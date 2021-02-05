તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરાટ પ્રેમ:કેપ્ટન કોહલીએ વાઇફ અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકાનો ફોટો શેર કર્યો, લખ્યું- મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલાને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે

2 કલાક પહેલા
કોહલીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં લખ્યું છે કે બાળકનો જન્મ જોવો એ સૌથી અવિશ્વસનીય અને અદ્ભુત અનુભવ છે.
કોહલીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં લખ્યું છે કે બાળકનો જન્મ જોવો એ સૌથી અવિશ્વસનીય અને અદ્ભુત અનુભવ છે.
  • અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકા અત્યારે વિરાટ સાથે અમદાવાદમાં છે

ભારતીય કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલીએ વાઈફ અનુષ્કા અને દીકરી વામિકાનો ફોટો શેર કરીને વુમન્સ ડેની શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી. આ ફોટોમાં દીકરી વામિકા સાથે રમી રહી હોય એમ લાગી રહ્યું છે. કોહલીએ લખ્યું છે કે મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલા અને તેનાં માતાની જેમ બનવા મોટી થવા જઈ રહેલી દીકરીને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે. વિશ્વની બધી મહિલાઓને પણ વુમન્સ ડેની શુભેચ્છા.

બાળકનો જન્મ જોવો અવિશ્વનીય અનુભવ: વિરાટ
કોહલીએ લખ્યું છે કે બાળકનો જન્મ જોવો એ સૌથી અવિશ્વસનીય અને અદ્ભુત અનુભવ છે. તેના સાક્ષી બન્યા પછી તમે સ્ત્રીની સાચી શક્તિ અને દૈવીતાને સમજો છો તેમજ એ પણ જાણો છો કે ભગવાને શા માટે તેમના અંદર જીવન બનાવ્યું છે, કારણ કે તેઓ પુરુષો કરતાં વધુ મજબૂત છે. મારા જીવનની ખૂબ જ ઉગ્ર, કરુણાશીલ અને મજબૂત મહિલા તથા તેનાં માતાની જેમ બનવા મોટી થવા જઇ રહેલી દીકરીને હેપ્પી વુમન્સ ડે. વિશ્વની બધી મહિલાઓને પણ વુમન્સ ડેની શુભેચ્છા.

અનુષ્કા શર્માએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં સૌથી પહેલા દીકરીની આ તસવીર શૅર કરી હતી.
અનુષ્કા શર્માએ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં સૌથી પહેલા દીકરીની આ તસવીર શૅર કરી હતી.

11 જાન્યુઆરીએ પેરન્ટ્સ બન્યાં વિરાટ-અનુષ્કા
વામિકાનો અર્થ દુર્ગા એવો થાય છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે અનુષ્કાએ 11 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ બ્રીચ કેન્ડી હોસ્પિટલમાં દીકરીને જન્મ આપ્યો હતો. અનુષ્કાએ દીકરી સાથેનો પ્રથમ ફોટો શેર કરીને લખ્યું હતું કે 'અમે પ્રેમ, કૃતજ્ઞતા સાથે જીવન જીવ્યાં છીએ, પરંતુ નાનકડી વામિકાએ અમારું જીવન જ બદલી નાખ્યું છે. આંસુ, હાસ્ય, ચિંતા, આશીર્વાદ, લાગણીઓ મિનિટમાં અનુભવાય છે. ઊંઘ તો હવે આવતી નથી, પરંતુ અમારું હૃદય એકદમ ભરેલું છે. તમારી પ્રાર્થના, શુભેચ્છા તથા પોઝિટિવ એનર્જી માટે તમામનો આભાર.'

વિરાટ સાથે અનુષ્કાએ ડેનિમ તથા વ્હાઈટ શર્ટમાં એન્જોય કરી પાર્ટી
દુનિયાના સૌથી મોટા નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સ્ટેડિયમમાં ચોથી ટેસ્ટમાં જીત મેળવીને ટીમ ઈન્ડિયા ઈંગ્લેન્ડ સામેની ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝ 3-1 પોતાને નામે કરી. આ સાથે જ ટીમ ICC ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપની ફાઇનલમાં પહોંચી ગઈ છે. ભારતની જીત અને ક્રિકેટર રિદ્ધિમાન સાહાના દીકરા અન્વયના પ્રથમ બર્થડે પર ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના ખેલાડીઓએ હોટલમાં કેક કાપીને ભવ્ય ઉજવણી કરી હતી. આ દરમિયાન કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી અને અનુષ્કા શર્મા પણ જોવા મળી હતી.

વિરાટ સાથે અનુષ્કાએ ડેનિમ તથા વ્હાઈટ શર્ટમાં એન્જોય કરી પાર્ટી.
વિરાટ સાથે અનુષ્કાએ ડેનિમ તથા વ્હાઈટ શર્ટમાં એન્જોય કરી પાર્ટી.
