- ભારતના અર્જુન હાલાકુર્કીએ ગ્રીકો રોમન કેટેગરીના 55 કિલો વર્ગમાં બ્રોન્ઝ જીત્યો
Feb 18, 2020
સ્પોર્ટ્સ ડેસ્ક: દિલ્હીમાં મંગળવારે શરૂ થયેલી એશિયન કુશ્તી ચેમ્પિયનશીપનો પહેલો દિવસ ભારત માટે ખૂબ સારો રહ્યો. સુનીલ કુમારે ગ્રીકો રોમન કેટેગરીમાં 27 વર્ષ બાદ દેશ માટે ગોલ્ડ મેડલ જીત્યો હતો. તેણે 87 કિલોની કેટેગરીમાં કિર્ગિસ્તાનના અજત સૈલિદિનોવને 5-0થી હરાવ્યો.
આ પહેલા સુનીલે સેમીફાઇનલમાં કઝાકિસ્તાનના અજામત કુસ્તુબયેવને એક સંઘર્ષપૂર્ણ મુકાબલામાં હરાવ્યો હતો. એક સમયે સુનીલ આ મુકાબલામાં 1-8થી પાછળ હતો પરંતુ કમબેક કરીને લગાતાર 11 અંક મેળવ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદ આ મેજ 12-8થી જીતી લીધી હતી.
Sunil (IND) Celebrates after a strong Asian Championship. | #uww #unitedworldwrestling #wrestlingislife#wrestling #olympicwrestling #wrestle #wrestlingnews #wrestlingseason #wrestler #usawrestling #russiawrestling #iranwrestling #WrestleNurSultan #azewrestling pic.twitter.com/RTO9tTp5ie— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 18, 2020