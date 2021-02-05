તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • "When Cricket Returned To The Country After The Mumbai Attacks, We Won Against England In Chennai. I Want The Same Result This Time Too," Said Sachin.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લૂસિવ:સચિને કહ્યું- મુંબઈ હુમલા પછી જ્યારે દેશમાં ક્રિકેટની વાપસી થઈ ત્યારે અમે ચેન્નઇમાં ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે જીત્યા હતા, ઇચ્છુ છું કે આ વખતે પણ એવું જ પરિણામ આવે

મુંબઈ2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે ભારતમાં 10 મહિના અને 26 દિવસ પછી ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટની વાપસી થઈ રહી છે. ભારત અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ચાર ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીની પહેલી મેચ આજે ચેન્નઈમાં શરૂ થઈ છે. આ અવસર પર ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે ટેસ્ટમાં ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા વતી સૌથી વધુ રન બનાવનાર સચિન તેંડુલકરે ભાસ્કર સાથે ખાસ વાતચીત કરી. વાંચો ભાસ્કરના સવાલો પર સચિનનો જવાબ...

સવાલ: 10 મહિના પછી ભારતને ફરી ઘરઆંગણે રમતા જોવું કેટલું રસપ્રદ રહેશે?
જવાબ: ભારત માટે ખૂબ જ સારા સમાચાર છે કે દેશમાં ફરીથી ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ શરૂ થવા જઈ રહ્યું છે. હું સારી શ્રેણીની રાહ જોઉં છું. જ્યારે હું લાંબા બ્રેક પછી ક્રિકેટની વાપસી અંગે વિચારું તો મને 2008ની યાદ આવે છે. ત્યારે મુંબઈ હુમલા પછી દેશમાં થોડા સમય માટે ક્રિકેટની રમત અટકી ગઈ હતી. જ્યારે રમત પાછી ટ્રેક પર આવી ત્યારે અમારો મુકાબલો ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે ચેન્નઈ ખાતે જ થયો હતો. હું ભગવાનને પ્રાર્થના કરું છું કે આ વખતે પણ એવું જ પરિણામ આવે. 2008માં અમે ઇંગ્લેન્ડને હરાવ્યું હતું.

સવાલ: જો તમે ઈન્ડિયા-ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા અથવા ભારત-પાકિસ્તાન ક્રિકેટ રાઈવલરીની સરખામણી કરો છો, તો તમે ભારત-ઇંગ્લેન્ડ રાઈવલરીને ક્યાં રેટ કરો છો?
જવાબ: દરેક રાઈવલરીનું પોતાનું મહત્ત્વ છે. આપણે ફક્ત એ ભૂલવું ન જોઈએ કે આપણે ભારત માટે રમી રહ્યા છીએ. ભારતનું નામ ઊંચું રહેવું જોઈએ. જેમ આપણી ટીમે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં શાનદાર પ્રદર્શન કર્યું હતું, ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે ઘરઆંગણે એ જ રમત દાખવવી જોઈએ.

સવાલ: ઇંગ્લેન્ડ એકમાત્ર એવી ટીમ છે, જેણે છેલ્લા દાયકામાં ભારતમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને શ્રેણીમાં હરાવી હતી. તો આ શ્રેણી કેટલી પડકારજનક હોઈ શકે?
જવાબ: દરેક શ્રેણી જુદી જુદી હોય છે અને નવી રીતે ટ્રીટ કરવી જોઈએ. ભૂતકાળમાં જે બન્યું એ આત્મવિશ્વાસ આપે છે અથવા આત્મવિશ્વાસ ઘટાડે છે. હાલમાં બંને ટીમો અગાઉની શ્રેણી જીતી ગઈ છે. ભારતે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને હરાવ્યું છે અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડે શ્રીલંકાને પરાજિત કર્યું છે. બંને ટીમોનો આત્મવિશ્વાસ સારો છે. જ્યારે ટીમ જીતી રહી હોય ત્યારે એ ખૂબ ખતરનાક હોય છે. મને લાગે છે કે બંને ટીમો સારું પ્રદર્શન કરશે. ઈંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમ કરતાં ભારતીય ટીમનું સંતુલન સારું છે, પરંતુ ઇંગ્લેન્ડને હળવાશથી લેવું જોઈએ નહીં. તેમની પાસે અનુભવી અને યુવા ખેલાડીઓનું યોગ્ય મિશ્રણ છે.

સવાલ: સચિન, તમે ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટમાં ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે સૌથી વધારે રન બનાવનાર ભારતીય છો. ઇંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમ જ્યારે પણ ભારત આવતી હતી, તમારી સામે નવી રણનીતિ બનાવતી હતી. 2001-02માં નાસિર હુસૈને તમારી સામે લેગ સાઈડ થિયરી ટ્રાય કરી હતી. આ વખતે વિરાટ અથવા રોહિત સામે આવી સ્ટ્રેટેજી જોવા મળશે?
જવાબ: દરેક ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ટીમ વિરોધી ટીમના ટોપ બેટ્સમેન સામે પ્લાન કરે છે. દરેક પ્રયાસ કરે છે સારા બેટ્સમેનને રોકવાનો. ઇંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમ પોતાના તરફથી પૂરેપૂરા પ્લાનિંગ સાથે મેદાનમાં ઊતરશે.

તેણે બધા ભારતીય બેટ્સમેનો સામે વ્યૂહરચના બનાવવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો હશે. આપણા બેટ્સમેનોએ પ્રયત્ન કરવો જોઇએ કે તે સેટ થઈ જાય તો મોટો સ્કોર બનાવે અને લાંબી ભાગીદારી કરે. ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટ સેશન બાય સેશન ચાલે છે. બંને ટીમો મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સેશનને જીતવા માગશે. કઈ ટીમનું શું પ્લાનિંગ હશે, એ મેચ શરૂ થતાં જ ખબર પડી જશે. તેમ છતાં આયોજન કરવું જરૂરી છે, પરંતુ વધુ મહત્ત્વનું એ છે કે આયોજનને અમલમાં મૂકવું.

સવાલ: આ ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીમાં કોણ પ્રભુત્વ મેળવશે- બેટ્સમેનો કે સ્પિનર્સ ? શું ભારતીય પરિસ્થિતિમાં ઝડપી બોલરો કમાલ બતાવી શકે છે?
જવાબ: આ શ્રેણીમાં બેટ્સમેન અને સ્પિનરોનો દબદબો રહેશે. ઝડપી બોલરોની વાત કરીએ તો તેઓ કેટલું રિવર્સ સ્વિંગ પ્રાપ્ત કરે છે એના પર નિર્ભર રહે છે. 15 ઓવરથી 55 ઓવર સુધી રિવર્સ સ્વિંગ ઘાતક હોય છે. 55-60 ઓવરથી 80 ઓવરની વચ્ચે બોલ સોફ્ટ થઈ જાય છે, તેથી બેટ્સમેનને રિવર્સ સ્વિંગ સામે એડજસ્ટ થવા માટે થોડો વધારે સમય મળે છે.

સવાલ: ડે-નાઈટ ત્રીજી ટેસ્ટ મેચ મોટેરામાં યોજાવાની છે? શું આ મેચમાં ઊતરતાં પહેલાં ભારતીય ખેલાડીઓના મનમાં 36 ઓલઆઉટની વાત હાવી થશે? એડિલેડ ટેસ્ટ પણ ડે-નાઈટ હતી.
જવાબ: ડે-નાઇટ ટેસ્ટમાં કન્ડિશનની અસર હોય છે. લાઇટ ચાલુ થયા પછી ઘણી વખત બોલ વધુ મૂવ કરે છે. સાંજ પછી ઘાસ ઠંડી હોય, તો એની પણ અસર પડે છે. એ સાચું છે કે આપણે એડિલેડમાં ડે-નાઈટની ટેસ્ટ ગુમાવી હતી, પરંતુ ત્યારે ઘણી વસ્તુઓ ભારત માટે સારી રહી હતી. આપણે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણી જીતી. જ્યારે ટીમ ઈન્ડિયા મોટેરામાં ડે-નાઈટ ટેસ્ટ રમવાનું શરૂ કરશે ત્યારે ટીમનું ધ્યાન મેચ કેમ જીતવી એના પર હશે. એકંદરે હું ઈચ્છું છું કે શ્રેણી સારી રહે અને ચાહકોને હાઈ ક્વોલિટી ક્રિકેટ જોવા મળે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ69-2 (29.2)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓRLD આજે UP અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયત શરૂ કરશે; વિપક્ષની માગ- સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો