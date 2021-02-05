તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Sports
  Cricket
  • The Indian Wicketkeeper Made Fun Of The Off spinner Sundar, Saying My Name Is Washington I Have To Go DC; The Sound Recorded In The Stump Mic

મસ્તીખોર પંત:ભારતીય વિકેટકીપરે ઓફ-સ્પિનર સુંદરની મસ્તી કરી, કહ્યું- મારુ નામ છે વોશિંગ્ટન મારે જવું છે DC; સ્ટમ્પ માઈકમાં રેકોર્ડ થયો અવાજ

29 મિનિટ પહેલા
પંતે ઇનિંગ્સની 70મી ઓવરમાં સુંદરની બોલિંગમાં કહ્યું, મારુ નામ છે વોશિંગ્ટન મારે જવું છે DC. - Divya Bhaskar
પંતે ઇનિંગ્સની 70મી ઓવરમાં સુંદરની બોલિંગમાં કહ્યું, મારુ નામ છે વોશિંગ્ટન મારે જવું છે DC.

ભારત અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ચાર ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીની પહેલી મેચ ચેન્નાઈમાં રમાઈ રહી છે. 67/2 રનમાં 2 વિકેટ ગુમાવ્યા બાદ કેપ્ટન જો રૂટ અને ઓપનર ડોમિનિક સિબલેએ ત્રીજી વિકેટ માટે 150+ રનની ભાગીદારી કરીને ઇંગ્લેન્ડને મજબૂત સ્થિતિમાં લાવી દીધું. જ્યારે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા વિકેટ લેવા માટે ઝઝૂમી રહી હતી, ત્યારે વિકેટકીપર ઋષભ પંતે ઓફ-સ્પિનર વોશિંગ્ટન સુંદરની મસ્તી કરી.

પંતે કરેલી ટિપ્પણી સ્ટમ્પ માઈકમાં રેકોર્ડ થઈ ગઈ. તેણે ઇનિંગ્સની 70મી ઓવરમાં સુંદરની બોલિંગમાં કહ્યું, મારુ નામ છે વોશિંગ્ટન મારે જવું છે DC. આ વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા વાઇરલ થઇ રહ્યો છે. તેમજ આના લીધે પંત ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં છે.

અગાઉ સ્પાઈડરમેન સ્પાઈડરમેન ગીત ગાયું હતું
ભારત અને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા વચ્ચે ચાર ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝની અંતિમ મેચ બ્રિસ્બેન ખાતે રમાઈ રહી હતી. મેચના ચોથા દિવસે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની બેટિંગ દરમિયાન ભારતીય વિકેટકીપર ગીત ગાઈ રહ્યો હતો. મેચની 56મી ઓવર વી. સુંદર નાખી રહ્યો હતો અને આ ઓવરમાં સ્ટમ્પ-માઈક પર પંતનો સૂર સંભળાયો હતો. તે "સ્પાઈડરમેન સ્પાઈડરમેન, તુને ચુરાયા મેરે દિલ કા ચેન..." ગીત ગાઈ રહ્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
