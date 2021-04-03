તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ LIVE:ઇંગ્લેન્ડના કેપ્ટન જો રૂટે ટોસ જીતીને બેટિંગ લીધી, 372 દિવસ પછી સાથે રમશે વિરાટ અને રોહિત, નદીમ અને ઇશાંતની ટીમમાં વાપસી

5 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ઇંગ્લેન્ડના કેપ્ટન જો રૂટે ભારત સામે ચાર ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણીની પહેલી મેચમાં ચેન્નાઈ ખાતે ટોસ જીતીને બેટિંગ લીધી છે. જો રૂટ પોતાની 100મી ટેસ્ટ રમી રહ્યો છે. ઇંગ્લેન્ડે પોતાની પ્લેઈંગ-11માં મોઇન અલીને સ્થાન આપ્યું નથી. બીજી તરફ ભારતીય ટીમમાં ઘૂંટણની ઇજાને લીધે અક્ષર પટેલ પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટમાં ડેબ્યુ કરી શક્યો નથી. ટીમમાં ત્રણ સ્પિનર: રવિ. અશ્વિન, વી.સુંદર અને શાહબાઝ નદીમ રમી રહ્યા છે.

ફાસ્ટ બોલિંગની કમાન જસપ્રીત બુમરાહ અને ઇશાંત શર્મા સંભાળશે. વિરાટ કોહલી અને રોહિત શર્મા 372 દિવસ પછી એકસાથે રમશે.

ભારતની પ્લેઈંગ 11: શુભમન ગિલ, રોહિત શર્મા, ચેતેશ્વર પુજારા, વિરાટ કોહલી (કેપ્ટન), અજિંક્ય રહાણે (વાઇસ-કેપ્ટન), ઋષભ પંત, રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન, વોશિંગ્ટન સુંદર, જસપ્રીત બુમરાહ, ઇશાંત શર્મા અને શાહબાઝ નદીમ

ઇંગ્લેન્ડની પ્લેઈંગ 11: રોરી બર્ન્સ, ડોમિનિક સિબલે, ડેનિયલ લોરેન્સ, જો રૂટ (કેપ્ટન), બેન સ્ટોક્સ, ઓલી પોપ, જોસ બટલર (વિકેટકીપર), ડોમ બેસ, જેક લીચ, જોફ્રા આર્ચર અને જેમ્સ એન્ડરસન

ઇંગ્લેન્ડ 35 વર્ષથી ચેન્નાઈમાં જીત્યું નથી
ઇંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમ 35 વર્ષથી ભારતને આ મેદાન પર હરાવી શકી નથી. ઇંગ્લિશ ટીમે છેલ્લે 1985માં ચેપોકમાં જીત મેળવી હતી. આ પછી, ભારતે આ ગ્રાઉન્ડ પર ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે સતત 3 ટેસ્ટ જીતી હતી.

ભારત અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ચેપોકમાં છેલ્લી ટેસ્ટ 2016માં રમાઈ હતી. ત્યારે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાએ ઇંગ્લિશ ટીમને ઇનિંગ્સ અને 75 રનથી માત આપી હતી. 4 વર્ષ પછી બંને ટીમો ફરી એક વખત અહીં આમને-સામને થઈ રહી છે. ભારતીય કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી પેટરનિટી લીવ બાદ ટીમમાં વાપસી કરી રહ્યો છે.

ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ0-0 (0.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
ટૉસ: ઈંગ્લેન્ડ, પસંદ કરી: બેટિંગ
  • કૉપી લિંક
