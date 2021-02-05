તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફોરએવર નોટઆઉટ:જસપ્રીત બુમરાહ 14-15 માર્ચે ગોવામાં સ્પોર્ટ્સ એન્કર સંજના ગણેશન સાથે લગ્ન કરશે તેવી શક્યતા

અમદાવાદ3 મિનિટ પહેલા
ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાનો મુખ્ય ફાસ્ટ બોલર જસપ્રીત બુમરાહ 14 અને 15 માર્ચના રોજ સ્પોર્ટ્સ એન્કર સંજના ગણેશન સાથે ગોવામાં લગ્ન કરશે. જસપ્રીત અને સંજનાએ પોતાની લગ્નની વાતને સાયલેન્ટ અફેર રાખી છે, બંને તરફથી હજી સુધી લગ્ન અંગે કોઈપણ પ્રકારની ઓફિશિયલ જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી નથી.

હાલમાં જ જસપ્રીતે અંગત કારણોને લીધે ઈંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની ચોથી અને અંતિમ ટેસ્ટ મેચમાંથી પોતાનું નામ પરત લઈ લીધું હતું. બુમરાહે ​​​​​​​ ચોથી ટેસ્ટમાં ન રમવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો હતો. તેને T-20 શ્રેણીમાં પણ આરામ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે.

BCCIના એક અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે બુમરાહને લગ્ન માટે વધુ સમય જોઈતો હતો એ કારણથી તેણે અંતિમ ટેસ્ટ મેચમાંથી પોતાનું નામ પરત લેવા કહ્યું હતું. હવે લગ્ન બાદ બુમરાહ સીધો આઈપીએલ 2021માં જ ક્રિકેટના મેદાન પર પરત ફરશે.

IPL ઓક્શન દરમિયાન ટીવી પર પ્રેઝન્ટ કરતી સંજના ગણેશન.
ગયા વર્ષથી સંજના સાથે લિંક-અપ્સની વાતો
ગયા વર્ષે જસપ્રીતના સ્ટાર સ્પોર્ટ્સની પ્રેઝેન્ટર સંજના ગણેશન સાથે લિંક-અપ્સની વાતે જોર પકડ્યું હતું. સંજનાએ ગયા વર્ષે સ્ટાર સ્પોર્ટ્સમાં KKR ફેન શોનો પણ ભાગ રહી હતી. એવામાં ઘણા ફેન્સ માની રહ્યા છે કે બુમરાહ-સંજના આગામી અઠવાડિયા પ્રભુતામાં પગલાં ભરશે.

સંજના 2014માં મિસ ઇન્ડિયા ફાઇનલિસ્ટ રહી ચૂકી છે.
જાન્યુઆરીમાં બુમરાહની પોસ્ટ પર કર્યું હતું સંજનાએ રિએક્ટ

2012માં સંજનાએ સિમ્બાયોસીસ ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ ટેક્નોલોજીમાંથી બી.ટેક કર્યું હતું.
ગ્રેજ્યુએશન કર્યા પછી સંજનાએ એક વર્ષ માટે સોફ્ટવેર એન્જીનીયર તરીકે કામ કર્યું હતું.
સંજનાએ MTVના શો સ્પ્લિટ્સવિલાની 14મી સીઝનમાં પણ ભાગ લીધો હતો.
MTVના શોમાં કામ કર્યા પછી સંજનાએ નક્કી કર્યું કે, તે સ્પોર્ટ્સ એન્કર તરીકે કરિયર બનાવવા માગે છે.
સંજના ગણેશન IPLની ગઈ સીઝનમાં કોલકાતા નાઈટ રાઈડર્સ ફેન શોનો ભાગ હતી.
