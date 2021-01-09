પૂજારાની સૌથી ધીમી ફિફટી:ફેન્સમાં મતભેદ થતાં દ્રવિડ vs પૂજારા ટ્રેન્ડિંગમાં: આ ઓરિજિનલ વોલ નથી; દ્રવિડ આજના સમયમાં રમતો હોત તો તેની પણ ટીકા થાત

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
ભારત અને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા વચ્ચે સિડની ખાતે ચાર ટેસ્ટ સિરીઝની ત્રીજી મેચ રમાઈ રહી છે. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના 338 રનના જવાબમાં ભારતીય ટીમ પ્રથમ દાવમાં 244 રનમાં ઓલઆઉટ થઇ ગઈ છે. ટીમ ઇન્ડિયા માટે શુભમન ગિલ અને ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારા બંનેએ 50 રન કર્યા.
જોકે ફિફટી મારવા છતાં ચેતેશ્વરની ચારેકોર ટીકા થઇ રહી છે. તેણે આજે પોતાના કરિયરની સૌથી ધીમી ફિફટી મારી. 50 રન સુધી પહોંચવા માટે તેણે 174 બોલનો સામનો કર્યો અને ફિફટી માર્યા બાદ તરત જ આઉટ થઇ ગયો. એને પરિણામ રૂપે ભારતે 49 રનમાં અંતિમ 6 વિકેટ ગુમાવી દીધી.
પૂજારાની ધીમી બેટિંગ અને સેટ થયા પછી મોટો સ્કોર ન કરવા બદલ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ફેન્સ અકળાયા છે. તેમને રાહુલ દ્રવિડની યાદ આવી ગઈ છે. એ હદે કે 2020માં ભારત-ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાની મેચમાં 8 વર્ષ પહેલાં નિવૃત્ત થયેલા દ્રવિડ વિથ પૂજારા ટ્વિટર પર ટ્રેન્ડ થઇ રહ્યા છે.
અમુક ફેન્સ કહી રહ્યા છે કે આ ઓરિજિનલ વોલ નથી. તેઓ ડાબે રાહુલ અને જમણે ચેતેશ્વરનો ફોટો મૂકીને લખી રહ્યા છે કે એ વોલ, જે અમને જોઈએ છે અને એ વોલ જે અમને મળી. જ્યારે કેટલાક આંકડાનો સપોર્ટ લઈને પૂજારાને ડિફેન્ડ કરી રહ્યા છે. તેમનું કહેવું છે કે વાસ્તવમાં પૂજારાની સ્ટ્રાઇક રેટ દ્રવિડથી વધારે છે અને જો આજના સમયમાં દ્રવિડ રમતો હોત તો તેની પણ ટીકા થાત.
Pujara's S/R in tests - 45 plus.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 9, 2021
Dravid's S/R in tests - 42.
Dravid is easily the better batsman but if he was playing in the current era with SM around :)
16 off 100. 40 off 133. 50 off 174. There’s a method there. Those who tweet about Pujara’s approach to bed down and his (lack of) intent don’t get Test cricket. And they’ve probably forgotten that he batted 30-odd hours in India’s ONLY Test series win in Australia. #INDvsAUS— Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) January 9, 2021
Pic 1 - THE WALL YOU WANT— anil Agarwal (@anilAga70200302) January 9, 2021
Pic 2- the wall you get#dravid pic.twitter.com/bF4esnqhbj
Me when anyone tries to criticize Rahul Dravid : pic.twitter.com/r2bWeGhtvA— Rishi Pania (@rishi_pania) January 9, 2021
People compare Pujara with Dravid because of their defensive technique. However, what seperates Dravid from Pujara is the fact that the former never missed out on latching on a loose delivery.— Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) January 8, 2021
Dravid was slow In seaming pitch,, in such flat he used his strike rate were always near 50,and most importantly dravid had agressive game too which bowling team used to fear,,here they have no problem if pujara isn't getting out,, go watch dravid innings and his variety of shots— Shail Shubham (@shail_shubham) January 9, 2021
& please don't speak of Dravid in the same breath as Pujara 🙏🏼— CricketSize (@CricketSize) January 9, 2021
Surely not in overseas matches
Dravid at the same stage (after 79M) was scoring 26 RUNS/ innings more than Pujara in AWAY games
& given those many runs that Dravid scored.. s/r didn't matter (was higher than Che's)
ભારત માટે ટેસ્ટમાં 30થી ઓછાની સ્ટ્રાઇક રેટે 50+ રન કરનાર છેલ્લા ત્રણ બેટ્સમેન:
પોન્ટિંગે કહ્યું- પૂજારાની ધીમી બેટિંગે અન્ય ખેલાડીઓને દબાણમાં મૂક્યા
ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન રિકી પોન્ટિંગે ટ્વીટ કરીને કહ્યું છે કે પૂજારાનો બેટિંગ અપ્રોચ ખોટો હતો. તેણે પ્રોએક્ટિવ થઈને ઝડપથી રન કરવાની જરૂર હતી. એને લીધે અન્ય અન્ય બેટ્સમેનો પ્રેશરમાં આવ્યા હતા.
I don't think it was the right approach, I think he needed to be a bit more proactive with his scoring rate because I felt it was putting too much pressure on his batting partners https://t.co/2OhmdATvke— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 9, 2021
