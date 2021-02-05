તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડેડી કુલ:વિરાટે કહ્યું, ડાયપર કેવી રીતે બદલવા તે શીખવું અઘરું નહોતું, હું એક્સપર્ટ નથી થયો, પણ ચોક્કસપણે બહુ કમ્ફર્ટેબલ થઈ ગયો છું

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અનુષ્કા શર્માએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં દીકરીની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
અનુષ્કા શર્માએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં દીકરીની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરી હતી.

વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કા શર્મા 11 જાન્યુઆરી 2021ના રોજ પેરેન્ટ્સ બન્યા. અનુષ્કાએ બ્રીચ કેન્ડી હોસ્પિટલમાં દીકરીને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો. ડિલિવરી વખતે અનુષ્કા સાથે રહેવા માટે વિરાટ પેટરનિટી લિવ પર ગયો હતો અને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામે ચાર ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીમાં માત્ર પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ રમ્યો હતો. તેણે ઇન્ડિયા-ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સીરિઝના બ્રોડકાસ્ટર સ્ટાર સ્પોર્ટ્સ સાથે પેરેન્ટહુડ અંગે વાત કરી હતી.

ડાયપર કેવી રીતે બદલવા તે શીખવું અઘરું નહોતું
કોહલીએ કહ્યું કે, એક ક્રિકેટર તરીકે મારા માટે નવી પરિસ્થિતિમાં એડજસ્ટ થવું સરળ થઈ ગયું છે. કોચ રવિ શાસ્ત્રી આ વાત બહુ સારી રીતે જાણે છે. મારા માટે ડાયપર કેવી રીતે બદલવા તે શીખવું અઘરું નહોતું કારણકે હું શીખવા માટે ઉત્સુક હતો. હું એમ નથી કહેતો કે હું ડાયપર બદલવામાં એક્સપર્ટ થઈ ગયો છું પરંતુ હું હવે ચોક્કસપણે બહુ કમ્ફર્ટેબલ થઈ ગયો."

દીકરીનું નામ પાડ્યું વામિકા
વિરાટ અને અનુષ્કાએ દીકરીનું નામ વામિકા પાડ્યું છે. વામિકાનો અર્થ દુર્ગા એવો થાય છે. અનુષ્કાએ દીકરી સાથેનો પ્રથમ ફોટો શેર કરીને લખ્યું હતું કે, અનુષ્કાએ તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું હતું, 'અમે પ્રેમ, કૃતજ્ઞતા સાથે જીવન જીવ્યાં છીએ, પરંતુ નાનકડી વામિકાએ અમારું જીવન જ બદલી નાખ્યું છે. આંસુ, હાસ્ય, ચિંતા, આશીર્વાદ, લાગણીઓ મિનિટમાં અનુભવાય છે. ઊંઘ તો હવે આવતી નથી પરંતુ અમારું હૃદય એકદમ ભરેલું છે. તમારી પ્રાર્થના, શુભેચ્છા તથા પોઝિટિવ એનર્જી માટે તમામનો આભાર.'

દીકરીને જન્મ આપ્યાના 11 દિવસ બાદ જ અનુષ્કા એકદમ સ્લિમ અને ફિટ જોવા મળી હતી
દીકરીને જન્મ આપ્યાના 11 દિવસ બાદ જ અનુષ્કા એકદમ સ્લિમ અને ફિટ જોવા મળી હતી

દીકરીને જન્મ આપ્યાના 10 દિવસ બાદ વિરાટ-અનુષ્કા જોવા મળ્યા હતાં
અનુષ્કા શર્મા તથા વિરાટ કોહલી દીકરીના જન્મ બાદ 11 દિવસ બાદ પહેલી જ વાર મુંબઈના બાંદ્રા વિસ્તારમાં જોવા મળ્યા હતા. અનુષ્કા તથા વિરાટ ક્લિનિકમાં જતાં હતાં. વિરાટ કોહલી બ્લેક આઉટફિટ તથા અનુષ્કા શર્મા ડેનિમમાં જોવા મળી હતી.

વિરાટના બે ચશ્માએ બધાનું ધ્યાન ખેંચ્યુ
વિરાટ કોહલીના બે ચશ્માએ બધાનું ધ્યાન ખેંચ્યું હતું. વિરાટે એક ચશ્મા પહેર્યા હતા અને બીજા ચશ્મા શર્ટ પર ભરાવ્યા હતા. માનવામાં આવે છે કે શર્ટ પર ભરાવેલા ચશ્મા નંબરના હતા. વિરાટે જે ચશ્મા પહેર્યા હતા તે સનગ્લાસ હતા.

જ્યારે ડોક્ટરે અનુષ્કાને ફોન કર્યો ત્યારે વિરાટ શાર્દૂલ અને સુંદરની બેટિંગ જોઈ રહ્યો હતો
વિરાટે મેચ પહેલાંની પ્રેસ-કોન્ફરન્સમાં કહ્યું, 'જ્યારે ડોકટરોએ અમને બોલાવ્યા અને જ્યારે અમારે જવાનું હતું, ત્યારે હું છેલ્લી ટેસ્ટમાં શાર્દુલ ઠાકુર અને વોશિંગ્ટન સુંદરની બેટિંગ જોઈ રહ્યો હતો. અમે આ રીતે ટીમ સાથે જોડાયેલા રહીએ છીએ. હું ખુશ છું કે-ટીમે શ્રેણીમાં કમબેક કર્યું. હું ટીમમાં હતો કે નહીં તેનાથી કોઈ ફરક પડતો નથી. હું બધી મેચ જોતો હતો. મને ટીમ પર ગર્વ છે.'

અનુષ્કા-વિરાટે ફોટોગ્રાફર્સને ગિફ્ટ હેમ્પર આપ્યું
અનુષ્કા તથા વિરાટે ગિફ્ટમાં બોમ્બે સ્વીટ શોપની મીઠાઈ, ફ્લેવર્ડ ડ્રાય ફ્રૂટ્સ, ડાર્ક ચોકલેટ્સ તથા સુગંધિત કેન્ડ્લ સાથે એક પત્ર મોકલ્યો હતો. આ પત્ર હિંદી તથા અંગ્રેજીમાં હતો.

અનુષ્કા શર્મા-વિરાટ કોહલીએ ગિફ્ટ હેમ્પરની સાથે પત્ર લખ્યો હતો
અનુષ્કા શર્મા-વિરાટ કોહલીએ ગિફ્ટ હેમ્પરની સાથે પત્ર લખ્યો હતો

પત્રમાં શું કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે?
વિરાટ તથા અનુષ્કાએ પત્રમાં કહ્યું હતું, 'હાઈ, તમે અમને આટલા વર્ષોમાં જે પ્રેમ આપ્યો, તેના માટે આભાર. આ ખાસ પ્રસંગની ઉજવણી તમારી સાથે સેલિબ્રેટ કરીને આનંદ થઈ રહ્યો છે. પેરેન્ટ્સ તરીકે અમે તમને એક સામાન્ય અપીલ કરીએ છીએ. અમારી દીકરીની પ્રાઈવસીની સુરક્ષા કરવા માગીએ છીએ અને તે માટે તમારી મદદ તથા સમર્થન ઈચ્છીએ છીએ.'

