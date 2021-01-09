તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  As Users Disagree Dravid Vs Pujara Is Trending: This Is Not The Original Wall; If Dravid Had Played In Today's Times, He Would Have Been Criticized Too

પૂજારાની સૌથી ધીમી ફિફટી:ફેન્સમાં મતભેદ થતાં દ્રવિડ vs પૂજારા ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં: આ ઓરિજિનલ વોલ નથી; દ્રવિડ આજના સમયમાં રમતો હોત તો તેની પણ ટીકા થાત

2 કલાક પહેલા
ભારત અને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા વચ્ચે સિડની ખાતે ચાર ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝની ત્રીજી મેચ રમાઈ રહી છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના 338 રનના જવાબમાં ભારતીય ટીમ પ્રથમ દાવમાં 244 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થઇ ગઈ છે. ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા માટે શુભમન ગિલ અને ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારા બંનેએ 50 રન કર્યા.

જોકે ફિફટી મારવા છતાં ચેતેશ્વરની ચારેકોર ટીકા થઇ રહી છે. તેણે આજે પોતાના કરિયરની સૌથી ધીમી ફિફટી મારી. 50 રન સુધી પહોંચવા માટે તેણે 174 બોલનો સામનો કર્યો અને ફિફટી માર્યા બાદ તરત જ આઉટ થઇ ગયો. એને પરિણામ રૂપે ભારતે 49 રનમાં અંતિમ 6 વિકેટ ગુમાવી દીધી.

પૂજારાની ધીમી બેટિંગ અને સેટ થયા પછી મોટો સ્કોર ન કરવા બદલ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ફેન્સ અકળાયા છે. તેમને રાહુલ દ્રવિડની યાદ આવી ગઈ છે. એ હદે કે 2020માં ભારત-ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની મેચમાં 8 વર્ષ પહેલાં નિવૃત્ત થયેલા દ્રવિડ વિથ પૂજારા ટ્વિટર પર ટ્રેન્ડ થઇ રહ્યા છે.

અમુક ફેન્સ કહી રહ્યા છે કે આ ઓરિજિનલ વોલ નથી. તેઓ ડાબે રાહુલ અને જમણે ચેતેશ્વરનો ફોટો મૂકીને લખી રહ્યા છે કે એ વોલ, જે અમને જોઈએ છે અને એ વોલ જે અમને મળી. જ્યારે કેટલાક આંકડાનો સપોર્ટ લઈને પૂજારાને ડિફેન્ડ કરી રહ્યા છે. તેમનું કહેવું છે કે વાસ્તવમાં પૂજારાની સ્ટ્રાઇક રેટ દ્રવિડથી વધારે છે અને જો આજના સમયમાં દ્રવિડ રમતો હોત તો તેની પણ ટીકા થાત.

ભારત માટે ટેસ્ટમાં 30થી ઓછાની સ્ટ્રાઇક રેટે 50+ રન કરનાર છેલ્લા ત્રણ બેટ્સમેન:

  • પૂજારા વિરુદ્ધ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા, 2021
  • પૂજારા વિરુદ્ધ સાઉથ આફ્રિકા 2018
  • દ્રવિડ વિરુદ્ધ ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ, 2009

પોન્ટિંગે કહ્યું- પૂજારાની ધીમી બેટિંગે અન્ય ખેલાડીઓને દબાણમાં મૂક્યા
ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન રિકી પોન્ટિંગે ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું છે કે પૂજારાનો બેટિંગ અપ્રોચ ખોટો હતો. તેણે પ્રોએક્ટિવ થઈને ઝડપથી રન કરવાની જરૂર હતી. એને લીધે અન્ય અન્ય બેટ્સમેનો પ્રેશરમાં આવ્યા હતા.

