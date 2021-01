શેન વોર્નની અવળચંડાઇ:ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના પૂર્વ લેગ સ્પિનરે ટી નટરાજનના નો બોલને સ્પોટ ફિક્સિંગ સાથે સરખાવ્યો

Shane Warne "Something that’s caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling. He’s bowled 7 no-balls & they’ve all been big ones. 5 of them have been off the first ball & they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting" #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DdBxp4jW1K