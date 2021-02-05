તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુંબઈ28 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઇન્ડિયન પ્રીમિયર લીગ (IPL)ની 14મી સીઝન માટે હરાજી 18 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચેન્નાઈમાં થવાની છે. તે માટે ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ કંટ્રોલ બોર્ડ (BCCI)એ 292 પ્લેયર્સને શોર્ટલિસ્ટ કર્યા છે. જેમાં 128 વિદેશી ખેલાડી છે. તેમાં સૌથી વધુ 35 ખેલાડી ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના છે. તે ઉપરાંત ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડના 20 અને વેસ્ટઈન્ડિઝના 19 ખેલાડીઓના નામ પણ આ લિસ્ટમાં સામેલ છે. સૌથી ઓછા 1-1 ખેલાડી અમેરિકા, નેપાળ અને UAEના છે.

સ્મિથ રાજસ્થાન રોયલ્સના કેપ્ટન રહી ચુક્યા છે
ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના પ્લેયર્સમાં સ્ટીવ સ્મિથ, ગ્લેન મેક્સવેલ, એરોન ફિંચ, એલેક્સ કેરી અને મેથ્યૂ વેડ જેવા દિગ્ગજ પ્લેયર્સ સામલે છે. સ્મિથ રાજસ્થાન રોયલ્સના કેપ્ટન રહી ચુક્યા છે, જેની કિંમત 12.5 કરોડ રૂપિયા હતી. ટીમે આ વખેત તેને રિલીઝ કરી દિધા છે. કિંગ્સ ઈલેવન પંજાબના પ્લેયર રહેલા મેક્સવેલની કિંમત ગત સીઝનમાં 10.75 કરોડ રૂપિયા હતી.

10 ખેલાડીઓની બેઝ પ્રાઈઝ 2 કરોડ, જેમાં માત્ર 2 ભારતીય
શોર્ટલિસ્ટેડ પ્લેયર્સમાં 10 નામ એવા છે જેમની બેઝ પ્રાઈઝ 2 કરોડ રૂપિયા રાખવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં ભારતના હરભજન સિંહ અને કેદાર જાધવ પણ સામેલ છે. આ લિસ્ટમાં મેક્સવેલ અને સ્મિત પણ છે. આ ઉપરાંત ઈંગ્લેન્ડના મોઈન અલી, સેમ બિલિંગ્સ, લિયામ પ્લંકેટ, જેસન રોય અને માર્ક વુડને પણ યાદીમાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.લિસ્ટમાં એક નામ બાંગ્લાદેશનું ઓલરાઉન્ડર શાકિબ અલ હસનનું નામ પણ છે.

