગાડીઓ એવી હશે જેનું પ્રોડક્શન 7 સપ્ટેમ્બરથી 25 ડિસેમ્બર, 2020 દરમિયાન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

મહિન્દ્રાએ જણાવ્યું કે, કોઈ ચોક્કસ સમયે સપ્લાયર પ્લાન્ટમાં મશીન ગોઠવવામાં આવતી ખામીને કારણે ડીઝલ થારના કેટલાક એન્જિનની ગુણવત્તાને અસર થઈ શકે છે. કંપનીએ વધુમાં કહ્યું કે, કડક ગુણવત્તાના ધોરણોને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને કંપનીએ ઇન્સપ્કેશન અને રિપ્લેસમેન્ટની ઓફર જાહેર કરી છે. પાછા બોલાવવામાં આવેલા થારના તમામ યૂનિટને ફ્રીમાં રિપેર કરવામાં આવશે. કંપનીની ઓથોરાઇઝ્ડ ડીલરશિપ કારનું ઓબ્ઝર્વેશન કરશે અને જો ખામીયુક્ત જણાશે તો તેને રિપેર કરશે. કંપનીએ જણઆવ્યું કે, અસરગ્રસ્ત થાર ગાડીઓના ગ્રાહકોનો કંપની દ્વારા વ્યક્તિગત સંપર્ક કરવામાં આવશે.

એન્જિન ડિટેલ્સ
નવી થાર SUV 2 વેરિઅન્ટ HX અને LX સાથે રજૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. ગ્રાહકોને આકર્ષવા માટે તેમાં ઘણાં પાવરટ્રેન ગિયરબોક્સ ઓપ્શન આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે. પહેલીવાર મહિન્દ્રા થારમાં પેટ્રોલ એન્જિન આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. તે 2.0-લિટર યૂનિટ છે, જે 152bhp પાવર પેદા કરે છે. જ્યારે 2.2 લિટર ડીઝલ યૂનિટ 132bhpનો પાવર પેદા કરે છે. થારની સાઇઝ જોતાં તેમાં મળેલી પાવરટ્રેન એકદમ પાવરફુલ ગણી શકાય.

બંને એન્જિનમાં AX વેરિઅન્ટ સાથે 6 સ્પીડ મેન્યુઅલ ગિયરબોક્સ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે, જ્યારે LX વેરિઅન્ટમાં બંને એન્જિન વિકલ્પો સાથે પણ 6 સ્પીડ ઓટોમેટિક ગિયરબોક્સ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. જો કે, પેટ્રોલ LX વેરિએન્ટમાં મેન્યુઅલ ગિયરબોક્સ નથી. મહિન્દ્રા ઓફ-રોડિંગ ડ્રાઇવની જરૂરિયાતો અનુસાર 4 × 4 ડ્રાઇવટ્રેન અને લો રેન્જ ગિયરબોક્સ સ્ટાન્ડર્ડ આપી રહી છે.

ફીચર્સ​​​​​​​
નવી મહિન્દ્રા થારની ક્વોલિટી અને ડિઝાઇન જૂનાં મોડેલ કરતાં એકદમ નવી છે. તેમાં તમને શહેરી SUVમાં જે જોઈએ તે બધું છે. તેની થીમ સિલ્વર એક્સન્ટ સાથે ઓલ-બ્લેક છે. તેના ફિટિંગ અને ફિનિળશિંગથી લઇને તેનાં ઇક્વિપમેન્ટ્સ અને ડિઝાઇન સુધી મહિન્દ્રાએ થારને લોકપ્રિય અને શહેરી SUV બનાવવા તેમાં લેટેસ્ટ ફીચર્સ ઉમેર્યાં છે. તેમાં 6 સીટર અને 4 સીટર લેઆઉટ મળે છે અને તેમાં એન્ડ્રોઇડ ઓટો, એપલ કારપ્લે અને નેવિગેશન, ક્રુઝ કંટ્રોલ સાથે 7.0 ઇંચની ટચસ્ક્રીન ઇન્ફોટેનમેન્ટ સિસ્ટમ જેવાં ફીચર્સ આપવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

કિંમત
મહિન્દ્રા થાર SUV AX ટ્રીમ માટે 9.80 લાખ રૂપિયાની એક્સ શો રૂમ કિંમત અને ડીઝલ હાર્ડ ટોપ LX ટ્રીમ માટે 13.75 લાખ રૂપિયાની એક્સ-શો રૂમ કિંમતે લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવી હતી.ો

