કિંગ્સ ઇલેવન પંજાબે ટ્વીટ કર્યું - આજે માત્ર સ્ટમ્પ જ નહીં તૂટે, હૃદય પણ તૂટશે

સચિન તેંદુલકરે ટ્વીટ કર્યું - ભારતીય ક્રિકેટમાં તમારું યોગદાન બહુ મોટું છે

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Aug 15, 2020, 10:44 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હી. ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન મહેન્દ્ર સિંહ ધોનીએ શનિવારે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટમાંથી રિટાયર્મેન્ટ લીધું છે. તેમણે પોતાના ફેન્સ માટે શેઅર કરેલા મેસેજમાં લખ્યું હતું કે, ‘તમારા લોકો તરફથી હંમેશાથી મળેલા પ્રેમ અને સપોર્ટ માટે આભાર. આજે સાંજે 7 વાગીને 29 મિનિટ પછી મને રિટાયર જ સમજજો.’

જો કે, આ વાતનો અંદાજે માહીના ફેન્સને પહેલેથી જ હતો કે ધોની હવે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ મેચમાં વાપસી કરશે નહીં. તે છતાં તેઓ સન્યાસ લે છે તેવા સમાચાર મળતા જ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં મેસેજનું જાણે પૂર આવ્યું હતું. પૂર્વ ભારતીય ક્રિકેટર વીરેન્દ્ર સહેવાગે લખ્યું કે, ‘ઓમ ફિનિશાય નમઃ’. તો બીજી તરફ પાકિસ્તાનના પૂર્વ ક્રિકેટર શોએબ અખ્તરે લખ્યું કે, ‘ક્રિકેટની કહાની તમારા વગર અધૂરી રહેશે.’

એક યુગનો અંત: ગાંગુલી

​​​​​​​બીસીસીઆઈના પ્રમુખ સૌરવ ગાંગુલીએ કહ્યું - આ એક યુગનો અંત છે. તે દેશ અને દુનિયા માટે અદભૂત ક્રિકેટર હતા. તેમની લીડરશિપ ક્વોલિટીની સરખામણી કરવી ઘણી મુશ્કેલ છે, ખાસ કરીને રમતના ટૂંકા ફોર્મેટમાં. તેમની કારકિર્દીના પ્રારંભિક સમયમાં તેમણે પોતાની બેટિંગથી વિશ્વને આશ્ચર્યચકિત કરી નાખ્યું હતું. દરેક વસ્તુનો હોય અંત છે. તેમણે વિકેટ કીપરો માટે ઉચ્ચ ધોરણો નક્કી કર્યા છે. તેની કારકિર્દી બેજોડ રહી છે. હું તેમને ભવિષ્ય માટે શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવું છું.

વિરાટ કોહલીનું ટ્વીટ:

દરેક ક્રિકેટરને એકને એક દિવસે પોતાની કારકિર્દીને પૂરી કરવાની હોય છે. તો પણ, જે ખિલાડીને તમે ખૂબ નજીકથી ઓળખો છો, તે ખિલાડી આ પ્રકારનો નિર્ણય કરે ત્યારે આપણે ખૂબ ભાવનાત્મક થઈ જઈએ છીએ. તમે દેશ માટે જે કર્યું, તે હમેશા લોકોના દિલમાં રહેશે.

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

અમીત શાહનું ટ્વીટઃ

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours.



World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

ઝારખંડ CM હેમંત સોરેનનું ટ્વીટઃ

देश और झारखण्ड को गर्व और उत्साह के अनेक क्षण देने वाले माही ने आज अंतराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से सन्यास ले लिया है।हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने नहीं देख पायेंगे।पर देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच राँची में हो जिसका 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XFt5zBSvG8 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 15, 2020

પૂર્વ ભારતીય ક્રિકેટર વીરેન્દ્ર સહેવાગનું ટ્વીટઃ

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

પાકિસ્તાનના પૂર્વ ક્રિકેટર શોએબ અખ્તરનું ટ્વીટઃ

Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. The story of cricket will never be complete without him. Video tribute coming up shortly. What a legend! #DhoniRetires #mahendrasinghdhoni pic.twitter.com/iFdFdHulRX — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2020

કિંગ્સ ઇલેવન પંજાબનું ટ્વીટઃ

માત્ર સ્ટમ્પ જ નહીં, અમારું દિલ પણ તૂટી ગયું છે.

સચીન તેંદુલકરનું ટ્વીટઃ

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

આઇસીસીનું ટ્વીટઃ

ગૌતમ ગંભીરનું ટ્વીટઃ

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

