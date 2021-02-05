તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પૂર્વ BCCI ચીફ શરદ પવારનો ખુલાસો:દ્રવિડ-સચિને 2007માં કપ્તાન બનાવવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો હતો, પછી સચિનના કહેવા પર જ ધોનીને કપ્તાની સોંપવામાં આવી હતી

2007 વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં હાર પછી રાહુલ દ્રવિડની જગ્યાએ મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ધોનીને કપ્તાની સોંપવામાં આવી હતી. (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
  • ધોની હેઠળ ભારતે તમામ ICC ટ્રોફી પોતાના નામે કરી: 2007માં T-20, 2011માં વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપ અને 2013માં ચેમ્પિયન્સ ટ્રોફી જીતી હતી

પૂર્વ BCCI અધ્યક્ષ શરદ પવારે કહ્યું કે, સચિન તેંડુલકરે જ 2007માં મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ધોનીનું નામ કપ્તાની માટે સજેસ્ટ કર્યું હતું. 2005થી 2008 સુધી બોર્ડના અધ્યક્ષ તરીકે ફરજ નિભાવનાર પવારે કહ્યું કે, બોર્ડ પાસે કોઈ વિકલ્પ નહોતો. તત્કાલીન કપ્તાન રાહુલ દ્રવિડે કપ્તાની કરવાથી ઇનકાર કરી દીધો હતો. સચિન પણ કપ્તાની કરવા માટે તૈયાર નહોતો. તે પછી ધોનીને કપ્તાની સોંપવામાં આવી હતી. તેની કપ્તાનીમાં ભારત 2007 T-20 વર્લ્ડ કપ જીત્યું હતું.

સચિન અને દ્રવિડે ટીમ ઇન્ડિયાની કપ્તાની કરવાથી કર્યો ઇનકાર
પવારે કહ્યું કે, મને યાદ છે કે 2007માં ભારતીય ટીમ ઇંગ્લેન્ડના પ્રવાસે ગઈ હતી. રાહુલ દ્રવિડ ટીમની કપ્તાની કરી રહ્યો હતો. હું પણ તે સમયે ઇંગ્લેન્ડમાં જ હતો. ત્યારે દ્રવિડ મારી પાસે આવ્યો અને કહ્યું કે, હું હવે કપ્તાની કરવા માગતો નથી. તેની અસર મારી બેટિંગ પર થઈ રહી છે. મને કપ્તાનીમાંથી રજા આપવામાં આવી જોઈએ. મેં આ પછી સચિન સાથે વાત કરી અને તેને કપ્તાની કરવા કહ્યું. પરંતુ તેણે પણ ટીમની કમાન સંભાળવાનો ઇનકાર કરી દીધો હતો.

સચિને કહ્યું કે, ધોની ટીમની કેપ્ટનશિપ સંભાળી શકે છે
પવારે કહ્યું, 'આ પછી મેં સચિનને ​​કહ્યું કે જો તમે અને દ્રવિડ ટીમનું નેતૃત્વ નહીં કરો તો ટીમ કેવી રીતે દોડશે. આ પછી સચિને મને કહ્યું કે ટીમમાં બીજો એક ખેલાડી છે જે દેશનું નેતૃત્વ કરી શકે છે. તેનું નામ મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ધોની છે. તે પછી અમે કેપ્ટનશિપ ધોનીને સોંપી. 2007ના વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં પરાજય બાદ ભારત માટે કેપ્ટનશિપ મુશ્કેલી બની ગઈ હતી.

ભારતને લાંબા સમય સુધી યુવા કેપ્ટનની જરૂર હતી
ગાંગુલીએ પહેલેથી જ કેપ્ટનશિપ પદ છોડી દીધું હતું. દ્રવિડ અને તેંડુલકર 34 વર્ષના હતા. આનો અર્થ એ થયો કે ભારતને યુવા કેપ્ટનની જરૂર છે. એવો કેપ્ટન જે લાંબા સમય સુધી ટીમની કમાન સંભાળી શકે છે. આ અગાઉ પસંદગીકારોએ દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકામાં ટી -20 શ્રેણી માટે ધોનીને કેપ્ટન બનાવ્યો હતો. તે જ સમયે, દ્રવિડ વનડેની કપ્તાની સંભાળી રહ્યો હતો.

ટૂંક સમયમાં ધોનીને ત્રણેય ફોર્મેટ્સનો કેપ્ટન બનાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
આ પછી, ટી 20 વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ધોનીને ભારતની કેપ્ટનશિપ સોંપવામાં આવી હતી. થોડા મહિના પછી ધોનીને વન ડેનો કેપ્ટન પણ બનાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. એક વર્ષ પછી, અનિલ કુંબલેએ પણ ટેસ્ટ કેપ્ટનશિપ છોડી દીધી અને ધોની ટેસ્ટ કેપ્ટન પણ બન્યો. ધોની હેઠળ ભારતે તમામ ICC ટ્રોફી પોતાના નામે કરી છે. 2007માં T-20, 2011માં વનડે વર્લ્ડ કપ અને 2013માં ચેમ્પિયન્સ ટ્રોફી પોતાના નામે કરી હતી.

