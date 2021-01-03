તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બિલ બન્યું માથાનો દુખાવો:ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની રેસ્ટોરાંમાં રોહિત શર્મા સહિતના 5 ખેલાડીઓએ બીફ ખાધુ હોવાનું બિલ વાયરલ થતાં ચાહકો ભડક્યા, કર્યા ટ્રોલ

મેલબોર્નએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રોહિત શર્મા પોતાના 4 સાથી ખેલાડીઓ સાથે રેસ્ટોરાંમાં ડિનર માટે ગયો હતો. સાઈડમાં રેસ્ટોરાંના બિલની કોપી જે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાયરલ થઈ રહી છે.

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા પ્રવાસ પર ભારતીય ટીમના વાઇસ કેપ્ટન રોહિત શર્મા સહિત 5 ખેલાડીઓના રેસ્ટોરાંમાં જમવા પર વિવાદ થયો છે. આ દરમિયાન નવલદીપ નામના પ્રશંસકે તમામ ખેલાડીઓનું બિલ પણ ચૂકવ્યું, જેનો ફોટો તેણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કર્યો. આ ફોટો હવે એકદમ વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે, જેના માટે તમામ ખેલાડીઓને ટ્રોલ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.

જે બિલનો ફોટો વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે તેમાં બીફ અને પોર્કનો ઓર્ડર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તે અંગે યુઝર્સ બધા ખેલાડીઓને ટ્રોલ કરી રહ્યા છે. એક યુઝરે લખ્યું- શર્માજીનો છોકરો પણ બીફ ખાય છે.

નવલદીપે ફોટામાં બિલની અડધી કોપી પર હાથ રાખ્યો હતો, જે તમામ ખેલાડીઓનું બિલ ચૂકવ્યા પછી શેર કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. એક યુઝરે તેના પર લખ્યું - અચ્છા એટલે બિલ છુપાવ્યું છે. જ્યારે અન્ય યુઝરે લખ્યું- તમારો વડા પાવ કિંગ હવે બીફ ખાઈ રહ્યો છે.

પાંચ ખેલાડીઓ પર કોરોના પ્રોટોકોલ તોડવાનો આરોપ

  • ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામે ચાર ટેસ્ટ સીરિઝની ત્રીજી મેચ 7 જાન્યુઆરીએ સિડનીમાં રમશે.
  • આ પહેલાં રોહિત શર્મા, વિકેટકીપર ઋષભ પંત, શુભમન ગિલ, પૃથ્વી શો અને નવદીપ સૈની પર કોરોના પ્રોટોકોલ તોડવાનો આરોપ લાગ્યો છે.
  • પાંચેય ખેલાડીઓને આઇસોલેટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. BCCI અને ક્રિકેટ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા આ મામલે તપાસ કરી રહ્યું છે.
  • ત્રીજી ટેસ્ટમાં ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે.
  • જો ક્રિકેટ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા આ બધા ખેલાડીઓને દોષી માને છે તો તેમણે 14 દિવસ આઇસોલેશનમાં રહેવું પડશે. તેવામાં તેઓ ત્રીજી ટેસ્ટ રમી શકશે નહિં. ચોથી ટેસ્ટ 15 જાન્યુઆરીથી છે. તેમાં જ તેમના રમવાની સંભાવના બનશે.
  • ટીમના ત્રણ ખેલાડી ઇશાંત શર્મા, મોહમ્મદ શમી અને ઉમેશ યાદવ ઇજાને કારણે સીરિઝની બહાર થઈ ગયા છે. જ્યારે કપ્તાન વિરાટ કોહલી પેટરનિટી લીવ પર છે.
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવેક્સિનની મંજૂરી અંગે બે પૂર્વ મંત્રીઓએ ઉઠાવ્યો વાંધો, કહ્યું-કોવેક્સિને ફેઝ-3ની ટ્રાયલ પુરી નથી કરી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- છેલ્લાં થોડા દિવસથી આ કાર્ય પ્રત્યે તમે કઠોર મહેનત કરી રહ્યા હતાં, આજે તેના શુભ ફળની પ્રાપ્તિ આશા કરતાં વધારે રહી શકે છે. સામાજિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં પણ તમારું મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ યોગદાન રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો

Open Divya Bhaskar in...

  • Divya Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser