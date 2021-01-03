બિલ બન્યું માથાનો દુખાવો:ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની રેસ્ટોરાંમાં રોહિત શર્મા સહિતના 5 ખેલાડીઓએ બીફ ખાધુ હોવાનું બિલ વાયરલ થતાં ચાહકો ભડક્યા, કર્યા ટ્રોલ

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ
ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા પ્રવાસ પર ભારતીય ટીમના વાઇસ કેપ્ટન રોહિત શર્મા સહિત 5 ખેલાડીઓના રેસ્ટોરાંમાં જમવા પર વિવાદ થયો છે. આ દરમિયાન નવલદીપ નામના પ્રશંસકે તમામ ખેલાડીઓનું બિલ પણ ચૂકવ્યું, જેનો ફોટો તેણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કર્યો. આ ફોટો હવે એકદમ વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે, જેના માટે તમામ ખેલાડીઓને ટ્રોલ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.
જે બિલનો ફોટો વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે તેમાં બીફ અને પોર્કનો ઓર્ડર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તે અંગે યુઝર્સ બધા ખેલાડીઓને ટ્રોલ કરી રહ્યા છે. એક યુઝરે લખ્યું- શર્માજીનો છોકરો પણ બીફ ખાય છે.
Sharma ji ka ladka bhi beef khata hai 🙆♂️— सनकी v3.0 (@snkii__) January 2, 2021
નવલદીપે ફોટામાં બિલની અડધી કોપી પર હાથ રાખ્યો હતો, જે તમામ ખેલાડીઓનું બિલ ચૂકવ્યા પછી શેર કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. એક યુઝરે તેના પર લખ્યું - અચ્છા એટલે બિલ છુપાવ્યું છે. જ્યારે અન્ય યુઝરે લખ્યું- તમારો વડા પાવ કિંગ હવે બીફ ખાઈ રહ્યો છે.
that is why he covered that part with hands here pic.twitter.com/JiGLNmOEbO— shitansh (@shitcasm) January 2, 2021
Hypocrisy rules!#Beef pic.twitter.com/dF0dzTYevG— Angry Saffron (@AngrySaffron) January 2, 2021
And from today shrma ji ka ladka lost respect .— manish meena (@manish__jareda) January 2, 2021
If eat beef your no more Hindu .
You just Making our religion down .
A country where majority is of Hindu . #BCCI offering beef .#RohitSharma#beef pic.twitter.com/egA5hS23mZ
You cannot judge on anyone's choice to eat beef or something... Then why the hell are we feeding outsiders beef. Priority is to feed our country people and we are 2nd largest exporter of beef. And it's banned here😂— Umar (@Umarbison) January 2, 2021
Totally irony..#beef#RohithSharma #ShubmanGill #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/7pKIfsPhDA
So Trending in Twitter is #Beef. 5 Indian Players including Rohit Sharma currently in isolation for bio bubble breach ordered beef and pork for lunch in Melbourne Chinese restaurant.— Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) January 2, 2021
Just waiting for the Trend from Bhakts#boycottindiancricket#BoycottRohitSharma.🤣🤣🤣
પાંચ ખેલાડીઓ પર કોરોના પ્રોટોકોલ તોડવાનો આરોપ
પોઝિટિવઃ- છેલ્લાં થોડા દિવસથી આ કાર્ય પ્રત્યે તમે કઠોર મહેનત કરી રહ્યા હતાં, આજે તેના શુભ ફળની પ્રાપ્તિ આશા કરતાં વધારે રહી શકે છે. સામાજિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં પણ તમારું મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ યોગદાન રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ...
Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.