I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments. The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another. He called & I put my head down and ran ! Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when two individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win ! Thank you for all these memories skip. 🇮🇳💙@mahi7781 video credit- @starsportsindia @icc

