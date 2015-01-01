તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કટ્ટરવાદીઓની સામે શરણાગતિ:કોલકાતામાં કાલીપૂજા કરવા પર શાકિબ અલ હસને માફી માગી, કહ્યું- આવું ફરી નહીં થાય

કોલકાતા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
શાકિબ અલ હસન (બ્લુ બ્લેઝરમાં માસ્ક પહેરીને) ગુરુવારે કોલકાતા પહોંચ્યો હતો. તેણે અહીં બેલીઘાટ વિસ્તારમાં કાલીપૂજા પણ કરી હતી.

બાંગ્લાદેશના ક્રિકેટર શાકિબ અલ હસને કોલકાતામાં માતા કાલીની પૂજા કરવા બદલ માફી માગી છે. બાંગ્લાદેશના ભૂતપૂર્વ સુકાનીએ ગયા અઠવાડિયે ગુરુવારે પૂજા-અર્ચના કરી હતી. આ પછી બાંગ્લાદેશની એક વ્યક્તિએ તેને ફેસબુક પર જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી, જેના કારણે શાકિબ દબાણમાં હતો. ઓલરાઉન્ડરે મંગળવારે માફી માગી અને કહ્યું - આ ફરીથી નહીં થાય.

શાકિબ ગયા ગુરુવારે કોલકાતા પહોંચ્યો હતો. તેણે અહીં બેલીઘાટ વિસ્તારમાં કાલીપૂજા કરી હતી. બીજા દિવસે તે બાંગ્લાદેશ પાછો ફર્યો હતો.

ફેસબુક લાઇવ પર શાકિબને ધમકી
હસન દેશ પરત ફર્યા બાદ સિલહટ શહેરના મોહસિન તાલુકદારે રવિવારે ફેસબુક લાઇવ દરમિયાન શાકિબને જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. તેણે દાવો કર્યો હતો કે શાકિબે મુસ્લિમોનું અપમાન કર્યું છે. તેણે કહ્યું- જો તેને શાકિબને મારવા માટે સિલહટથી ઢાકા આવું પડશે તો તે આવશે.

શાકિબે માફી માગી
શાકિબે તેની યુટ્યૂબ ચેનલ પર કહ્યું, "હું ફરીથી એ સ્થળે (કોલકાતા) જવાનું પસંદ નહીં કરું." જો તમને લાગે કે આવું કરીને મેં તમારી વિરુદ્ધનું કાર્ય કર્યું તો હું તમારી માફી માગું છું. હું પ્રયત્ન કરીશ કે આવું ફરીથી ન થાય. સમાચાર અને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એવા અહેવાલો આવ્યા છે કે હું સમારોહ માટે ગયો છું, પરંતુ એવું નથી. સભાન મુસ્લિમ હોવાથી હું આવું નહીં કરું. આ કેસ ખૂબ જ સંવેદનશીલ છે. જો મેં ભૂલ કરી છે તો હું એ માટે માફી પણ માગું છું. "

મોહસિનની પત્નીની અટકાયત
દરમિયાન શાકિબને ધમકી આપનાર મોહસિન ફરાર થઈ ગયો છે. સિલહટ પોલીસે તેની પત્નીને કસ્ટડીમાં લીધી છે. આરોપીના પરિવારજનોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે મોહસિન ડ્રગ એડિક્ટ છે.

વિડિયો લિંકની તપાસ શરૂ થઈ
સિલહટના એડીજી પોલીસ બીએમ અશરફ ઉલ્લાહ તાહીરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ કેસની તપાસ શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. વિડિયો લિંકને સાઇબર ફોરેન્સિક્સ ટીમને તપાસ માટે સોંપવામાં આવી છે.

આરોપીએ માફી પણ માગી
તેણે રવિવારે બપોરે ફેસબુક લાઇવ કર્યું હતું. ત્યાર બાદ આરોપીએ બીજું એક લાઈવ સેશન કર્યું અને માફી માગી. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે શાકિબ સહિતની તમામ હસ્તીઓને સલાહ આપી હતી કે તેમણે આવું કામ ન કરવું જોઈએ. જોકે આ બંને વિડિયોને ફેસબુક પરથી હટાવી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ફિક્સિંગને કારણે શાકિબે પ્રતિબંધનો સામનો પણ કર્યો છે
ફિક્સિંગ કેસને કારણે શાકિબ પર પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો હતો. એ 29 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ જ સમાપ્ત થયો. હવે શાકિબ મેદાનમાં પાછો ફર્યો છે. આ ક્ષણે તેણે પ્રેક્ટિસ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે.

