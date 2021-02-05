તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

એશિયા કપ 2021:ટાઈટ શેડ્યૂલને લીધે ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં B-લેવલની ટીમ મોકલી શકે છે ભારત; રાહુલને સોંપવામાં આવી શકે છે કપ્તાની

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાનો ફાઇલ ફોટો. - Divya Bhaskar
ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાનો ફાઇલ ફોટો.
  • ભારત એશિયા કપ ટૂર્નામેન્ટની 50 ઓવર અને 20 ઓવર ફોર્મેટ જીતનાર એકમાત્ર ટીમ છે

આ વર્ષે જૂનમાં થનાર એશિયા કપને શ્રીલંકામાં કરાવવાની તૈયારીઓ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. ગયા વર્ષે કોરોનાને લીધે આ ટૂર્નામેન્ટ સ્થગિત કરાઈ હતી. જૂનમાં ભારતને ICC વર્લ્ડ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપની ફાઇનલ પણ રમવાની છે.

તેવામાં ભારતની B-લેવલ ટીમને ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં મોકલવામાં આવી શકાય છે. આ ટીમની કમાન લોકેશ રાહુલને સોંપવામાં આવી શકે છે. T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપના કારણે એશિયા કપ ટૂર્નામેન્ટ પણ T-20 ફોર્મેટમાં જ રમાશે.

18થી 22 જૂન સુધી થશે વર્લ્ડ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપ ફાઇનલ
ભારતે જૂનમાં ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ સામે 18થી 22 જૂન દરમિયાન વર્લ્ડ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપની ફાઇનલ રમવાની છે. તે પછી ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા ઓગસ્ટમાં ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામે 5 ટેસ્ટની શ્રેણી રમશે. તે શ્રેણી સમાપ્ત થતાં જ T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપની શરૂઆત થઈ જશે. તેથી એશિયા કપને જૂનથી આગળ વધારવામાં આવી શકાય નહીં. તેમજ BCCI પાસે સેકન્ડ સ્ટ્રીમ મોકલવા સિવાય અન્ય કોઈ વિકલ્પ નથી.

2016ની જેમ એકવાર ફરી T-20 ફોર્મેટમાં થશે ટૂર્નામેન્ટ
મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સ અનુસાર એશિયન ક્રિકેટ કાઉન્સિલ (ACC) હવે આ ટૂર્નામેન્ટને શ્રીલંકામાં કરાવવાનું વિચારી રહ્યું છે. 2020માં આ ટૂર્નામેન્ટ પાકિસ્તાનમાં થવાની હતી. આ માટે BCCIના ઘણા સિનિયર અધિકારી ACC સાથે વિન્ડો અને ટૂર્નામેન્ટના શેડ્યૂલ માટે મીટિંગ કરી રહ્યા છે. 2016ની જેમ ફરી એકવાર આ ટૂર્નામેન્ટ T-20 ફોર્મેટમાં રમાશે. ભારત એશિયા કપ ટૂર્નામેન્ટને 50 ઓવર અને 20 ઓવર બંને ફોર્મેટમાં જીતનાર એકમાત્ર ટીમ છે.

ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની તૈયારીઓ અંગે રિસ્ક ન લઈ શકીએ
મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સ અનુસાર જૂનમાં વિરાટ કોહલી, રોહિત શર્મા, ઋષભ પંત, જસપ્રીત બુમરાહ, હાર્દિક પંડ્યા જેવા ખેલાડીઓ ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિનશિપની ફાઇનલ અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની શ્રેણી માટે તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા હશે. BCCIના એક સૂત્રએ કહ્યું કે, અમે ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની તૈયારીઓ માટે રિસ્ક લઈ શકીએ નહીં. તેથી સેકન્ડ સ્ટ્રીંગ સ્ક્વોડ મોકલવા અંગે વિચારી રહ્યા છીએ.

ભારતીય ટીમમાં સૂર્યકુમાર, કિશન જેવા ખેલાડીઓ હોઈ શકે છે
જોકે, ભારતની આ ટીમ બહુ મજબૂત હશે. ટીમમાં રાહુલ, શ્રેયસ ઐયર, સૂર્યકુમાર યાદવ, ઈશાન કિશન, નટરાજન જેવા ખેલાડીઓ હાજર રહેશે. આ બધા ખેલાડીઓને T-20 ફોર્મેટના એક્સપર્ટ માનવામાં આવે છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો