આર્ચર પ્રગતિએ બ્રેન હેમરેજને માત આપી:10 મહિના પછી ભારતીય ટીમમાં જગ્યા બનાવી; પિતાએ કહ્યું- વાપસી તો દૂર, તેના સાજા થવાની પણ આશા છોડી દીધી હતી

નવી દિલ્હી27 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: રાજકિશોર
  • વર્લ્ડ કપ માટે થયેલા ટ્રાયલ્સમાં પ્રગતિએ પોતાના કરિયરનું શ્રેષ્ઠ પ્રદર્શન કરતાં ભારતીય ટીમમાં સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે

17 વર્ષની આર્ચર પ્રગતિ ચૌધરીએ બ્રેન હેમરેજને માત આપીને કમ્પાઉન્ડ રાઉન્ડમાં વર્લ્ડ કપ માટે ભારતીય ટીમમાં જગ્યા બનાવી છે. પ્રગતિ 10 મહિના પહેલાં મેમાં લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન ઘરે ચક્કર આવતા પડી ગઈ હતી. ડોક્ટર્સે કહ્યું કે, બ્રેન હેમરેજ છે. તેના ઘણા ઓપરેશન થયા અને એક મહિનાથી વધુ સમય હોસ્પિટલમાં રહી. હવે તે વાપસી કરી રહી છે. વર્લ્ડ કપ માટે થયેલા ટ્રાયલ્સમાં તેણે પોતાના કરિયરનું શ્રેષ્ઠ પ્રદર્શન કરતાં ભારતીય ટીમમાં સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે.

પ્રગતિના પિતા અતુલ કુમાર ચૌધરીએ કહ્યું કે, "દેશ માટે મેડલ જીતવો તો દૂરની વાત છે, અમને તેને સારા થવાની પણ આશા નહોતી. ભગવાનના આશિષથી તે સ્વસ્થ થઈ અને હવે ફરી દેશ માટે મેડલ જીતવાની તૈયારી કરી રહી છે. આ તેનો બીજો જન્મ છે. અમને આશા છે કે તે દેશનું નામ રોશન કરશે.

સારવાર માટે પિતાએ વેચી હતી દુકાન, ફેડરેશને કરી મદદ
અતુલ કુમાર કહે છે કે, દસ મહિના પહેલા 5 મેની રાત હું કદાચ જ ભૂલી શકીશ. બધા લોકો ઘરે જ હતા. અચાનક પ્રગતિને ચક્કર આવ્યા અને તે પડી ગઈ. ઉપર બિલ્ડીંગમાં જ ડોક્ટર રહેતા હતા, તેમને બોલાવવામાં આવ્યા. તેમણે હોસ્પિટલમાં એડમિટ કરવાની સલાહ આપી. ડોક્ટર્સે તપાસ પછી કહ્યું કે, બ્રેન હેમરેજ છે. મને કઈ ખબર ન પડી. એક મહિનાથી વધુ સમય હોસ્પિટલમાં એડમિટ રહી. મારી એક નાનકડી દુકાન હતી, તેને તરત જ વેચી નાખી જેથી દીકરીની સારવાર કરાવી શકું.

મારે બે દીકરીઓ છે. પ્રગતિ નાની છે. મેં તો ઘર વેચવા માટે પણ બિલ્ડર્સને વાત કરી રાખી હતી. પરંતુ પ્રગતિ બીમાર હોવાના સમાચાર આર્ચરી ફેડરેશનને મળ્યા તો તેમણે મદદ કરી. રમત મંત્રાલય તરફથી મદદ પણ અપાવી. હું આર્ચરી ફેડરેશન સહિત તમામ લોકોનો આભારી છું, જેમણે આગળ આવીને મદદ કરી.

પ્રગતિ પોતાને ઓળખી જ નહોતી શકતી
અતુલ કુમાર આગળ કહે છે કે, એક મહિનાથી વધુ સમય હોસ્પિટલમાં રહ્યા પછી પ્રગતિ ઘરે આવી તો તેનો ડાબો પગ કામ નહોતો કરતો. હાથથી વજન પણ ઉપાડી શકતી નહોતી. તેને કઈ યાદ પણ નહોતું. ડોક્ટર્સે કહ્યું કે, ધીરે-ધીરે બધું યાદ આવી જશે. તે એ પણ ભૂલી ગઈ હતી કે આર્ચર છે અને દેશ માટે મેડલ જીતી ચૂકી છે. અમે ભગવાનને પ્રાર્થના કરતાં હતાં કે તે જલ્દી સાજી થઈ જાય અને તેને બધું યાદ આવી જાય.

ડોક્ટર્સની સલાહ પર અમે તેને જૂની વાતો યાદ કરાવતાં હતાં. તેને તેની આર્ચરી વાળી તસવીર અને મેડલ જીતી તે સમયની તસવીર બતાવતા હતા તો તે માત્ર એટલું જ કહેતી હતી કે, શું આ હું છું? કોચ સુરેન્દ્ર સર અને વિકાસ સરે તેને પ્રેરિત કર્યા. તેની તસવીર અને ટ્રેનિંગનો વીડિયો બતાવીને તેને મોટીવેટ કરતાં હતાં.

વાપસી પછી કરિયરનો બેસ્ટ સ્કોર કર્યો
પ્રગતિએ કહ્યું કે, "જ્યારે હું એક મહિના પછી હોસ્પિટલથી આવી હતી, ત્યારે બેસી શકતી નહોતી. મને યાદ પણ નહોતું કે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ લેવલે મેડલ જીટી ચૂકી છું. વાપસી અંગે વિચારવું અઘરું હતું. પરંતુ પરિવાર, ડોકર્સ અને સુરેન્દ્ર સર અને વિકાસ સરે મારી મદદ કરી. તેમણે પ્રેરિત કરી. બધાની દુઆઓને લીધે મેં વાપસી કરવાની સાથે કરિયરનો બેસ્ટ સ્કોર પણ કર્યો. પહેલાં 720માં મારો બેસ્ટ સ્કોર 690 હતો. પરંતુ વાપસી પછી મેં 720માં 695, 699 અને 704નો સ્કોર કર્યો.

તે વર્લ્ડ કપ સાથે 12મા બોર્ડની પણ તૈયારી કરી રહી છે. તેણે કહ્યું કે, તેની મોટી બહેન બોર્ડની તૈયારીમાં મદદ કરી રહી છે. તે દિલ્હી યુનિવર્સીટીની હંસરાજ કોલેજમાંથી એડમિશન લેવા માગે છે. પ્રેક્ટિસ કર્યા પછી જે સમય મળે છે, તે દરમિયાન ભણે છે.

