કોહલી આજે 2 રેકોર્ડ બનાવી શકે છે:વિરાટની પાસે કેપ્ટન તરીકે સૌથી વધુ સેન્ચુરી લગાવવાની તક, 12 હજાર રનથી માત્ર 17 રન દૂર

અમદાવાદ9 મિનિટ પહેલા
ઈન્ડિયા અને ઈંગ્લેન્ડની વચ્ચેની ચોથી ટેસ્ટના બીજા દિવસનો પ્રારંભ 9.30 વાગ્યાથી શરૂ થનાર છે. આજે કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીની પાસે બે મોટા રેકોર્ડ બનાવવાની તક છે. પ્રથમ એ કે તે 17 રન બનાવવાની સાથે જ કેપ્ટન ત્રણે ફોર્મેટ(ટેસ્ટ, વનડે, ટી-20)માં 12 હજાર ઈન્ટરનેશનલ રન પુરા કરશે. હાલ તે આ મામલામાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાઈ કેપ્ટન રિકી પોંટિંગ(1540) અને સાઉથ આફ્રિકાના ગ્રીમ સ્મિથ(14878)થી પાછળ છે.

કેપ્ટન કોહલીની પાસે પોન્ટિંગનો રેકોર્ડ તોડવાની તક
કોહલીની સેન્ચુરીની રાહ છેલ્લા 15 મહિનાથી ફેન્સ જોઈ રહ્યાં છે. કોહલીએ છેલ્લી સેન્ચુરી નવેમ્બર 2019માં બાંગ્લાદેશની સામે ફટકારી હતી. જો કોહલી આ મેચમાં સેન્ચુરી ફટકારે છે, તો તેઓ પોન્ટિંગ સહિત વિશ્વના તમામ કેપ્ટનોને પાછળ છોડી દેશે. તેઓ કેપ્ટન તરીકે સૌથી વધુ 42 સેન્ચુરી ફટકારનાર બેટ્સમેન બની જશે.

એન્ડરસન તોડી શકે છે કુંબલેનો રેકોર્ડ
અંતિમ ટેસ્ટમાં સ્પિન ટ્રેક પર જેમ્સ એન્ડરસન એક વિકેટ લઈ ચૂક્યા છે. તેમણે શુભમન ગિલને પેવેલિયન મોકલ્યા છે. તેમની ટેસ્ટમાં 612 વિકેટ થઈ ગઈ છે. તેઓ અનિલ કુંબલેનો 619 વિકેટનો રેકોર્ડ તોડવાની નજીક છે.

