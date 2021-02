વેલેન્ટાઈન્સ પર ક્રિકેટ પ્રેમીઓને ભેટ:મોટેરા ખાતે ભારત-ઇંગ્લેન્ડની ત્રીજી ટેસ્ટ માટે આવતીકાલથી બુકીંગ શરૂ, 50% દર્શકોને પ્રવેશ અપાશે; ટિકિટની કિંમત 300થી 1000ની વચ્ચે રહેશે

CRICKET CARNIVAL IS BACK IN APNU AMDAVAD after 6 long years.

The largest cricket stadium in the world is all ready to host & witness the Paytm Test Series 2021 between IND &ENG

We start the sale of tickets for the first Test match from tomorrow Sunday 14th feb@BCCI#GCA #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/841EQBj2IK