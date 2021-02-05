તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Daljit, Who Has Been The Chief Curator Of BCCI For 22 Years, Said: "If You Want To Keep The Test Format Alive, Make Such A Pitch

ટેસ્ટ માટે બેસ્ટ છે ચેન્નઈ જેવી પિચ:22 વર્ષ BCCIના ચીફ ક્યુરેટર રહેલા દલજિતે કહ્યું- ટેસ્ટ ફોર્મેટને જીવંત રાખવું હોય તો આવી પિચ બનાવો

ચેન્નઈએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: રાજકિશોર
ઇંગ્લેન્ડે મંગળવારે ચેન્નઈ ટેસ્ટમાં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાને 227 રનથી હરાવ્યું હતું. ઈંગ્લેન્ડની ટીમનો ટેસ્ટના પાંચેય દિવસ દબદબો રહ્યો હતો. આને કારણે, ચેપકની પિચ મેચના પહેલા દિવસથી જ ચર્ચામાં છે. શરૂઆતમાં તેને નિર્જીવ કહેવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ જેમ જેમ રમત આગળ વધતી ગઈ તેમ તેમ પિચનો વાસ્તવિક રંગ સામે આવ્યો.

દિગ્ગજ પિચ ક્યુરેટર દલજિત સિંહે ભાસ્કર સાથે આ પિચ વિશે વાત કરી હતી. દલજિત 22 વર્ષ (1997 થી 2019) સુધી બોર્ડ ઓફ કંટ્રોલ ફોર ક્રિકેટ ઈન ઇન્ડિયા (BCCI)ના મુખ્ય ક્યુરેટર રહ્યા છે. 1974-75માં રણજી ટ્રોફીની ફાઇનલમાં પહોંચેલી બિહારની ટીમના તે કેપ્ટન પણ રહી ચૂક્યો છે.

તમે પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટની પિચને કેવી રીતે જોવો છો અને તેને કેટલા માર્ક્સ આપશો?
મારા પ્રમાણે ચેન્નઈની પિચ ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટ માટે યોગ્ય હતી. હું આ પિચને 100% માર્ક્સ આપું છું. પિચ ક્યુરેટર વી રમેશ કુમારે ટેસ્ટને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને શ્રેષ્ઠ પિચ તૈયાર કરી હતી. તેઓ આ માટે અભિનંદન પાત્ર છે.

આ પિચની વિશેષતા શું હતી?
આ પિચ પર દરેક માટે કંઈક હતું. અહીં તેણે બેવડી સદી લાગી હતી, એક સ્પિનરે ઇનિંગ્સમાં 6 વિકેટ ઝડપી હતી. ઝડપી બોલરોને પણ સફળતા મળી. સ્લિપમાં કેચ પણ પકડાયા હતા. આપણે કહી શકીએ કે તેમાં બધું હતું. પહેલા દિવસની પિચ બેટ્સમેન માટે સારી રહી હતી. અહીં ઘણા બધા રન બન્યા. બીજા જ દિવસથી બોલરોને મદદ મળવાનું શરૂ થયું. પાંચમા દિવસે વેરિએબલ બાઉન્સ જોવા મળ્યો.

ઇંગ્લેન્ડના લેફ્ટ આર્મ ઓફ-સ્પિનર જેક લીચે બીજી ઇનિંગ્સમાં પિચનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવતાં 4 વિકેટ લીધી હતી.
બંને ટીમો બે વાર ઓલઆઉટ થઈ ગઈ? તમે તેને સારી વાત કહેશો?
હા ચોક્ક્સ. ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટને જીવંત રાખવા માટે ચેન્નઈ જેવી પિચ તૈયાર કરવી જોઈએ. ક્યારેક બેટ્સમેનો આ પિચ પર પ્રભુત્વ ધરાવે છે, તો ક્યારેક બોલરો. બંને સ્પિનરો અને ઝડપી બોલરો વિકેટ લેવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા. બંને ટીમો બે વાર ઓલઆઉટ થઈ હતી. છેલ્લા દિવસે પરિણામ પણ આવ્યું. ટેસ્ટમાં રિઝલ્ટ આવશે તો જ લોકો તેમાં રસ લેશે.

ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટ માટે કઇ પ્રકારની પિચ હોવી જોઈએ નહીં?
ટેસ્ટમાં એવી પિચ હોવી જોઈએ નહીં, જેના રિઝલ્ટ બે કે ત્રણ દિવસમાં આવે. એવી પિચ તૈયાર થવી જોઈએ નહીં, જેમાં રિઝલ્ટ ન આવે. જો ટેસ્ટ ફોર્મેટને જીવંત રાખવું હોય જુદા જુદા દેશોના બોર્ડે ચેન્નઈની જેવી પિચને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવું પડશે. ટેસ્ટ માટે, તમામ પાસાઓને ધ્યાનમાં લીધા પછી પિચ તૈયાર કરવી પડશે, જેથી તેનું પરિણામ પાંચમા દિવસ સુધીમાં આવે અને લોકોની રુચિ પ્રથમ દિવસથી અંતિમ દિવસ સુધી રહે.

પાંચમા દિવસે ઇંગ્લેન્ડના જિમ્મી એન્ડરસનનો બોલ રિવર્સ થઈ રહ્યો હતો. તેણે એક જ ઓવરમાં શુભમન ગિલ અને અજિંક્ય રહાણેને બોલ્ડ કર્યા.
શું ચેન્નઈમાં ટોસે મહત્વપૂર્ણ ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી?
હા ચોક્ક્સ. આ પિચ પર ટોસ મહત્વપૂર્ણ સાબિત થયો હતો. જો ભારતીય ટીમે ટોસ જીત્યો હોત તો પરિણામ અલગ હોત. આપણે સૌ ઇચ્છીએ છીએ કે ભારત જીતે. ઇંગ્લેન્ડે ટોસ જીતી લીધો હતો અને તેના બેટ્સમેનોએ પિચનો લાભ લીધો હતો.

તમને લાગે છે કે આપણે બીજી ટેસ્ટમાં પણ આવી જ પિચ જોશું?
કોઈપણ યજમાન દેશનો પ્રયાસ પિચને પોતાની રીતે બનાવવાનો હોય છે. હોમ કોચ અને કેપ્ટનની સલાહ પર પિચને અંતિમ રૂપ આપવા આવે છે. ઘરેલું શ્રેણીમાં દરેક દેશ તેનો લાભ લે છે. ભારત પણ આમ કરે તો તેમાં કઈ ખોટું નથી, જોકે હું ફરીથી કહીશ કે પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટની પિચ પર્ફેક્ટ હતી.

