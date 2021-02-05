તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઇન્ટરનેશનલ વુમન્સ ડે પર ICCની ભેટ:2026થી મેગા ઈવેન્ટ્સમાં અન્ય દેશોને જોડવામાં આવશે, T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં 10ની જગ્યાએ 12 ટીમો ભાગ લેશે

દુબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
2020માં થયેલા ICC વુમન્સ વર્લ્ડ કપને 1.1 બિલિયન લોકોએ જોયો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • 2024માં થનાર T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં 10 ટીમો જ યથાવત રહેશે. તેમજ આગામી 2 વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપ પણ 8 ટીમો સાથે જ રમાશે.

ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ કાઉન્સિલ (ICC)એ વુમન્સ ડે પર મહિલા ક્રિકેટ સાથે જોડાયેલા દેશોને ભેટ આપી છે. ICCએ કહ્યું કે, 2026થી વર્લ્ડ કપ સહિત તમામ મેગા ઈવેન્ટ્સમાં ઘણી બીજી ટીમો પણ જોડાશે. ગવર્નિંગ બોડીએ સોમવારે વુમન્સ ડેના અવસર પર મહિલા ક્રિકેટને એક્સપાન્ડ કરવા અંગે નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

ICCએ કહ્યું કે, T-20 વર્લ્ડમાં 2026થી 10ની જગ્યાએ 12 ટીમો સામેલ થશે. જ્યારે 2029માં થનાર વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં 8ની જગ્યાએ 10 ટીમો ભાગ લેશે. 2024માં થનાર T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં 10 ટીમો જ યથાવત રહેશે. તેમજ આગામી 2 વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપ પણ 8 ટીમો સાથે જ રમાશે.

ICCના મનુ સાહનીએ મહિલા ક્રિકેટના વખાણ કર્યા
ICCના ચીફ એક્ઝિક્યુટિવ મનુ સાહનીએ કહ્યું કે, અમે છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી વુમન્સ ક્રિકેટ તરફ મોમેન્ટમ બિલ્ડ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યા છીએ. 4 વર્ષથી અમે ગ્લોબલ બ્રોડકાસ્ટ કવરેજ અને માર્કેટિંગમાં ઈન્વેસ્ટ કરી રહ્યા છીએ, જેથી ફેન્સ મહિલાઓની મેચ પણ જોઈ શકે.

2020 વુમન્સ T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપને 1.1 બિલિયન લોકોએ જોયો
સાહનીએ કહ્યું કે, આનું પરિણામ બધાની સામે છે. 2020માં થયેલા ICC વુમન્સ વર્લ્ડ કપને 1.1 બિલિયન લોકોએ જોયો. આ રેકોર્ડ બ્રેકીંગ ઇવેન્ટ છે. આ પહેલાં ક્યારેય વુમન્સની મેચીસ આટલા ઇન્ટરેસ્ટ સાથે જોવામાં આવી નથી. એટલું જ નહીં, ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના મેલબોર્ન ક્રિકેટ ગ્રાઉન્ડમાં થયેલી ફાઇનલ જોવા 86,174 ફેન્સ સ્ટેડિયમ પહોંચ્યા હતા.

2027માં વુમન્સ T-20 ચેમ્પિયનશિપ, 6 ટીમો ભાગ લેશે
સાહનીએ કહ્યું કે, મહિલાઓમાં ક્રિકેટને ગ્રો કરવા અમારે મેમ્બર દેશોને વધુમાં વધુ ઇવેન્ટ સાથે જોડાવવા તક મળશે. તેમજ તે દેશોને ગ્લોબલ લેવલે અન્ય દેશો સાથે રમવાની તક મળશે. તે સિવાય 2027થી વુમન્સ T-20 ચેમ્પિયન્સ કપ પણ રમાશે. તેમાં 6 ટીમો ભાગ લેશે.

