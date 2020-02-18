Change Cookies Settings
  • India's Sunil Kumar won gold in the Greeks Roman after 27 years, beating Kyrgyzstan player in the 87kg category

એશિયન ચેમ્પિયનશીપ / ભારતના સુનીલ કુમારે 27 વર્ષ બાદ ગ્રીકો રોમનમાં ગોલ્ડ જીત્યો, 87 કિલો કેટેગરીમાં કિર્ગિસ્તાનના ખેલાડીને હરાવ્યો

ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યા બાદ સુનીલ કુમારનું સેલિબ્રેશન
ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યા બાદ સુનીલ કુમારનું સેલિબ્રેશન

  • ભારતના અર્જુન હાલાકુર્કીએ ગ્રીકો રોમન કેટેગરીના 55 કિલો વર્ગમાં બ્રોન્ઝ જીત્યો

Divyabhaskar.com

Feb 18, 2020, 09:55 PM IST

સ્પોર્ટ્સ ડેસ્ક: દિલ્હીમાં મંગળવારે શરૂ થયેલી એશિયન કુશ્તી ચેમ્પિયનશીપનો પહેલો દિવસ ભારત માટે ખૂબ સારો રહ્યો. સુનીલ કુમારે ગ્રીકો રોમન કેટેગરીમાં 27 વર્ષ બાદ દેશ માટે ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. તેણે 87 કિલોની કેટેગરીમાં કિર્ગિસ્તાનના અજત સૈલિદિનોવને 5-0થી હરાવ્યો.

આ પહેલા સુનીલે સેમીફાઇનલમાં કઝાકિસ્તાનના અજામત કુસ્તુબયેવને એક સંઘર્ષપૂર્ણ મુકાબલામાં હરાવ્યો હતો. એક સમયે સુનીલ આ મુકાબલામાં 1-8થી પાછળ હતો પરંતુ કમબેક કરીને લગાતાર 11 અંક મેળવ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદ આ મેજ 12-8થી જીતી લીધી હતી.

ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યા બાદ સુનીલ કુમારનું સેલિબ્રેશન
