વિજય હઝારે:ક્વાર્ટર ફાઇનલમાં આંધ્ર પ્રદેશને 117 રને હરાવી ગુજરાત સેમિફાઇનલમાં પહોંચ્યું; કેપ્ટન પ્રિયાંક પંચાલની સદી

42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • મેચ પછી કેપ્ટન પ્રિયાંકે કહ્યું, દરેક મેચ જીતવી છે એ જ અમારો મંત્ર છે

ગુજરાતે વિજય હઝારે ટ્રોફીની ક્વાર્ટર ફાઇનલમાં આંધ્ર પ્રદેશને 117 રને હરાવ્યું છે. ટોસ જીતીને પ્રથમ બેટિંગ કરતાં ગુજરાતની ટીમે 50 ઓવરમાં 7 વિકેટે 299 રન કર્યા હતા. જવાબમાં આંધ્ર પ્રદેશની ટીમ 182 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થઈ હતી. આ ગુજરાતની ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં સતત છઠ્ઠી જીત છે.

પ્રિયાંક પંચાલની શાનદાર સદી
પ્રિયાંક પંચાલે કેપ્ટન્સ ઇનિંગ્સ રમતાં 131 બોલમાં 10 ફોર અને 2 સિક્સની મદદથી 134 રન બનાવ્યા હતા. જ્યારે રાહુલ શાહે 36 અને રીપલ પટેલે 35 રનનું યોગદાન આપ્યું હતું. આંધ્ર પ્રદેશ માટે હરિશંકર રેડ્ડીએ 3, જ્યારે કે. શશી કાંટ અને એલ. મોહને 2-2 વિકેટ ઝડપી હતી.

ઈન-ફોર્મ અરઝાન નગવાસવાલા
રનચેઝમાં આંધ્ર પ્રદેશની શરૂઆત નિરાશાજનક રહી હતી. તેમણે 36 રનમાં 4 વિકેટ ગુમાવી દીધી હતી. આમાંથી ત્રણ વિકેટ લેફ્ટ-આર્મ ફાસ્ટ બોલર અરઝાન નગવાસવાલાએ લીધી હતી. તેણે આંધ્રના કપ્તાન હનુમા વિહારીને શૂન્ય રને આઉટ કર્યો હતો. તેના સિવાય પિયુષ ચાવલાએ 3, જ્યારે ચિંતન ગજા, હાર્દિક પટેલ અને કરન પટેલે 1-1 વિકેટ લીધી હતી.

દરેક મેચ જીતવી છે એ જ અમારો મંત્ર
મેચ પછી કેપ્ટન પ્રિયાંકે કહ્યું કે, ટૂર્નામેન્ટ બહુ નાની લીગ છે, કારણે અમે ગ્રુપ સ્ટેજમાં માત્ર 5 મેચ રમવાના હતા. અમારો મંત્ર હતો કે દરેક મેચ જીતવી છે. હવે આ સેમિફાઇનલમાં સારો દેખાવ કરવા માગીએ છીએ. હું યંગસ્ટર્સને સલાહ આપું છું કે, જેટલું બની શકે મેદાન પર એન્જોય કરો. તેમ કરવાથી તમે તમારી ઉપરનું દબાણ રિલીઝ કરશો. અમે ત્રણેય ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં બેસ્ટ હતા. હવે એક જ વિકલ્પ છે, બાકીની બંને મેચ જીતીને ચેમ્પિયન બનવાનું છે.

