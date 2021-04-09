તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Rahul Dravid Says 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda Hu Mein', Indian Captain Kohli Also Surprised After Watching Viral Video

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ધ વોલનો એંગ્રી અવતાર:રાહુલ દ્રવિડે કહ્યું- 'ઇન્દિરાનગર કા ગુંડા હું મેં', વાઇરલ વીડિયો જોઈને ઇન્ડિયન કેપ્ટન કોહલી પણ આશ્ચર્યમાં

37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સોશિયલ મીડિયા યુઝર્સ થયા દ્રવિડના એંગ્રી અવતાર પર આફરીન, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગ

ભારતના પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન રાહુલ દ્રવિડે પોતાના એંગ્રી અવતારથી ઇન્ડિયન કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી સહિત બધાને આશ્ચર્યમાં મૂક્યા છે. દ્રવિડ આજે રિલીઝ થયેલી એક નવી એડવર્ટાઈઝમેન્ટમાં એંગ્રી અવતારમાં જોવા મળે છે. તે પોતાની કારમાંથી બધા પર ગુસ્સો કરતા જોવા મળે છે. તેમજ એમ પણ કહે છે કે- "ઇન્દિરાનગર કા ગુંડા હું મેં." ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, રિયલ જેન્ટલમેન તરીકે ઓળખતા દ્રવિડને આ રીતે જોઈને બધાને નવાઈ લાગી છે. આ વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં છે.

કોહલીની પ્રતિક્રિયા
દ્રવિડના આ અવતાર પર ભારતીય કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીએ પોતાની પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી હતી. કોહલીએ આ વીડિયો શેર કરીને કહ્યું કે, રાહુલ ભાઈની આ સાઈડ પહેલાં ક્યારેય જોઈ નથી.

સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમહારાણી એલિઝાબેથના પતિ પ્રિન્સ ફિલિપનું 99 વર્ષની ઉંમરે અવસાન, માર્ચ મહિનામાં હાર્ટ સર્જરી થઈ હતી - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ તમારા પક્ષમાં છે. કામ વધારે રહેશે, પરંતુ આજે કરેલી મહેનત દ્વારા યોગ્ય પરિણામ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. ધાર્મિક અને અધ્યાત્મિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં થોડો સમય પસાર કરવાથી તમને સારું લાગશે. નેગેટિવઃ- ર...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો