ભારતનો ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા પ્રવાસ:મેકગ્રાએ કહ્યું- કોહલીની ગેરહાજરીમાં રોહિત પાસે મોટી તક, પુજારા માટે સીરિઝ સરળ નહીં રહે

મેલબોર્ન2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
વિરાટ કોહલીએ 86 ટેસ્ટમાં 7240 રન બનાવ્યા છે. રોહિત શર્માના નામે 32 ટેસ્ટમાં 2141 રન છે. -ફાઇલ ફોટો

ભારતીય ટીમ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા પ્રવાસ પર પહોંચી ગઈ છે. ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાનો કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી એક ટેસ્ટ પછી પેટરનિટી લીવ પર જતો રહેશે. જ્યારે રોહિત શર્મા વનડે અને T-20માં નહીં રમે. માત્ર ટેસ્ટ સીરિઝમાં ભાગ લેશે. આ અંગે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના પૂર્વ ફાસ્ટ બોલર ગ્લેન મેકગ્રાએ કહ્યું કે, કોહલીની ગેરહાજરીમાં રોહિત પાસે પોતાને સાબિત કરવાની મોટી તક રહેશે.

ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં 3 વનડે અને 3 T-20ની શ્રેણી રમવાની છે. 27 નવેમ્બરથી વનડે અને 4 ડિસેમ્બરથી ટી -20 સિરીઝ યોજાવાની છે. આ પછી, 4 ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીની પ્રથમ મેચ 17 ડિસેમ્બરે રમાશે.

કોહલીની ગેરહાજરીથી ભારતને નુકસાન
કોહલીના પેટરનિટી લીવ પર જવા અંગે મેકગ્રાએ કહ્યું કે, તેના જેવા ક્વોલિટી અને ક્લાસ પ્લેયરની ગેરહાજરીથી ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાને મોટું નુકસાન થશે. તે મેદાન પર બેવડી ભૂમિકા ભજવે છે. બેટ્સમેન અને તેમજ કપ્તાન તરીકે ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર એનર્જી લેવલ જાળવી રાખે છે. સ્ટીવ સ્મિથ અને ડેવિડ વોર્નરની વાપસીથી ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની ટીમ મજબૂત થઇ છે. તેવામાં હિસાબ બરાબર કરવાની તક છે.

ગઈ વખતે ભારતે 2018માં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને તેના ઘરઆંગણે ટેસ્ટ સીરિઝમાં 3-1થી હરાવ્યું હતું. ત્યારે બોલ ટેમ્પરિંગના પ્રતિબંધનો સામનો કરી રહેલા સ્ટીવ સ્મિથ અને ડેવિડ વોર્નર સીરિઝ રમ્યા નહોતા. ચેતેશ્વર પુજારાએ 4 ટેસ્ટમાં 74.42ની એવરેજથી 521 રન બનાવ્યા હતા.

ભારતીય બેટિંગ લાઈનઅપ મજબૂત
મેકગ્રાએ કહ્યું- આ વખતે પુજારા માટે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા પ્રવાસ સરળ નહીં રહે. જ્યારે રોહિત શર્મા એક ક્વોલિટી પ્લેયર છે. તેણે પોતાને સાબિત પણ કર્યો છે. જ્યારે કોહલી ઘરે પરત ફરશે, ત્યારે તેની પાસે તક રહેશે. રોહિત ટેસ્ટમાં પોતાની ખરી ક્ષમતા બતાવી શકે છે. તમે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાના એક ખેલાડી પર ફોકસ કરી શકતા નથી. તેમની બેટિંગ લાઈનઅપ ઘણી મજબૂત છે, જેમાં પુજારા, અજિંક્ય રહાણે અને લોકેશ રાહુલ છે.

પુજારાએ ભારતીય બોલર્સના વખાણ કર્યા
બીજીતરફ પુજારાએ ભારતીય બોલર્સના વખાણ કર્યા. તેણે કહ્યું કે, અમારી બોલિંગ લાઈનઅપ એ જ છે જે 2018ની સીરિઝમાં હતી. બધા પાસે ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં રમવાનો અનુભવ છે. ભલે ને કાંગારું ટીમમાં સ્મિથ અને વોર્નરની વાપસી થઇ હોય. તે સિવાય તેમની પાસે માર્નસ લબુશેન જેવો સારો ખેલાડી પણ છે, પણ તેમની માટે જીતવું સરળ નહીં રહે. અમારા બોલર્સ તેમને પેવેલિયન ભેગા કરવાની તાકાત ધરાવે છે.

