તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Karnataka Opener Devdutt Padikkal Hit A Century In Vijay Hazare For The Fourth Time In A Row, Equaling The World Record Of Sangakkara And Peterson.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પર્પલ પેચ:કર્ણાટકના ઓપનર દેવદત્ત પડિક્કલે વિજય હઝારેમાં સતત ચોથી મેચમાં સદી મારી, સંગાકારા અને પીટરસનના વર્લ્ડ રેકોર્ડની બરાબરી કરી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લિસ્ટ-A ક્રિકેટમાં કોઈએ પણ ક્યારેય સતત પાંચ મેચમાં સદી મારી નથી, પડિક્કલ પાસે આ રેકોર્ડ બનાવવાની તક

કર્ણાટકના ઓપનર દેવદત્ત પડિક્કલે વિજય હઝારે ટ્રોફીમાં પોતાનું શાનદાર ફોર્મ જાળવી રાખતા સતત ચોથી મેચમાં સદી મારી છે. તેણે કેરળ સામે દિલ્હીના પાલ્મ-A સ્ટેડિયમમાં 119 બોલમાં 10 ફોર અને 2 સિક્સની મદદથી 101 રન કર્યા. પડિક્કલ ગઈ IPLમાં રોયલ ચેલેન્જર્સ બેંગલોર વતી રમીને લાઈમલાઈટમાં આવ્યો હતો અને હવે ડોમેસ્ટિક વનડે ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં અવિશ્વસનીય દેખાવ કરીને તે ફરી એકવાર ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો છે.

પડિક્કલ અને સમર્થની 249 રનની ભાગીદારી
ટોસ હાર્યા પછી પ્રથમ બેટિંગ કરતાં કર્ણાટક માટે પડિક્કલ અને કપ્તાન આર. સમર્થે શાનદાર શરૂઆત કરી હતી. બંનેએ પ્રથમ વિકેટ માટે 43 ઓવરમાં 249 રનની ભાગીદારી કરી હતી. પડિક્કલ 43મી ઓવરમાં એન.પી. બસીલની બોલિંગમાં બોલ્ડ થયો હતો. જ્યારે સમર્થે 158 બોલમાં 22 ફોર અને 3 સિક્સની મદદથી 192 રન કર્યા હતા. બંનેની શાનદાર ઇનિંગ્સ થકી કર્ણાટકે 50 ઓવરમાં 3 વિકેટે 338 રન બનાવ્યા.

પડિક્કલની સતત ચોથી મેચમાં સદી, વર્લ્ડ રેકોર્ડ બનાવવાની તક
20 વર્ષીય પડિક્કલે સતત ચોથી મેચમાં સદી મારી છે. તેણે આ પહેલાં ઓડિશા સામે 152, કેરળ સામે 126* અને રેલવે સામે 145* રન કર્યા હતા. તેણે ટૂર્નામેન્ટની 6 મેચમાં 673 રન બનાવ્યા છે. પડિક્કલ પહેલાં 2015ના વર્લ્ડ કપમાં શ્રીલંકાના કુમાર સંગાકારાએ સતત ચાર મેચમાં સદી મારી હતી. જ્યારે સાઉથ આફ્રિકાના અલવીરો પીટરસને 2015-16 મોમેન્ટમ વનડે કપમાં સતત ચાર મેચમાં સદી મારી હતી. હજી સુધી કોઈએ પણ લિસ્ટ-Aમાં સતત પાંચ મેચમાં સદી મારી નથી. પડિક્કલ પાસે આ રેકોર્ડ પોતાના નામે કરવાની તક છે.

વિરાટના રેકોર્ડની બરાબરી કરી
વિજય હઝારે ટ્રોફીની એક સીઝનમાં સૌથી વધુ સદી મારવાનો રેકોર્ડ વિરાટ કોહલીના નામે હતો. કોહલીએ 2009ની સીઝનમાં 89ની એવરેજથી બેટિંગ કરતાં 534 રન કર્યા હતા. આ દરમિયાન 4 સદી મારી હતી. હવે પડિક્કલે પણ ચાલુ સીઝનમાં ચાર સદી મારીને કોહલીના રેકોર્ડની બરાબરી કરી લીધી છે.

આગામી મહિને IPLમાં રમશે
પડિક્કલ આવતા મહિને ફરી એકવાર રોયલ ચેલેન્જર્સ બેંગલોર માટે રમતો જોવા મળશે. બેંગલોરની ટીમ 9 એપ્રિલે મુંબઈ વિરુદ્ધ ચેન્નઈ ખાતે રમીને પોતાના IPL કેમ્પેનની શરૂઆત કરશે. તેણે ગઈ સીઝનની 15 મેચમાં 31.53ની એવરેજથી 473 રન કર્યા હતા. તે RCBનો લીડિંગ રન સ્કોરર હતો. જ્યારે ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં ઓલઓવર હાઈએસ્ટ રન સ્કોરરની સૂચિમાં આઠમા સ્થાને હતો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકેપ્ટન કોહલીએ વાઇફ અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકાનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો, લખ્યું- મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલાને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે - ક્રિકેટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો