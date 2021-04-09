ધ વોલનો એંગ્રી અવતાર:રાહુલ દ્રવિડે કહ્યું- 'ઇન્દિરાનગર કા ગુંડા હું મેં', વાઇરલ વીડિયો જોઈને ઇન્ડિયન કેપ્ટન કોહલી પણ આશ્ચર્યમાં

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ
ભારતના પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન રાહુલ દ્રવિડે પોતાના એંગ્રી અવતારથી ઇન્ડિયન કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી સહિત બધાને આશ્ચર્યમાં મૂક્યા છે. દ્રવિડ આજે રિલીઝ થયેલી એક નવી એડવર્ટાઈઝમેન્ટમાં એંગ્રી અવતારમાં જોવા મળે છે. તે પોતાની કારમાંથી બધા પર ગુસ્સો કરતા જોવા મળે છે. તેમજ એમ પણ કહે છે કે- "ઇન્દિરાનગર કા ગુંડા હું મેં." ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, રિયલ જેન્ટલમેન તરીકે ઓળખતા દ્રવિડને આ રીતે જોઈને બધાને નવાઈ લાગી છે. આ વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં છે.
કોહલીની પ્રતિક્રિયા
દ્રવિડના આ અવતાર પર ભારતીય કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીએ પોતાની પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી હતી. કોહલીએ આ વીડિયો શેર કરીને કહ્યું કે, રાહુલ ભાઈની આ સાઈડ પહેલાં ક્યારેય જોઈ નથી.
Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021
સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં
not surprised that footage of rahul dravid breaking stuff is breaking the internet!— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 9, 2021
If an ad can ruin Rahul Dravid for you, it's better you don't talk about him at all. https://t.co/uuLhfCaM32— Surleen Kaur (@SurleenKaur27) April 9, 2021
This is the first time I am watching Rahul Dravid break anything other than the patience of bowlers https://t.co/990vcqNgxz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2021
Want to know how many times Jammy apologized to the bat, mirror, car, car owner & basically everybody after doing this. 😂👇🏻— Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) April 9, 2021
Cutest rowdy ever - Rahul Dravid. 💙 pic.twitter.com/1MDQgF0WF3
So after Batting, keeping , Captaining, slip catching, Wicketkeeping & coaching....— 𝑫𝒆𝒗 🎶 (@Kohlization) April 9, 2021
its now revealed that Rahul Dravid can do great Acting as well. Not surprised. pic.twitter.com/0D4V4s8CcT
After watching Rahul Dravid in the Cred advertisement— Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) April 9, 2021
Everyone :-#RahulDravid #Cred pic.twitter.com/abfW0sV716
Whole nation after watching Rahul Dravid's Ad. pic.twitter.com/QzJGVWATaI— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) April 9, 2021
I have no idea how the CRED team got Rahul Dravid to do this but I have never seen him have such a blast! This is a unicorn alright @kunalb11 👏 https://t.co/kaltjp61tY— Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) April 9, 2021
પોઝિટિવઃ- ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ તમારા પક્ષમાં છે. કામ વધારે રહેશે, પરંતુ આજે કરેલી મહેનત દ્વારા યોગ્ય પરિણામ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. ધાર્મિક અને અધ્યાત્મિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં થોડો સમય પસાર કરવાથી તમને સારું લાગશે. નેગેટિવઃ- ર...
Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.