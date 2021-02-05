તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કેપ્ટન તરીકે ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડનો સ્ટીફન ફ્લેમિંગ 13 વાર શૂન્ય રને આઉટ થયો હતો

ટિમ ઈંડિયાના કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીનું ખરાબ પ્રદર્શન યથાવત છે. છેલ્લા 15 મહીનાથી તેણે સદી ફટકારી નથી. ઈંગ્લેંડ સામેની છેલ્લી ટેસ્ટ મેચની પ્રથમ ઈનિંગમાં વિરાટ પાસે મોટી આશા હતી, પરંતુ તે તેણે નિરાશ કર્યા હતા. કેપ્ટન તરીકે કોહલી 8 વાર શૂન્ય રને આઉટ થયો છે. આ બાબતમાં ધોનીની બરોબરી કરી છે.

અમદાવાદ ખાતે નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમા રમાતી ચોથી ટેસ્ટના બીજા દિવસે વિરાટ ખાતું ખોલાવ્યા વિના પવેલિયન પરત ફર્યો. પુજારાના આઉટ થયા બાદ વિરાટ બેટિંગ માટે આવ્યો હતો. તેણે માત્ર આઠ જ બોલ રમ્યા અને બેન સ્ટોક્સની બોલિંગમાં ફોક્સના હાથે કેચ આઉટ થયો હતો. શૂન્ય રને આઉટ થવાની સાથેજ કોહલીએ એક શરમજનક રેકોર્ડને પણ પોતાના નામે કર્યો હતો.

ધોનીના રેકોર્ડની બરોબરી કરી
આ બાબતમાં કોહલીએ ધોનીના રેકોર્ડની બરાબરી કરી છે. કેપ્ટન તરીકે બન્ને 8 વાર શૂન્ય રને આઉટ થયા છે. વિરાટ કોહલી કોઈ ટેસ્ટ સીરિઝમાં બે વાર શૂન્ય રને આઉટ થયો હોય તેવું બીજી વાર બન્યું છે.

કોહલીને સદીની રાહ
વિરાટ કોહલીએ નવેમ્બર 2019માં બાંગ્લાદેશ સામે ઈડન ગાર્ડન્સમાં છેલ્લી સદી ફટકારી હતી. ત્યાર પછી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રી ક્રિકેટના કોઈપણ ફોર્મેટમાં તેણે સદી ફટકારી નથી.

વિરાટની છેલ્લી સદી પછી દુનિયામાં 117 સેન્ચુરી લાગી​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​વિરાટે પોતાની અંતિમ ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સદી 23 નવેમ્બર 2019ના રોજ મારી હતી. તે પછી અત્યાર સુધીમાં દુનિયાભરના 117 બેટ્સમેનોએ સદી મારી છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના માર્નસ લબુશેને સૌથી વધુ 5 સેન્ચુરી મારી છે. બાબર આઝમ, જો રૂટ, સ્ટીવ સ્મિથ, પોલ સ્ટર્લિંગ અને કેન વિલિયમ્સને 4-4 સદી મારી છે. ભારતનો રોહિત શર્મા 3 સદી ફટકારી ચૂક્યો છે. આ દરમિયાન અન્ય ભારતીય બેટ્સમેનોમાં લોકેશ રાહુલે 2 અને રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન, અજિંક્ય રહાણે અને શ્રેયસ ઐયરે 1-1 સદી મારી છે.

