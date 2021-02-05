તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આફ્રિદીનો જમાઈ બનશે આફ્રિદી:પાક. ના પૂર્વ ઓલરાઉન્ડર શાહિદની મોટી દીકરી સાથે લગ્ન કરશે ફાસ્ટ બોલર શાહીન આફ્રિદી; સુંદરતાને લીધે ચર્ચામાં રહે છે અક્સા

33 મિનિટ પહેલા
દીકરી અક્સા સાથે શાહિદ આફ્રિદી અને પાકિસ્તાનનો ફાસ્ટ બોલર શાહીન આફ્રિદી. - Divya Bhaskar
  • શાહિદ આફ્રિદીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખ્યું, "શાહીનના પરિવારે મારી દીકરીનો હાથ માગ્યો છે. જોડીઓ સ્વર્ગમાં બને છે. જો અલ્લાહ ઈચ્છે તો બંને મળશે."

પાકિસ્તાનના પૂર્વ કપ્તાન શાહિદ આફ્રિદીની દીકરીની સગાઈ ફાસ્ટ બોલર શાહીન શાહ આફ્રિદી સાથે થશે. આફ્રિદીએ રવિવારે આ અંગે કંફર્મ કરતાં કહ્યું કે, શાહીનના પરિવારે ફોર્મલ રીતે તેમની દીકરી સાથે લગ્ન કરવા માટે સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. શાહિદે ટ્વીટ પર કરી હતી, જેના પર થનારા જમાઈનો જવાબ ઇન્ટરનેટ પર વાઇરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે.

પૂર્વ ઓલરાઉન્ડરની પોસ્ટ પર જવાબ આપતાં શાહીને કહ્યું કે, 'અલ હમદુલ્લાહ, લાલા તમારી દુઆઓ માટે આભાર. અલ્લાહ બધા માટે વસ્તુઓ સરળ બનાવે. તમે દેશનું ગૌરવ છો.

સૌથી મોટી દીકરી અક્સા અને શાહીનની થશે સગાઈ
પાકિસ્તાની મીડિયામાં રવિવારથી સમાચાર વાઇરલ થઈ હ્ય હતા કે શાહિદ આફ્રિદીની સૌથી મોટી દીકરી અક્સા અને શાહીન શાહ આફ્રિદીની સગાઈ થવાની છે. સાંજ થતાં આફ્રિદીએ પોતે આ સમાચારને સાચા ગણાવતા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પોસ્ટ કરી હતી. આફ્રિદીએ લખ્યું કે, "શાહીનના પરિવારે મારી દીકરીનો હાથ માગ્યો છે. બંને પરિવાર સંપર્કમાં છે. જોડીઓ સ્વર્ગમાં બને છે. જો અલ્લાહ ઈચ્છે તો બંને મળશે. મારી શુભેચ્છા શાહીન સાથે છે, કે તે સતત મેદાન પર સારું પ્રદર્શન કરે."

દીકરી અક્સા સાથે શાહિદ આફ્રિદી.
સુંદરતાને લીધે ચર્ચામાં રહે છે અક્સા
અક્સાનો જન્મ 15 ડિસેમ્બર 2001ના રોજ થયો હતો. તે પોતાની સુંદરતાને લીધે ચર્ચામાં રહે છે. આફ્રિદી પોતાની દીકરીઓને લાઈમલાઈટથી દૂર રાખે છે. પરંતુ પાકિસ્તાન સુપર લીગ દરમિયાન તેઓ ઘણી વખત કેમેરામાં કેદ થઈ છે.

અક્સા આફ્રિદીની સૌથી મોટી દીકરી છે. 15 ડિસેમ્બર 2001ના રોજ તેનો જન્મ થયો હતો.
પાંચ દીકરીઓનો પિતા છે આફ્રિદી
પાકિસ્તાનનો પૂર્વ ઓલરાઉન્ડર પાંચ દીકરીઓનો પિતા છે. ગયા વર્ષે ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં તેની પાંચમી દીકરીએ જન્મ લીધો. ત્યારે આફ્રિદીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર તસવીર શેર કરી હતી.

ગયા વર્ષે ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં આફ્રિદીની પાંચમી દીકરીએ જન્મ લીધો હતો.
શાહીન અત્યારે પાકિસ્તાનનો મુખ્ય બોલર છે
શાહીને 2018માં ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટમાં ડેબ્યુ કર્યું હતું. વર્ષ 2000માં જન્મેલો શાહીન પાકિસ્તાન માટે ત્રણેય ફોર્મેટમાં રમી ચૂક્યો છે. અત્યારે તે દેશનો મુખ્ય ફાસ્ટ બોલર છે. તેણે 15 ટેસ્ટમાં 48, 22 વનડેમાં 45 અને 21 T-20માં 24 વિકેટ ઝડપી છે.

