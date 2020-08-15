Change Cookies Settings
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricket

  • Sehwag writes on Dhoni's retirement Om Finishai Namah, Shoaib says, 'Cricket story would be incomplete without you'

માહીના રિટાયર્મેન્ટ પર પ્રતિક્રિયાઓ / ધોનીના રિટાયર્મેન્ટ પર સહેવાગે લખ્યું - ઓમ ફિનિશાય નમઃ, શોએબ બોલ્યા, ‘ક્રિકેટની કહાની તમારા વગર અધૂરી રહેશે’

Sehwag writes on Dhoni's retirement - Om Finishai Namah, Shoaib says, 'Cricket story would be incomplete without you'
X
Sehwag writes on Dhoni's retirement - Om Finishai Namah, Shoaib says, 'Cricket story would be incomplete without you'

  • કિંગ્સ ઇલેવન પંજાબે ટ્વીટ કર્યું - આજે માત્ર સ્ટમ્પ જ નહીં તૂટે, હૃદય પણ તૂટશે
  • સચિન તેંદુલકરે ટ્વીટ કર્યું - ભારતીય ક્રિકેટમાં તમારું યોગદાન બહુ મોટું છે

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Aug 15, 2020, 10:44 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હી. ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન મહેન્દ્ર સિંહ ધોનીએ શનિવારે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટમાંથી રિટાયર્મેન્ટ લીધું છે. તેમણે પોતાના ફેન્સ માટે શેઅર કરેલા મેસેજમાં લખ્યું હતું કે, ‘તમારા લોકો તરફથી હંમેશાથી મળેલા પ્રેમ અને સપોર્ટ માટે આભાર. આજે સાંજે 7 વાગીને 29 મિનિટ પછી મને રિટાયર જ સમજજો.’

જો કે, આ વાતનો અંદાજે માહીના ફેન્સને પહેલેથી જ હતો કે ધોની હવે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ મેચમાં વાપસી કરશે નહીં. તે છતાં તેઓ સન્યાસ લે છે તેવા સમાચાર મળતા જ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં મેસેજનું જાણે પૂર આવ્યું હતું. પૂર્વ ભારતીય ક્રિકેટર વીરેન્દ્ર સહેવાગે લખ્યું કે, ‘ઓમ ફિનિશાય નમઃ’. તો બીજી તરફ પાકિસ્તાનના પૂર્વ ક્રિકેટર શોએબ અખ્તરે લખ્યું કે, ‘ક્રિકેટની કહાની તમારા વગર અધૂરી રહેશે.’

એક યુગનો અંત: ગાંગુલી
​​​​​​​બીસીસીઆઈના પ્રમુખ સૌરવ ગાંગુલીએ કહ્યું - આ એક યુગનો અંત છે. તે દેશ અને દુનિયા માટે અદભૂત ક્રિકેટર હતા. તેમની લીડરશિપ ક્વોલિટીની સરખામણી કરવી ઘણી મુશ્કેલ છે, ખાસ કરીને રમતના ટૂંકા ફોર્મેટમાં. તેમની કારકિર્દીના પ્રારંભિક સમયમાં તેમણે પોતાની બેટિંગથી વિશ્વને આશ્ચર્યચકિત કરી નાખ્યું હતું. દરેક વસ્તુનો હોય અંત છે. તેમણે વિકેટ કીપરો માટે ઉચ્ચ ધોરણો નક્કી કર્યા છે. તેની કારકિર્દી બેજોડ રહી છે. હું તેમને ભવિષ્ય માટે શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવું છું.

વિરાટ કોહલીનું ટ્વીટ:
દરેક ક્રિકેટરને એકને એક દિવસે પોતાની કારકિર્દીને પૂરી કરવાની હોય છે. તો પણ, જે ખિલાડીને તમે ખૂબ નજીકથી ઓળખો છો, તે ખિલાડી આ પ્રકારનો નિર્ણય કરે ત્યારે આપણે ખૂબ ભાવનાત્મક થઈ જઈએ છીએ. તમે દેશ માટે જે કર્યું, તે હમેશા લોકોના દિલમાં રહેશે.

અમીત શાહનું ટ્વીટઃ

ઝારખંડ CM હેમંત સોરેનનું ટ્વીટઃ

પૂર્વ ભારતીય ક્રિકેટર વીરેન્દ્ર સહેવાગનું ટ્વીટઃ

પાકિસ્તાનના પૂર્વ ક્રિકેટર શોએબ અખ્તરનું ટ્વીટઃ

કિંગ્સ ઇલેવન પંજાબનું ટ્વીટઃ

માત્ર સ્ટમ્પ જ નહીં, અમારું દિલ પણ તૂટી ગયું છે.

સચીન તેંદુલકરનું ટ્વીટઃ

આઇસીસીનું ટ્વીટઃ

ગૌતમ ગંભીરનું ટ્વીટઃ

કોંગ્રેસ નેતા શશી થરુરનું ટ્વીટઃ

Next Stories

    ની  સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી