ટેનિસ:507 ખેલાડી-સપોર્ટ સ્ટાફનો ટેસ્ટ, નક્કી શિડ્યુલ પર જ યોજાશે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ઓપન

મેલબોર્ન2 કલાક પહેલા
  • બુધવારે તમામ સભ્યોને આઈસોલેટ કરાયા હતા

મેલબોર્નમાં જે હોટલમાં ટેનિસ ખેલાડી રોકાયા છે, ત્યાં બુધવારે એક સ્ટાફ મેમ્બરનો કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવતા ટેનિસ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સહિત વિક્ટોરિયા રાજ્ય સરકારમાં હાહાકાર મચી ગયો હતો. તમામ 507 ખેલાડી અને સપોર્ટ સ્ટાફને આઈસોલેટ કરાયા છે. હોટલ સ્ટાફ પણ આઈસોલેશનમાં ગયો છે. હવે રાજ્યમાં કોરોના નિયમોની શરતો ફરીથી લાગુ કરાઈ છે. ગુરુવારે આખો દિવસ તમામ ખેલાડી અને સપોર્ટ સ્ટાફનો ટેસ્ટ થયો.

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ઓપનના સીઈઓ ક્રેગ ટીલેએ કહ્યું કે, ‘મને આશા છે કે, તમામનો ટેસ્ટ નેગેટિવ આવશે. વર્ષની પ્રથમ ટેનિસ ગ્રાન્ડ સ્લેમ નક્કી શિડ્યુલ મુજબ 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ જ શરૂ થશે. હોટલ સ્ટાફ સાથે સંપર્ક ન હોવાને કારણે તમામનો રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ આવવાની આશા છે’.

આજે ટૂર્નામેન્ટનો ડ્રો
ગુરુવારે નક્કી પ્લાન મુજબ વોર્મઅપ મેચ રમાવાની હતી. સાથે જ ટૂર્નામેન્ટનો ડ્રો પણ જાહેર થવાનો હતો, પરંતુ હવે તેને શુક્રવાર પર ટાળી દેવાયો છે. શુક્રવારે ભારે વરસાદની ચેતવણી અંગે ટીલેએ કહ્યું કે, અહીં 11 કોર્ટ છે, જ્યાં ઈનડોર મેચ કરાવી શકાય છે. આથી શુક્રવારે વોર્મઅપ મેચો રમાડાશે. વિક્ટોરિયા રાજ્યના પ્રીમિયર ડેનિયલ એન્ડ્ર્યુ અનુસાર, ટૂર્નામેન્ટનું ભવિષ્ય આગામી દિવસોમાં આવનારા કોરોના વાઈરસ પરિણામો પર નિર્ભર રહેશે.

