- વિરાટે કહ્યું, મેં પહેલા પણ કહ્યું છે અને અત્યારે પણ કહીશ- તમે હંમેશા મારા કેપ્ટન રહેશો
- યુવરાજે પણ ધોની સાથેની જૂની યાદો તાજી કરી, ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર શેર કર્યો વીડિયો
દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરAug 17, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ધોનીની નિવૃત્તિના લગભગ 24 કલાક પછી, ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીએ કેપ્ટન કૂલને ટ્રિબ્યૂટ આપતા ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર એક વીડિયો શેર કર્યો હતો. કોહલીએ કહ્યું કે, આ વીડિયો સિવાય અન્ય કોઈ રસ્તો નથી, તે જણાવવા માટે કે ધોની અને મારા વચ્ચે કેટલી પરસ્પર સમજણ હતી, કેટલો વિશ્વાસ અને આદર હતો.
કોહલીએ કહ્યું- હું જાણતો હતો કે અમારા બંને પરના વિશ્વાસના આધારે કે તેઓ જે કોલ (દોડવા માટેનું સૂચન) આપશે તે પૂરો થશે. તેઓ અવાજ આપતા હતા અને હું માથું નીચે કરીને દોડવાતા લાગતો હતો. એકબીજાને સમજવું અને માન આપવું એ એવી વસ્તુ નથી જે બાઈચાન્સ થાય છે. આ કુદરતી રીતે ઉદ્ભવે છે જ્યારે બે લોકો એક સાથે જોડાયેલા હોય છે અને બંનેનું એક જ સ્વપ્ન હોય છે. તે સ્વપ્ન હંમેશાં ભારતને જીતાડવાનું છે. આ બધી ક્ષણો માટે કેપ્ટનનો આભાર.
I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments. The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another. He called & I put my head down and ran ! Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when two individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win ! Thank you for all these memories skip. 🇮🇳💙@mahi7781 video credit- @starsportsindia @icc
ક્યારેક શબ્દો ઓછા પડી જાય છે
"I've always said this and I will say it again, you will always be my Captain," #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli pays his tribute to @msdhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket at 1929 hours yesterday.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/U6uWlow4lB— BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020
ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર વીડિયો સિવાય BCCIએ પણ કોહલીનો એક વીડિયો શેર કર્યો છે. તેમાં કોહલીએ કહ્યું કે, મને લાગે છે કે આ જીવનની તે જ ક્ષણ છે, જ્યારે શબ્દો ઓછા પડી જાય છે. હું વધારે નહિ કહું, પણ તમે તે વ્યક્તિ છો જે બસની છેલ્લી સીટ પર બેસતા હતા. હું વધારે નહિ કહું, પરંતુ તમારી હાજરી અને તમારું વ્યક્તિત્વ ઘણું કહે છે. તમે હંમેશા તે વ્યક્તિ જ રહેશો. આપણે હંમેશાં એક જ લક્ષ્ય માટે રમ્યા. તમે મારા પર વિશ્વાસ કર્યો અને હું તેના માટે હંમેશા આભારી રહીશ. અને, એક વાત જે મેં પહેલાં પણ કહી છે, અત્યારે પણ કહીશ, તમે હંમેશા મારા કેપ્ટન રહેશો.
Congratulations @mahi7781 on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future 👍🏻
Mahendra Singh Dhoni – one of the greats. #DhoniRetires
