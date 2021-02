ઇન્ડિયન જીતમાં છવાયો ગુજ્જુ પાવર:ચેન્નઈ ટેસ્ટની જીતમાં પટેલના અક્ષર સૌથી સુંદર, ભારત માટે 41 વર્ષે લેફ્ટ-આર્મ સ્પિનરે ડેબ્યુની એક ઇનિંગ્સમાં 5 વિકેટ લીધી

Fifer on debut for @akshar2026! 👏👏



What a start to his Test career! 👌👌



England 9⃣ down as Olly Stone is out LBW. 👍👍 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/HmD2xFNn0b