તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • The U.N. Had A Unique Confrontation Between AI And Farmers, Winning The Technique Against Traditional Farming

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પરંપરા સામે ટેક્નિકનો વિજય:યુએને AI અને ખેડૂતો વચ્ચે અનોખો મુકાબલો કરાવ્યો, પરંપરાગત ખેતી સામે ટેક્નિક જીતી

દાઓસએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચીન એગ્રિકલ્ચર યુનિ.ની યજમાનીમાં સ્માર્ટ ઔદ્યોગિક ખેતી સ્પર્ધા 4 મહિના ચાલી
  • પાણી 90% ઓછું વપરાયું અને જંતુનાશકની પણ જરૂર નહીં

ખેતીક્ષેત્રે ટેક્નિકે ખેડૂતોને પરાજિત કર્યા છે. ખેતીક્ષેત્રે ચોથી ઔદ્યોગિક ક્રાંતિને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને ચીનમાં સ્ટ્રોબેરીની ખેતીની અનોખી સ્પર્ધા યોજાઇ, જે અંતર્ગત બે ટીમ બનાવાઇ. પહેલી ટીમમાં એવા ખેડૂતો હતા કે જેમણે ખેતી માટે પરંપરાગત પદ્ધતિ અપનાવી જ્યારે બીજી ટીમના ખેડૂતોએ આર્ટિફિશિયલ ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ (એઆઇ) જેવી અદ્યતન ટેક્નોલોજી, મશીનરીનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો.

સ્પર્ધા 4 મહિના સુધી ચાલી. તેના પરિણામ આવ્યા ત્યારે માલૂમ પડ્યું કે પરંપરાગત ખેતીની સરખામણીમાં ટેક્નિકનો ઉપયોગ કરનારા ખેડૂતોએ સ્ટ્રોબેરીનો 196% વધુ પાક લીધો તેમ જ રોકેલી મૂડી પર 75.5% વધુ વળતર પણ મેળવ્યું. સ્માર્ટ ઔદ્યોગિક ખેતી સ્પર્ધાનું આયોજન યુએનના ખાદ્ય અને કૃષિ સંગઠને કર્યું. યજમાની ચીનની સૌથી મોટી સંસ્થા કૃષિ ટેક્નોલોજી મંચ ‘પિંડોદુઓ’ તથા ચીન એગ્રિકલ્ચર યુનિ.એ સંયુક્તપણે કરી. વિજેતા ટીમના ખેડૂતોએ આર્ટિફિશિયલ ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ, ઇન્ટરનેટ ઑફ થિંગ્સ (આઇઓટી) તથા અન્ય ટેક્નિક્સની મદદથી સ્ટ્રોબેરીનો પાક લીધો.

તેમણે તાપમાન-ભેજને નિયંત્રિત કરવા ઇન્ટેલિજન્ટ સેન્સરનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો જ્યારે પાણી અને માટીના પોષકતત્ત્વો જાળવી રાખવા પોલીમર ટેક્નિક અપનાવી. આ ટેક્નિકમાં પરંપરાગત ખેતીની સરખામણીમાં 90% ઓછું પાણી વપરાય છે. જંતુનાશકની પણ જરૂર નથી પડતી, કેમ કે પોલીમર જાતે વાઇરસ-બેક્ટેરિયા રોકવા સક્ષમ હોય છે પરંપરાગત ખેતી કરનારા ખેડૂતોએ તેમના પરંપરાગત, દીર્ઘ અનુભવના આધારે જ પાક લીધો. યજમાન ટીમના સભ્ય ઝી ડુઓ મેઇએ કહ્યું કે આ સ્પર્ધાથી અમને લેટેસ્ટ ટેક્નોલોજીને સારી રીતે સમજવામાં મદદ મળી.

નિષ્ણાતે કહ્યું- એઆઇ એગ્રોટેક્નોલોજી ભવિષ્યમાં મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સાબિત થશે
લેટેસ્ટ ટેક્નોલોજી અપનાવનારી ટીમના સભ્ય ચેંગ બિઆવોએ કહ્યું કે દુનિયાભરમાં કરાયેલા સ્ટડીઝ આર્થિક વિકાસ-ઉત્પાદકતાને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવા એઆઇ ટેક્નિક અપનાવવા પર ભાર મૂકે છે. પાકની સંભાળમાં ચોકસાઇ વધારવાની એગ્રોટેક્નોલોજીની ક્ષમતા ભવિષ્યમાં મહત્ત્વની સાબિત થઇ શકે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો