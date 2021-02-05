તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લુઝિવ:ચિયર...ગાવસ્કર રેકોર્ડ@25, લિટલ માસ્ટર સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરના ટેસ્ટમેચમાં 10 હજાર રનના રેકોર્ડના 25 વર્ષની ઉજવણી કાલે મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં થશે

અમદાવાદ31 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: પાર્થ વ્યાસ
લિટલ માસ્ટર સુનિલ મનોહર ગાવાસ્કરે 25 વર્ષ પૂર્વે 10 હજાર રન બનાવીને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં દેશનું નામ રોશન કર્યું હતું. મોટેરામાં શનિવારે તેમની આ સિદ્ધિને વધાવવામાં આવશે. ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
લિટલ માસ્ટર સુનિલ મનોહર ગાવાસ્કરે 25 વર્ષ પૂર્વે 10 હજાર રન બનાવીને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં દેશનું નામ રોશન કર્યું હતું. મોટેરામાં શનિવારે તેમની આ સિદ્ધિને વધાવવામાં આવશે. ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • શનિવારે સ્ટેડિયમમાં આવનારા દર્શકો પ્લે-કાર્ડ અને બેનર સાથે ગાવસ્કર અને મોટેરાના રેકોર્ડને ચિયર-અપ કરશે
  • ટેસ્ટમેચમાં 10 હજાર રનનો પડાવ પાર કરનાર લિટલ માસ્ટર ગાવાસ્કર વિશ્વના પ્રથમ બેટ્સમેન છે
  • ગાવાસ્કરે પોતાની 124મી ટેસ્ટમેચમાં 10 હજાર રનનો પડાવ પૂરો કર્યો
  • પાકિસ્તાનના વિરૂદ્ધ ચોથી ટેસ્ટમેચ દરમિયાન તેમણે આ પડાવ પાર કર્યો હતો

વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમમાં ઇન્ડિયા અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ચોથી ટેસ્ટ મેચ યોજાઈ રહી છે. ભારતને પણ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપની ફાઈનલમાં પહોંચવા માટે આ મેચને જીતવી અથવા ડ્રો કરવી અત્યંત આવશ્યક છે. વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા ક્રિકેટ સ્ટેડિયમમાં ત્રીજી ટેસ્ટમાં ઇતિહાસ રચાયો હતો, તેવીજ રીતે આ મેચમાં પણ ઈતિહાસ રચાવા જઈ રહ્યો છે. 7 માર્ચના રોજ 25 વર્ષ પૂર્વે મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં વિશ્વના પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ બેટ્સમેન સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરે પોતાના કરિયરના 10 હજાર ટેસ્ટમેચના રન પુરા કર્યા હતા. જેના સંદર્ભે આવતીકાલે શનિવારના રોજ મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં લિટલ માસ્ટર ગાવાસ્કરની આ સિદ્ધિને ઉજવવા માટે ખાસ તૈયારીઓ હાથ ધરાઈ છે.

જેમાં તમામ દર્શકોને સ્ટેડિયમમાં પ્રવેશ કરતા સમયે લિટલ માસ્ટરના પ્લે-કાર્ડ અને ચિયર કરવા માટે વસ્તુઓ અપાશે. આ તમામ આયોજન દ્વારા ભારતીય ક્રિકેટના લિટલ માસ્ટરની ફરીથી 1987ની એ યાદોને ઉજાગર કરાશે. 2021ના માર્ચ મહિનામાં આ સમયે સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કર પણ મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં હાજર છે, ત્યારે મોટેરાના નવનિર્મિત સ્ટેડિયમમાં કાલે દર્શકો સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરને ચિયર કરીને તેમની સિદ્ધિને વધાવશે.

સુવર્ણ અક્ષરોમાં નોંધાઈ લિટલ માસ્ટરની સિદ્ધીઓ
માર્ચના મહિનામાં 25 વર્ષ પહેલા મોટેરામાં જ એક અનોખો ઇતિહાસ રચાયો હતો. 1987માં 4થી 8 માર્ચના રોજ ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાન વચ્ચે ચોથી ટેસ્ટમેચ રમાઈ રહી હતી. જે મેચમાં ભારતની કમાન કપિલ દેવના હાથમાં હતી. આ મેચની પ્રથમ ઈનિંગમાં પાકિસ્તાને 395 રન કર્યા હતા. જે સ્કોરને ચેઝ કરવા માટે ભારતે પ્રથમ પારીમાં પોતાની બેટિંગ શરૂ કરી દીધી હતી. જેમાં 7 માર્ચ 1987ના રોજ લિટલ માસ્ટર સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરે પોતોના કરિયરના 10 હજાર આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ટેસ્ટ રન પૂરા કર્યા હતા. તે સમયે વિશ્વના કોઈપણ ક્રિકેટરે આટલા રનોનો પડાવ પાર કર્યો ન હતો. જેથી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં સુવર્ણ અક્ષરોમાં તેમની સિદ્ધિને નોંધી દેવામાં આવી હતી.

ભારતે આ રન ચેઝ દરમિયાન 323 રન કર્યા હતા. જેમાં સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરે 63 રનની ઐતિહાસિક ઈનિંગ રમી હતી અને દિલીપ વેંગસરકારે 109 રન કરીને તેમનો સાથ આપ્યો હતો. આ મેચની પ્રથમ ઇનિંગમાં પાકિસ્તાનના બેટ્સમેન ઈજાઝ ફરીકે 105 રન કર્યા હતા અને તેમનો સાથ 72 રન કરીને ઈમરાન ખાને આપ્યો હતો. ત્યારે ભારતના બોલર શીવલાલ યાદવે 4 વિકેટો ઝડપી હતી.

ગાવાસ્કરના 1 રનની ઐતિહાસિક ક્ષણ
ટીપે ટીપે સાગર ભરાય, તેમ જ 7 માર્ચના રોજ મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમમાં ઈતિહાસ રચાયો હતો. સુનિલ મનોહર ગાવાસ્કરે પાકિસ્તાની બોલર એજાઝ ફકીહની બોલિંગ પર સ્લિપ તરફ નઝાકતથી બોલને ગાઈડ કરીને એક ક્વિક સિંગલ લઈ લીધો હતો. આ સિંગલથી તેઓ 57 રનથી 58 સુધી પહોંચી ગયા હતા. બસ આ એક રને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્રિકેટ જગતમાં સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરની એક અલગ છાપ છોડી દીધી હતી. તે સમયે ઇતિહાસમાં કોઈએ ન જોયું હોય અથવા પોતાના સપનામાં પણ ન વિચાર્યું હોય તેવી ઘટના પરિણમી હતી.

10 હજાર રનનો પડાવ કર્યો પાર
સુનિલ મનોહર ગાવાસ્કરનો 57થી 58 સુધીનો એક રન આખા ક્રિકેટ જગતના ઇતિહાસને રચનારો હતો. તે એક રનની મદદથી તેમણે પોતાના કરિયરના 9,999 રનથી ટેસ્ટમેચમાં 10,000 રન પુરા કર્યા હતા. તેમના નોન-સ્ટ્રાઈકર એન્ડમાં રમી રહેલા કિરણ મોરેના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર સુનિલ ગાવાસ્કરે આટલી ઉત્સાહપૂર્વક ઉજવણી ક્યારેય પણ કરી નહોતી, જેવી તેમણે તે એક રનને પુરો કર્યા પછી કરી હતી. લાખોથી કરોડો ભારતીય સમર્થકો પણ આ પળની લાંબા સમયથી પ્રતિક્ષા કરી રહ્યા હતા. વિશ્વના સૌથી પ્રથમ બેટ્સમેને ટેસ્ટમેચમાં 10 હજાર રન પુરા કર્યા અને તે જ્યારે ભારતીય હોય તો આખા દેશની જનતામાં અલગ પ્રકારનો ઉત્સાહ છવાઈ ગયો હતો.

ફાઈલ તસવીર
ફાઈલ તસવીર

કેવી રીતે ગાવાસ્કરે લીધો 1 રન
ગાવાસ્કરે આ એક રન લેવા માટે પોતાનું આખુ ધ્યાન બોલરના હાથ પર અને બોલ પર કેન્દ્રિત કર્યું હતું. તેમણે પારખી નજરથી સ્લિપ તરફ દ્યાન દોરીને બેટને તે દિશા તરફ ફેરવીને રન લીધો હતો. ત્યાંથી તેમને એક રન મળી જતા બેટ અને હાથને હવામાં લહેરાવીને પૂરજોશમાં સેલિબ્રેશન શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું. તે સમયે ગાવાસ્કરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓ 1 હજાર રન કરીને જ ખુશ થઈ ગયા હતા, પરંતુ જ્યારે તેમના 10 હજાર રન પૂર્ણ થયા ત્યારે તે ખુશી 10 ગણી વધી જવા પામી હતી.

