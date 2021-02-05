તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • World No. 1 Ashley Bart, Who Won In Just 44 Minutes, Defeated Kovinic In Two Sets

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ઓપન:માત્ર 44 મિનિટમાં જીતી ગઈ વર્લ્ડ નં-1 ખેલાડી એશ્લે બાર્ટ, કોવિનિચને બે સેટમાં હરાવી

મેલબોર્નએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બે વખતની પૂર્વ ચેમ્પિયન અઝારેન્કા પ્રથમ રાઉન્ડમાં જ બહાર ફેંકાઈ

દુનિયાની નંબર-1 મહિલા ટેનિસ ખેલાડી એશ્લે બાર્ટી સરળ રીતે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ઓપનના બીજા રાઉન્ડમાં પહોંચી ગઈ છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની બાર્ટીએ મોન્ટેનેગ્રોની ડેન્કા કોવિનિચને 6-0, 6-0થી હરાવી. ટોપ સીડ બાર્ટીએ પ્રથમ રાઉન્ડની મેચ માત્ર 44 મિનિટમાં જીતી લીધી.

બીજી તરફ પૂર્વ નંબર-1 વિક્ટોરિયા અઝારેન્કા ઉલટફેરનો ભોગ બની. તે બિનક્રમાંકિત જેસિકા પેગુલા સામે 7-5, 6-4થી હારીને પ્રથમ રાઉન્ડમાં જ બહાર ફેંકાઈ ગઈ છે. આ દરમિયાન 24 વર્ષની મેયર શેરિફ કોઈ ગ્રાન્ડ સ્લેમના મુખ્ય રાઉન્ડની મેચ જીતનારી ઈજિપ્તની પ્રથમ મહિલા ખેલાડી બની છે. શેરિફે ફ્રાન્સની કોલ પેક્કેટને 7-5, 7-5થી હરાવી. બીજી મેચમાં પ્લિસકોવા, એનેટ કોન્ટાવેટ, કોકો ગોફ, હીથર વોટ્સન, સોફિયા કેનિન જીતી.

નડાલ 15મી વખત બીજા રાઉન્ડમાં પહોંચ્યો
બીજો ક્રમાંકિત રાફેલ નડાલ 15મી વખત બીજા રાઉન્ડમાં પહોંચ્યો છે. સ્પેનના નડાલે સર્બિયાના લાસ્લો ડેરેને 6-3, 6-4, 6-1થી હરાવ્યો. રશિયાના ડેનિયલ મેદવેદેવે કેનેડાના વાસેક પોસપિસિલને 6-2, 6-2, 6-4થી હરાવ્યો. ભારતનો સુમિત નાગલ પ્રથમ રાઉન્ડમાં જ હારીને બહાર ફેંકાઈ ગયો. નાગલને લિથુઆનિયાના રિકાર્ડેસ બેરાનકિસે 6-2, 7-5, 6-3થી હરાવ્યો. સ્ટીફાનોસ સિતસિપાસ, બોરના કોરિચ, ફેલિસિયાનો લોપેઝ, એલેક્સ ડિ મિનોર પણ બીજા રાઉન્ડમાં પહોંચ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો