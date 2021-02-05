તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Sports
  Cricket
  Final List Of 292 Players Announced, Not Sreesanth's Name; The 31 year old Son Of Syed Kirmani Got The Place

IPL હરાજી 2021:292 ખેલાડીઓની ફાઇનલ યાદી જાહેર, શ્રીસંતનું નામ નહીં; સૈયદ કિરમાનીના 31 વર્ષીય પુત્રને સ્થાન મળ્યું

ચેન્નઈ11 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

18 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ યોજાનારી IPL હરાજી માટે 292 ખેલાડીઓની ફાઇનલ યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન બેટ્સમેન શોન માર્શ, ન્યુઝીલેન્ડના ઓલરાઉન્ડર કોરી એન્ડરસન અને દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકાના પૂર્વ ફાસ્ટ બોલર મોર્ને મોર્કેલ તે 17 નવા નામમાં શામેલ છે, જેમણે શોર્ટલિસ્ટ કરવામાં આવેલા ખેલાડીઓમાં સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે. આ ખેલાડીઓનું નામ ફ્રેન્ચાઇઝીની વિનંતી પર રાખવામા આવ્યા છે.

આશ્ચર્યની વાત એ છે કે તેમાં ઈન્ડિયાના પૂર્વ ફાસ્ટ બોલર એસ શ્રીસંત (38)નો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી. જ્યારે, ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના પૂર્વ વિકેટકીપર સૈયદ કિરમાનીના 31 વર્ષના પુત્રને સ્થાન મળ્યું છે. સૈયદ કિરમાની એ ભારતીય ટીમનો ભાગ હતો જેણે 1983માં પ્રથમ વખત વર્લ્ડ કપ જીત્યો હતો.

માત્ર 2 લિસ્ટ-એ મેચ રમી શક્યા છે સાદિક કિરમાની
સૈયદ કિરમાનીનો પુત્ર સાદિક કિરમાની પણ વિકેટકીપર બેટ્સમેન છે. જોકે, સ્થાનિક ક્રિકેટમાં તેણે કર્ણાટક માટે માત્ર બે લિસ્ટ-એ મેચ રમી છે. તેણે પોતાની છેલ્લી લિસ્ટ એ મેચ 2015માં રમી હતી. ટી 20માં પણ તેણે પોતાની છેલ્લી મેચ અઢી વર્ષ પહેલા 2018માં કર્ણાટક પ્રીમિયર લીગમાં રમી હતી.

શ્રીસંતે 75 લાખ રૂપિયા રાખી હતી પોતાની બેઝ પ્રાઇસ
શ્રીસંતે હરાજી માટે પોતાનું નામ નોંધાવ્યું હતું અને તેની બેઝ પ્રાઇસ રૂપિયા 75 લાખ રાખી હતી. 2013માં સ્પોટ ફિક્સિંગમાં નામ આવવાના કારણે BCCIએ શ્રીસંત પર આજીવન પ્રતિબંધ લગાવ્યો હતો. જોકે, બાદમાં સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે આજીવન પ્રતિબંધ નાબૂદ કર્યો હતો. પરંતુ હવે IPL મેનેજમેન્ટના વલણથી એવું લાગે છે કે શ્રીસંત માટે વાપસી ફરવું સરળ નથી.

61 પ્લેયર પર લાગી શકે છે બોલી
IPLની આગામી સિઝન માટે 8 ફ્રેન્ચાઈઝીની પાસે કુલ 61 સ્લોટ ખાલી છે. આ 61 જગ્યાઓમાં 22 વિદેશી ખેલાડીઓની જગ્યા પણ ખાલી છે. આ ખેલાડીઓને 1097 રજિસ્ટર્ડ ખેલાડીઓના પુલમાંથી શોર્ટલિસ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમાં ભારતના 164 અને અન્ય દેશોના 128 ખેલાડીઓ સામેલ છે.

10 ખેલાડીઓની બેઝ પ્રાઈસ 2 કરોડ રૂપિયા
શોર્ટલિસ્ટેડ ખેલાડીઓમાં 10 નામ એવા છે, જેની બેઝ પ્રાઈસ 2 કરોડ રૂપિયા થશે. તેમાં ભારતના હરભજન સિંહ અને કેદાર જાધવ પણ સામેલ છે. 2 કરોડ બેસ પ્રાઈસમાં અન્ય ખેલાડી ગ્લેન મેક્સવેલ, સ્ટીવન સ્મિથ(બંને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા), મોઈન અલી, સેમ બિલિંગ્સ, લિયામ પ્લંકેટ, જેસન રોય, માર્ક વુડ(તમામ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ) અને બાંગ્લાદેશના ઓલરાઉન્ડર શકિબ અલી હસન પણ આ 10 ખેલાડીઓમાં છે. પહેલા આ બ્રેકેટમાં રહેલા દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકાના કોલિન ઈનગ્રામ હવે તેનો હિસ્સો નથી.

કેપ્ડ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ખેલાડીઓની સાથે શરૂ થશે બોલી
IPLએ તમામ ફ્રેન્ચાઈઝીને ઈન્ફોર્મ કર્યું છે કે હરાજીની શરૂઆત 18 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ બપોરે 3 વાગ્યાથી કેપ્ડ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ખેલાડીઓની સાથે થશે. તેમાં સૌથી પહેલા બેટ્સમેન પર બોલી લાગશે. તે પછી ઓલરાઉન્ડર, વિકેટકીપર, ફાસ્ટ બોલર્સ અને સ્પિનરનો નંબર આવશે. અનકેપ્ડ ખેલાડીઓની બોલી માટે પણ આ ઓર્ડરને ફોલો કરવામાં આવશે. IPLએ એ પણ જણાવ્યું કે 87 પ્લેયર પર બોલી લાગ્યા પછી હરાજીની ઝડપી પ્રક્રિયાને અપનાવવામાં આવશે. તેમાં તમામ અનરિપ્રેઝન્ટેડ અને અનસોલ્ડ ખેલાડીઓ પર બોલી લાગશે.

