તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Sehwag Said, This Is The New India, Breaking Into The House And Killing; See Viral Tweets On Team India's Win

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઘાયલ ભારતે ભાંગ્યું ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા:સેહવાગે કહ્યું, આ નવું ભારત છે, ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને મારે છે; ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની જીત પર જુઓ વાઇરલ ટ્વીટ્સ

14 કલાક પહેલા
  • કોહલીએ કહ્યું, 36 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થયા પછી જે લોકોએ અમારા પર શંકા કરી હતી તેઓ આ ટીમનું પ્રદર્શન જુએ
  • BCCI સેક્રેટરી જય શાહે 5 કરોડ રૂપિયાનું બોનસ જાહેર કર્યું

ભારતે ચાર મેચની સિરીઝની અંતિમ મેચમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને 3 વિકેટે હરાવી સિરીઝ 2-1થી પોતાના નામે કરી લીધી છે. આ સાથે ભારત ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં સતત બીજી વખત ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝ જીત્યું છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટમાં એડિલેડ ખાતે 36 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થયા પછી ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ વિરાટ કોહલી સહિત પાંચેય મુખ્ય બોલર્સની ગેરહાજરીમાં વાપસી કરી શાનદાર રીતે સિરીઝ પોતાના નામે કરી લીધી છે.

ટીમની જીત પર ટીમના પૂર્વ ઓપનર વિરેન્દ્ર સેહવાગે ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું કે આ નવું ભારત છે, જે ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને મારે છે. એડિલેડમાં આ યુવા છોકરાઓ સાથે જે થયું એ પછી તેમણે જીવનભર આનંદ આપે તેવી જીત મેળવી છે. વર્લ્ડ કપ જીતની જેમ જ આ જીત પણ ખાસ છે. ઋષભ પંત સ્પેશિયલ પ્લેયર છે.

કપ્તાન વિરાટ કોહલીએ કહ્યું હતું કે જે લોકોએ એડિલેડમાં અમારી હાર પછી અમારા પણ શંકા કરી હતી તેઓ જુએ. વેલ ડન બોયઝ. આ ઐતિહાસિક જીતની ઉજવણી કરો. જ્યારે BCCI સેક્રેટરી જય શાહે 5 કરોડનું બોનસ જાહેર કર્યું છે. એ સિવાય ભારતની જીત પછી વાઇરલ થયેલાં અન્ય ટ્વીટ્સ:

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે સિંહ જાતકોનું કોઇ મુશ્કેલ કામ અચાનક પૂર્ણ થઇ શકશે, ગુપ્ત રીતે કરેલું કાર્ય સફળતા અપાવશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ઊર્જા અને આત્મવિશ્વાસથી ભરપૂર દિવસ પસાર થશે. તમે કોઇ મુશ્કેલ કામને પોતાની મહેનત દ્વારા ઉકેલી શકવામાં સક્ષમ રહેશો. જો ગાડી ખરીદવાનો વિચાર છે, તો આ કાર્ય માટે પ્રબળ યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. ને...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો
Open Divya Bhaskar in...
  • Divya Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser