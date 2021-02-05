તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Pant, Who Used To Take Careless Wickets, Has Now Become A Mature Hitter, Playing Responsibly And Reaching A New Peak Of Success.

મેચ્યોર ઋષભ પંતનું આગમન:પહેલાં બેફામ વિકેટ ફેંકી દેનાર પંત હવે બન્યો મેચ્યોર હિટર, જવાબદારીપૂર્વક રમીને પહોંચ્યો સફળતાના નવી પિક પર

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
પંત સાબિત કરે છે કે, એ હવે 23 વર્ષીય યુવા નથી પણ માહીની કમી ન પડવા દે એવો જેન્ટલમેન થઈ ગયો છે.
  • એડમ ગિલક્રિસ્ટ પછી ભારત, ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ ત્રણેય દેશમાં ટેસ્ટ સદી મારનાર પંત બીજો વિકેટકીપર બન્યો છે.
  • પંતની બેટિંગ પર અંગ્રેજો પણ થયા ફિદા.

ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટમાં સેશન બાય સેશન મોમેન્ટમ શિફ્ટ થતું હોય છે. ભારત અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે અમદાવાદના નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે ચાલતી ચાર ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીની અંતિમ ટેસ્ટમાં બીજા દિવસે લંચ સમયે મહેમાન ટીમે સેશન પર એવો કબજો કર્યો હતો કે લાગ્યું કે ભારત કદાચ મેચ તો નહીં જ જીતે પરંતુ સાથે વર્લ્ડ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપની ફાઇનલમાં પહોંચવાનું સપનું પણ સપનું જ રહી જશે.

એન્ડરસન અને સ્ટોક્સની માસ્ટરક્લાસ બોલિંગ
ઇંગ્લેન્ડના 205 રનના જવાબમાં ભારતે 80 રનમાં 4 વિકેટ ગુમાવી દીધી હતી. વિરાટ કોહલી, ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારા, અજિંક્ય રહાણે અને શુભમન ગિલ પેવિલિયન ભેગા થઈ ગયા હતા. જેમ્સ એન્ડરસન એવી કનસિસ્ટન્ટ લાઈન અને લેંથ પર સતત બોલ પિચ કરી રહ્યો હતો કે બેટ્સમેન પૂરેપૂરા બંધાઈ ગયા હતા. જિમીએ 12માંથી 9 ઓવર મેડન નાખી હતી. તો બેન સ્ટોક્સ ઉપરાઉપરી આગના ગોળા ફેંકી રહ્યો હતો. સ્ટોક્સે એકસમયે તો સતત 35 ડિગ્રી જેવી ગરમીમાં 9 ઓવર લાંબો સ્પેલ નાખ્યો હતો. ટૂંક બીજા દિવસે પ્રથમ સેશન પછી ઇંગ્લેન્ડ ટોપ પર હતું. ડ્રાઈવર્સ સીટમાં બેઠું હતું.

ઋષભ પંતે લંચ બ્રેક પછી રોહિત શર્મા સાથે ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર એન્ટ્રી લીધી. જ્યાં રોહિત ધૈર્યપૂર્વક બેટિંગ કરી રહ્યો હતો તો બીજી તરફ પંત કન્ડિશનને સમજી રહ્યો હતો. પિચના બાઉન્સ અને ઓફ ધ સરફેસ મૂવમેન્ટ કેટલી થઈ રહી છે તેનો અંદાજો લગાવી રહ્યો હતો.

આડેધડ હિટિંગ કરવાની જગ્યાએ તેણે બોલને બોડીથી ક્લોઝ રમવાનું પસંદ કર્યું અને ક્રિઝ પર બને એટલો વધુ ટાઈમ સ્પેન્ડ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું.

રોહિત ગયો અને પંતે ચાર્જ લીધો
રોહિત સારી શરૂઆતને ડેડી હન્ડ્રેડમાં કન્વર્ટ કરી શક્યો નહિ. બેન સ્ટોક્સનો બોલ ધાર્યા કરતાં વધુ અંદર આવ્યો અને રોહિત સ્ટમ્પસ્ આગળ પ્લ્મ્બ LBW આઉટ થયો. તે આઉટ થયો ત્યારે પંતે 35 બોલમાં 20 રન કર્યા હતા. જોકે, તેના આઉટ થયા પછી પંતે પોતાની ગેમ અવેરનેસ બતાવીને ચાર્જ લીધો. આડેધડ હિટિંગ કરવાની જગ્યાએ તેણે બોલને બોડીથી ક્લોઝ રમવાનું પસંદ કર્યું અને ક્રિઝ પર બને એટલો વધુ ટાઈમ સ્પેન્ડ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું.

ધીરજ દાખવી ફિફટી સુધી પહોંચ્યો​​​​​​​
પંત સમજી ગયો હતો કે જેટલો ક્રિઝ પર ટાઈમ સ્પેન્ડ કરશે એટલી તેના માટે બેટિંગ કરવી સરળ થશે. તેથી ઓવર-અગ્રેસીવ થયા વગર તેણે સારા બોલને માન આપવાનું, બની શકે ત્યારે ગેપમાં સિંગલ લઈને સ્ટ્રાઈક રોટેટ કરવાનું ચાલુ રાખ્યું. 82 બોલમાં ફિફટી પૂરી કરી.

પંતે 82 બોલમાં ફિફટી પૂરી કરી

નવા બોલનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવ્યો, ગાડી પાંચમા ગિયરમાં દોડાવી​​​​​​​
રોહિત પછી રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન પણ જાજું યોગદાન આપી શક્યો નહોતો. ત્યારબાદ વી. સુંદરે ક્રિઝ પર પંત સાથે હાથ મિલાવ્યો. વેલ સેટ પંત હવે સાક્ષસાત વસીમ અકરમ આવે તો પણ ચૂપ બેસે એવા ઝોનમાં નહોતો. ખરાબ બોલને તો તેણે પનીશ કર્યા જ પરંતુ સારા બોલને તો એવા ફટકાર્યા કે બોલરનો મોરાલ તૂટી જાય.

મોમેન્ટ ઓફ ધ ડે
ઇંગ્લેન્ડે 80 ઓવર થઈ એટલે તરત બીજો નવો બોલ લીધો. પ્રથમ બોલને પંતે મિડ-ઓફ પર અને બીજા બોલને કવર્સથી ચાર રન માટે ફટકાર્યો. આ ઓવર પહેલાં 19 ઓવરમાંથી 11 મેડન નાખી 17 રન આપીને 2 વિકેટ ઝડપનાર એન્ડરસનના ફેસ પર હવે શું કરવું વાળા હાવભાવ આવી ગયા હતા. જોકે, આનાથી વધુ અપમાન તો એ પછીની ઓવરમાં થયું. 600 વિકેટ લેનાર વર્લ્ડનપ એકમાત્ર ફાસ્ટ બોલર નવા બોલને ફૂલ લેંથ પર પિચ કરે છે અને પંત રિવર્સ સ્વીપ કરીને થર્ડમેન પર ફોર મારે છે. ગાંડપણ, પ્યોર ગાંડપણ. મોમેન્ટ ઓફ ધ ડે.

ઘરઆંગણે પ્રથમ સદી
પંતના આ રિવર્સ સ્વીપ શોટનો એવો પ્રભાવ કે જો રૂટ આવતી ઓવરમાં પોતે બોલિંગ કરવા આવી જાય છે. બોલ ત્રણ ઓવર જ જૂનો છે અને સ્પિન બોલિંગ કરવામાં આવે છે. પંત રૂટના પ્રથમ બોલે જ સ્લોગ સ્વીપ કરીને સિક્સ થકી ઘરઆંગણે પ્રથમ સદી પૂરી કરે છે. 220 મિનિટ બેટિંગ કરીને સદી મારી. પ્રથમ 50 રન 82 બોલમાં. બીજા 50 રન 33 બોલમાં.

પંત સાબિત કરે છે કે, એ હવે 23 વર્ષીય યુવા નથી પણ માહીની કમી ન પડવા દે એવો જેન્ટલમેન થઈ ગયો છે. બોયથી જેન્ટલમેન કેમ બની શકાય છે એ મેચ્યોરિટી કેળવતા શીખી ગયો છે.

સતત બીજી શ્રેણીમાં સીરિઝ ડીફાઇન્ઇંગ નોક
પંતે આ શ્રેણી પહેલાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામે સિડનીમાં 97 રન કરીને મેચ ડ્રો કરાવી હતી. વેલ, ખરેખરમાં એ 97 રનના લીધે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને હારવાની બીક લીગ હતી અને તેમનો જીતવાનો અભિગમ ખોવાઈ ગયો હતો. જ્યારે એ પછી બ્રિસ્બેનમાં અણનમ 89 રન કરીને 329 રન ચેઝ કરાવવામાં નિર્ણાયક ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી. એ શ્રેણી જિતાડવામાં તેનો અમૂલ્ય ફાળો. તેમજ આ શ્રેણીમાં પણ આજની ઇનિંગ્સ પહેલાં 91* અને 58 રનનું ઉપયોગી યોગદાન આપ્યું હતું. તો આજની સદી પછી વર્લ્ડ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપની ફાઇનલમાં ભારતનું સ્થાન નક્કી કરી દીધું છે.

પોતાની USP સમજી ગયો છે પંત
એક વર્ષ પહેલાં પંતની ટીકા થતી હતી કે તે કેરલેસ ક્રિકેટ રમી રહ્યો છે. જવાબદારી વગર બેફામ શોટ મારીને વિકેટ ભેટમાં આપે છે. જોકે, હવે તે અલ્ટ્રા અગ્રેસીવ થયા પહેલાં પિચ અને પરિસ્થિતિને સમજે છે અને સારા બોલને માન પણ આપે છે. નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમમાં સદી મારનાર પ્રથમ બેટ્સમેન બન્યા પછી તેણે કહ્યું કે, બોલને જોઈને રીએક્ટ કરવું એ મારી USP છે.

મને મારુ (એની અગ્રેસીવ બ્રાન્ડ વાળું) ક્રિકેટ રમીને ટીમને જિતાડવી ગમે છે. એ દરમિયાન ક્રાઉડ એન્ટરટેન થતું હોય તો એના જેવું કંઈ નહીં. કેસરી સ્ટેડિયમમાં આ યુવા ડાબોડી બેટ્સમેન સફળતાની નવા પિક પર પહોંચી ગયો છે.

ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
