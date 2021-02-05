તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિન્ડીઝે શ્રીલંકાને 3 વિકેટે હરાવ્યું:ફેબિયન એલેને એક ઓવરમાં 3 સિક્સ મારીને મેચ જિતાડી, વિન્ડીઝે 2-1થી T-20 શ્રેણી પોતાના નામે કરી

એન્ટીગુઆએક કલાક પહેલા
મેચ જીત્યા પછી ઉજવણી કરતા વેસ્ટ ઇન્ડિઝના ફેબિયન એલેન અને જેસન હોલ્ડર. - Divya Bhaskar
વેસ્ટ ઇન્ડિઝે શ્રીલંકાને 3 મેચની T-20 શ્રેણીમાં 2-1થી હરાવ્યું છે. રવિવારે એન્ટીગુઆમાં રમાયેલી શ્રેણીની અંતિમ મેચમાં વિન્ડીઝની ટીમે 3 વિકેટે જીત મેળવી. 132 રનનો પીછો કરતા વિન્ડીઝે 6 બોલ બાકી રાખીને ટાર્ગેટ ચેઝ કર્યો.

ફેબિયન એલેને 6 બોલમાં 21 રન બનાવીને ફિનિશરની ભૂમિકા ભજવી. અંતિમ 2 ઓવરમાં જીત માટે 20 રનની જરૂર હતી, એલેને 19મી ઓવરમાં 3 સિક્સ મારીને મેચ પૂરી કરી.

શ્રીલંકાએ 47 રનમાં 4 વિકેટ ગુમાવી દીધી હતી
ટોસ જીતીને પ્રથમ બેટિંગ કરવા ઊતરેલી શ્રીલંકાની ટીમની શરૂઆત સારી રહી નહોતી. ટીમે 47 રનમાં 4 વિકેટ ગુમાવી દીધી હતી. ગુનાથિલાકા (9 રન), પાથુમ નિસાકા (5 રન), નિરોશન ડિકવેલા (4 રન) અને કપ્તાન એન્જલો મેથ્યુઝ (11 રન) કઈ ખાસ કરી શક્યા નહોતા.

ચંદીમલ અને બંદારાએ 85 રનની પાટર્નરશિપ કરી
તે પછી દિનેશ ચંદીમલ અને અશેન બંદારાએ ઇનિંગ્સને સંભાળી. તેમણે લગભગ 10 ઓવર બેટિંગ કરી અને કોઈ વિકેટ પડવા ન દીધી. આ દરમિયાન ચંદીમલે પોતાના T-20 કરિયરની 5મી ફિફટી મારી. તેણે બંદારા સાથે મળીને 5મી વિકેટ માટે 85 રનની ભાગીદારી કરી. ચંદીમલ 46 બોલમાં 54 રન અને બંદારા 35 બોલમાં 44 રન બનાવીને અણનમ રહ્યા. વેસ્ટ ઇન્ડિઝ વતી ફેબિયન એલેન, કેવિન સિંકલેયર, જેસન હોલ્ડર, ઓબે મેકોયે 1-1 વિકેટ ઝડપી.

સિમન્સ અને લુઈસે વિન્ડીઝને સારી શરૂઆત અપાવી
132 રનના ટાર્ગેટનો પીછો કરતાં વિન્ડીઝ માટે લેન્ડલ સિમન્સ અને એવીન લુઈસે ટીમને સારી શરૂઆત અપાવી. બંનેએ પ્રથમ વિકેટ માટે 37 રન બનાવ્યા. લુઈસ 21 અને સિમન્સ 26 રન બનાવીને આઉટ થયા. તે પછી ત્રીજા નંબરે ક્રિસ ગેલ અને ચોથા નંબરે કાયરન પોલાર્ડ બેટિંગ કરવા આવ્યા.

પોલાર્ડ- બ્રાવો શૂન્ય રન પર આઉટ થયા, ગેલે 13 રન બનાવ્યા
બંને કઈ ખાસ કરી શક્યા નહીં. પોલાર્ડ શૂન્ય રન પર ચમિરાની બોલિંગમાં આઉટ થયો. જ્યારે, ગેલ 13 રન બનાવીને સંદકનની બોલિંગમાં બોલ્ડ થયો. વિકેટકીપર બેટ્સમેન નિકોલસ પૂરને ઇનિંગ્સ સંભાળવાનો પ્રયત્ન કર્યો. તેણે 18 બોલમાં 23 રન બનાવ્યા. તેને ચમિરાએ બોલ્ડ કર્યો. રોવમેન પોવેલ અને ડ્વેન બ્રાવોને પણ સંદકને પેવેલિયન ભેગા કર્યા.

એલેને 19મી ઓવરમાં ધનંજયની બોલિંગમાં મેચનું રૂપ બદલ્યું
એવું લાગી રહ્યું હતું કે, શ્રીલંકાની ટીમ આ મેચ જીતી જશે. જોકે, એલેને 19મી ઓવરમાં મેચનું રૂપ બદલ્યું. અકિલા ધનંજયની ઓવરમાં તેણે કાયરન પોલાર્ડ સાથે મળીને 20 રન બનાવ્યા અને વિન્ડીઝને મેચ અને શ્રેણી જિતાડી દીધી. શ્રીલંકા તરફથી સંદકને 3 વિકેટ, જ્યારે ચમિરા અને હસરંગાએ 2-2 વિકેટ લીધી.

શ્રીલંકાની ટીમ વિન્ડીઝ પ્રવાસે 3 વનડે અને 2 ટેસ્ટ રમશે
હવે શ્રીલંકાની ટીમ વિન્ડીઝના પ્રવાસે 3 વનડે અને 2 ટેસ્ટની શ્રેણી રમશે. પ્રથમ વનડે 10 માર્ચ, બીજી 12 અને ત્રીજી 14 માર્ચે રમાશે. જ્યારે પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટ 21થી 25 માર્ચ અને બીજી ટેસ્ટ 29 માર્ચથી 2 એપ્રિલ સુધી રમાશે.

