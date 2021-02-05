તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ડેડી કૂલ ઇન સ્વિમિંગ પૂલ:હાર્દિક દીકરા અગસ્ત્ય સાથે પહેલીવાર પૂલમાં ગયો, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કર્યા બેબી સાથેના ક્યૂટ ફોટોઝ

એક કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય ઓલરાઉન્ડર હાર્દિક પંડ્યા અને તેની પત્ની નતાશા પુત્ર અગસ્ત્ય સાથે પ્રથમવાર સ્વિમિંગ પૂલમાં ગયાં હતાં. તેમણે બુધવારે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ફોટોઝ શેર કરીને આ અંગે જાણ કરી હતી. હાર્દિકે કેપ્શનમાં લખ્યું- 'ટૂ કૂલ ફોર ધ પૂલ.' હાર્દિકે કુલ 4 ફોટોઝ શેર કર્યા છે, જેમાંથી 2માં ડેડી, મમ્મી અને અગસ્ત્ય દેખાય છે. એક ફોટોમાં હાર્દિક અને નતાશા હોટ અંદાજમાં પોઝ કરતાં દેખાય છે તો એક ફોટોમાં હાર્દિકે અગસ્ત્યને પૂલમાં પકડ્યો છે.

પત્ની નતાશા સાથે હાર્દિક પંડ્યા.
પત્ની નતાશા સાથે હાર્દિક પંડ્યા.
પુત્ર અગસ્ત્ય સાથે મસ્તીના મૂડમાં ડેડી પંડ્યા.
પુત્ર અગસ્ત્ય સાથે મસ્તીના મૂડમાં ડેડી પંડ્યા.

30 જુલાઈના રોજ અગસ્ત્યનો જન્મ થયો
હાર્દિકની પત્ની સ્ટેનકોવિચ નતાશાએ 30 જુલાઈના રોજ અગસ્ત્યને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો. હાર્દિકે એ સમયે ટ્વીટ કરીને આ ગુડ ન્યૂઝ શેર કર્યા હતા. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે હાર્દિકે 31 મેના રોજ નતાશા સાથે લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. તેણે ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર પોસ્ટ કરીને નતાશા પ્રેગનન્ટ હોવાની જાણકારી પણ આપી હતી.

જાન્યુઆરીમાં કરી હતી સગાઈ
બંનેએ જાન્યુઆરીમાં સગાઈ કરી હતી. ત્યારે હાર્દિકએ નતાશા સાથે ફોટો શેર કરતાં લખ્યું કે 'મે તેરા,તૂં મેરી જાને સારા હિન્દુસ્તાન. 01-01-2020 #Engaged.'

હાર્દિકે 1 જાન્યુઆરી 2020ના રોજ નતાશાને પ્રપોઝ કર્યું હતું, એ સમયે તેણે શેર કરેલા ફોટોઝ.
હાર્દિકે 1 જાન્યુઆરી 2020ના રોજ નતાશાને પ્રપોઝ કર્યું હતું, એ સમયે તેણે શેર કરેલા ફોટોઝ.

કોણ છે નતાશા?
મૂળ સર્બિયાની નતાશા ફિલ્મો ઉપરાંત રિયાલિટી શો નચબલિયે-9માં પણ જોવા મળી હતી. તે બિગ બોસ -8માં ભાગ લઈ ચૂકી છે.

ઇંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝમાં ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાનો ભાગ છે હાર્દિક
અત્યારે ભારત અને ઇંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે ઘરઆંગણે ચાર ટેસ્ટની શ્રેણી રમાઈ રહી છે. પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ ઇંગ્લિશ ટીમ 227 રને જીતી. બીજી ટેસ્ટ 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચેન્નઈમાં રમાશે, જ્યારે ત્રીજી અને ચોથી મેચ અમદાવાદના નવનિર્મિત મોટેરા સ્ટેડિયમ ખાતે રમાશે. હાર્દિક ભારતીય સ્ક્વોડનો ભાગ છે. તે પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ રમ્યો નહોતો. આગામી મેચોમાં તે દેખાઈ શકે છે.

તાજેતરમાં ભાવુક થયો હતો હાર્દિક
હાર્દિકે ટ્વિટર પર એક વીડિયો શેર કર્યો હતો. આ વીડિયોમાં દેખાય છે કે કેવી રીતે હાર્દિકે પોતાના ફ્રેન્ડ્સ સાથે મળીને પિતાને સરપ્રાઈઝ ગિફ્ટમાં કાર આપી હતી. તેણે ભાવુક થતાં કેપ્શનમાં લખ્યું હતું, "તમે અહીં નથી એટલે રોવું આવે છે, પરંતુ બાળકને કેન્ડી મળી હોય એમ તમને હસતા જોઈને મને આનંદ થાય છે. લવ યુ ડેડ."

2017માં ગિફ્ટ કરી હતી કાર
હાર્દિક અને કૃણાલે સપ્ટેમ્બર 2017માં પિતા હિમાંશુને રેડ કલરની જીપ કમ્પાસ કાર ગિફ્ટ કરી હતી. તેમના પિતાને આ અંગે ખબર નહોતી. તેઓ જીપના શો રૂમમાં ગાડી જોવા ગયા હતા. સેલ્સ પર્સન તેમને કહે છે કે આ મારું લિમિટેડ મોડલ છે. તો હાર્દિકેના પિતા કહે છે કે મને આ કલર, આ મોડલની જ ગાડી જોઈએ છે. આ જ ગાડી અવેલેબેલ છે? આ સોલ્ડ આઉટ છે કે પછી? ત્યારે હાર્દિકનો વીડિયો ફોન આવે છે. તેના પિતા કહે છે કે ભાઈ, તું ગાડી તો જો. હાર્દિક કહે છે કે લઈ લો. તો પિતા કહે છે, ઓકે ચલો. ત્યારે ત્યાં બધા સસ્પેન્સ તોડે છે કે આ ગાડીના માલિક તમે જ છો. હાર્દિક અને કૃણાલે તમને ગિફ્ટ કરી છે. વેલકમ ટુ ધ જી ફેમિલી. અભિનંદન.

પિતા સાથે હાર્દિક અને કૃણાલની તસવીર.
પિતા સાથે હાર્દિક અને કૃણાલની તસવીર.

71 વર્ષની વયે હાર્ટ-અટેકથી નિધન થયું
17 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ સવારે હૃદયરોગનો હુમલો થતાં ક્રિકેટરબંધુના 71 વર્ષીય પિતા હિમાંશુભાઈ પંડ્યાનું નિધન થયું હતું. બંને દીકરાએ પીતાંબર પહેરી શાસ્ત્રોક્ત વિધિપૂર્વક કાંધ આપી હતી. બાદમાં વડીવાડી ખાતે અગ્નિસંસ્કાર આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

