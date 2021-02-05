તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • Discussion On GOAT Again After Tom Brady Wins Super Ball, Brady Wins Title For 7th Time At 43

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:ટોમ બ્રેડીના સુપર બોલ જીત્યા પછી ફરી G.O.A.T પર ચર્ચા, 43 વર્ષની વયે બ્રેડીએ 7મી વખત ટાઈટલ જીત્યું

ન્યુયોર્કએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 23 ગ્રાન્ડસ્લેમ જીતી ચૂકેલી સેરેનાએ ગર્ભાવસ્થામાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ઓપન જીતી હતી

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ઓપનના પ્રથમ રાઉન્ડમાં જીત્યા પછી સેરેના વિલિયમ્સે ટોમ બ્રેડીના 7મી વખત સુપર બોલ જીતવા અંગે કહ્યું, ‘કેટલી કમાલ છે.’ સોમવારે તંપા બે બુકાનિયર્સે કન્સાસ સિટી ચીફ્સને 31-9થી હરાવી સુપર બોલ જીત્યો હતો. 43 વર્ષ, 118 દિવસના ક્વાર્ટર બેક બ્રેડી ટાઈટલ જીતનારો સૌથી વયસ્ક ખેલાડી છે. આ તેનું 7મું ટાઈટલ છે. તેણે ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં ભાગ લેનારી કોઈ પણ ટીમથી વધુ ટાઈટલ જીત્યા છે.

બ્રેડિનો દૃઢ સંકલ્પ સેરેનાને પ્રેરિત કરે છે. ગાય સપ્તાહે સેરેનાએ કહ્યું હતું કે, બ્રેડીને ડોલ્ફિન્સમાં જોડાવાનું હતું. એનએફએલની ફ્રેન્ચાઈઝી મિયામી ડોલ્ફિન્સમાં સેરેના અને તેની બહેન વીનસની ભાગીદારી છે. બ્રેડીએ ન્યૂ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ માટે 6 ટાઈટલ જીત્યા હતા.

બ્રેડીના ટાઈટલ જીત્યા પછી ફરી એક વખત સ્પોર્ટ્સના G.O.A.T એટલે કે ગ્રેટેસ્ટ ઓફ ઓલ ટાઈમની ચર્ચા શરૂ થઈ છે. તેના માટે બ્રેડિ અને બીજા અનેક મોટા દાવેદાર છે. જેમાં 23 વખતની સિંગલ્સ ગ્રાન્ડ સ્લેમ વિજેતા સેરેના વિલિયમ્સનું નામ પણ સામેલ છે. સેરેના એકમાત્ર છે, જેણે ગર્ભવતી રહીને ટાઈટલ જીત્યું હતું.

સેરેના પુત્રી સાથે રહી, બ્રેડીએ તૈયારી માટે પરિવાર છોડ્યો
વિલિયમ્સે ક્વોરેન્ટાઈન સમય પુત્રી અને પતિ સાથે પસાર કર્યો હતો. જ્યારે સુપર બોલથી બે સપ્તાહ પહેલા બ્રેડી પત્ની અને ત્રણેય બાળકોથી દૂર થઈ ગયા હતા, જેથી રમત પર ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રીત કરી શકે. સેરેનાએ કહ્યું કે, ‘બ્રેડીની તૈયારી સમજાય છે, પરંતુ હું પુત્રી વગર રહી શકું એટલી મજબુત નથી’. પુત્રીના જન્મ પછી સેરેના ચાર વખત ગ્રાન્ડ સ્લેમની ફાઈનલમાં પહોંચી છે, પરંતુ જીતી શકી નથી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો