ઘાયલ ભારતે ભાંગ્યું ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા:સેહવાગે કહ્યું, આ નવું ભારત છે, ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને મારે છે; ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની જીત પર જુઓ વાઇરલ ટ્વીટ્સ

ભારતે ચાર મેચની સિરીઝની અંતિમ મેચમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને 3 વિકેટે હરાવી સિરીઝ 2-1થી પોતાના નામે કરી લીધી છે. આ સાથે ભારત ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં સતત બીજી વખત ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝ જીત્યું છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટમાં એડિલેડ ખાતે 36 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થયા પછી ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ વિરાટ કોહલી સહિત પાંચેય મુખ્ય બોલર્સની ગેરહાજરીમાં વાપસી કરી શાનદાર રીતે સિરીઝ પોતાના નામે કરી લીધી છે.
ટીમની જીત પર ટીમના પૂર્વ ઓપનર વિરેન્દ્ર સેહવાગે ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું હતું કે આ નવું ભારત છે, જે ઘરમાં ઘૂસીને મારે છે. એડિલેડમાં આ યુવા છોકરાઓ સાથે જે થયું એ પછી તેમણે જીવનભર આનંદ આપે તેવી જીત મેળવી છે. વર્લ્ડ કપ જીતની જેમ જ આ જીત પણ ખાસ છે. ઋષભ પંત સ્પેશિયલ પ્લેયર છે.
Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021
From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.
And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq
કપ્તાન વિરાટ કોહલીએ કહ્યું હતું કે જે લોકોએ એડિલેડમાં અમારી હાર પછી અમારા પણ શંકા કરી હતી તેઓ જુએ. વેલ ડન બોયઝ. આ ઐતિહાસિક જીતની ઉજવણી કરો. જ્યારે BCCI સેક્રેટરી જય શાહે 5 કરોડનું બોનસ જાહેર કર્યું છે. એ સિવાય ભારતની જીત પછી વાઇરલ થયેલાં અન્ય ટ્વીટ્સ:
WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021
Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021
OMG !!! What a WIN 👊👊 #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking 🇮🇳What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue 👏 #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t8mrpkBmjo— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 19, 2021
19 Dec 2020: India all out for 36— ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021
19 Jan 2021: India breach The Gabba fortress#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P0sh5zsmtJ
😉 #INDvENG https://t.co/Ga1OdT190L pic.twitter.com/qL8Qug8ARa— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 19, 2021
"The BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus"- BCCI Secretary Mr @JayShah tweets.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vgntQuyu8V— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021
The view outside the Australian dressing room. Spiderman Pant. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AK1M95orw8— Sudatta (@iSudatta) January 19, 2021
Indian captains with most Test wins vs Australia in Australia:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 19, 2021
2 Ajinkya Rahane (in 3 Tests-1 D)
2 BS Bedi (in 5 Tests - 3 L)
2 Virat Kohli (in 7 Tests - 2D, 3L)#AUSvIND#INDvAUS
This one was the best from @ICC— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 19, 2021
Last time #Australia lost a #GabbaTest..
Baby #ViratKohli was 16 days old 🤗👶
This win by #TeamIndia is indeed EPIC pic.twitter.com/4jSbuNkFRQ
