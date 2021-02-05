તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ICC ટેસ્ટ રેન્કિંગ:કોહલી 3 વર્ષ પછી પાંચમા નંબરે સરકી ગયો, શુભમન 7 સ્થાનના ફાયદા સાથે 40મા ક્રમે પહોંચ્યો

ચેન્નઈએક કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીએ ચેન્નઈ ટેસ્ટમાં ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે પહેલી ઇનિંગ્સમાં 11 અને બીજી ઇનિંગ્સમાં 72 રન કર્યા હતા. - Divya Bhaskar
ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ કાઉન્સિલ (ICC)એ બુધવારે લેટેસ્ટ ટેસ્ટ રેન્કિંગ જાહેર કર્યું. તેમાં ભારતીય કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી બેટ્સમેન રેન્કિંગમાં એક સ્થાનના નુકસાન સાથે પાંચમા ક્રમે આવી ગયો છે. નવેમ્બર 2017 પછી પહેલીવાર કોહલી આટલા નીચેના ક્રમે આવ્યો છે.

ચેન્નઈ ટેસ્ટની બીજી ઇનિંગ્સમાં 50 રનની ઇનિંગ્સ રમનાર ઓપનર શુભમન ગિલને 7 સ્થાનનો ફાયદો થયો છે. તે 40મા ક્રમે પહોંચી ગયો છે. જ્યારે અણનમ 85 રન બનાવનાર વોશિંગ્ટન સુંદરને 2 સ્થાનનો ફાયદો થયો છે. તે 81મા ક્રમે પહોંચી ગયો છે.

ટોપ-10માં 2 ભારતીય બેટ્સમેન
કોહલી સિવાય ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની નવી વોલ ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારા પણ ટોપ-10માં છે. પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ પછી તે સાતમા ક્રમે યથાવત રહ્યો છે. ચેન્નઈ ટેસ્ટની પ્રથમ ઇનિંગ્સમાં 91 રનની ઇનિંગ્સ રમનાર ઋષભ પંતે 13મો ક્રમ જાળવી રાખ્યો છે.

રૂટને ડબલ સેન્ચુરીનો ફાયદો
જ્યારે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા સામે ચેન્નઈમાં ડબલ સેન્ચુરી મારનાર ઇંગ્લેન્ડના કેપ્ટન જો રૂટને 2 સ્થાનનો ફાયદો થયો છે. તે ત્રીજા ક્રમે પહોંચી ગયો છે. ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ નો કેપ્ટન કેન વિલિયમ્સન 919 પોઈન્ટ્સ સાથે ટોપ પર છે, જ્યારે સ્ટીવ સ્મિથ 891 પોઈન્ટ્સ સાથે બીજા ક્રમે છે.

ટોપ-10 બેટ્સમેન:

રેન્કપ્લેયરદેશપોઈન્ટ્સ
1કેન વિલિયમ્સનન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ919
2સ્ટીવ સ્મિથઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા891
3જો રૂટઇંગ્લેન્ડ883
4માર્નસ લબુશેનઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા878
5વિરાટ કોહલીભારત852
6બાબર આઝમપાકિસ્તાન760
7ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારાભારત754
8હેનરી નિકોલસન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ747
9બેન સ્ટોક્સઇંગ્લેન્ડ746
10ડેવિડ વોર્નરઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા724

ટોપ-10 બોલર્સ

રેન્કપ્લેયરદેશપોઈન્ટ્સ
1પેટ કમિન્સઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા908
2સ્ટુઅર્ટ બ્રોડઇંગ્લેન્ડ830
3જેમ્સ એન્ડરસનઇંગ્લેન્ડ826
4નીલ વેગનરન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ825
5જોશ હેઝલવુડઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા816
6ટિમ સાઉથીન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ811
7આર. અશ્વિનભારત771
8જસપ્રીત બુમરાહભારત769
9કે. રબાડાસાઉથ આફ્રિકા753
10જેસન હોલ્ડરવેસ્ટ ઇન્ડિઝ745

ટોપ-10 ઓલરાઉન્ડર્સ

રેન્કપ્લેયરદેશપોઈન્ટ્સ
1બેન સ્ટોક્સઇંગ્લેન્ડ428
2જેસન હોલ્ડરવેસ્ટ ઇન્ડિઝ414
3રવિન્દ્ર જાડેજાભારત410
4શાકિબ અલ હસનબાંગ્લાદેશ359
5કાઈલ જેમિસનન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ293
6આર. અશ્વિનભારત282
7મિચેલ સ્ટાર્કઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા275
8કોલિન ડી ગ્રાન્ડહોમન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ258
9ક્રિસ વોક્સઇંગ્લેન્ડ253
10પેટ કમિન્સઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા249

ટોપ રેન્ક ટીમ:

રેન્કદેશરેટિંગ
1ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ118
2ભારત118
3ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા113
4ઇંગ્લેન્ડ108
5પાકિસ્તાન90
6સાઉથ આફ્રિકા89
7શ્રીલંકા83
8વેસ્ટ ઇન્ડિઝ77
9બાંગ્લાદેશ55
