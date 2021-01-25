હેપ્પી બર્થડે પૂજારા:ચેતેશ્વરને 33મા જન્મદિવસે વિરાટ કોહલી, BCCI સહિત આખી ક્રિકેટિંગ ફ્રેટર્નિટીએ શુભકામના પાઠવી

તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
ભારતીય ટેસ્ટ નંબર 3 ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારા આજે પોતાનો 33મો જન્મદિવસ ઉજવી રહ્યો છે. સૌરાષ્ટ્રનો સાવજ ભારતીય ટીમની વોલ 2.0 તરીકે પણ ઓળખાય છે. તેણે તાજેતરમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામેની બ્રિસ્બેન ટેસ્ટમાં 211 બોલ રમીને 26.54ની સ્ટ્રાઇક રેટથી 56 રન કર્યા. પૂજારાની આ ઇનિંગ્સ મેચના રિઝલ્ટમાં મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ પુરવાર થઈ હતી. ભારતે 328 રનનો ટાર્ગેટ 7 વિકેટે ચેઝ કર્યો અને સતત બીજી વખત ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણી જીતી. મેચ પછી ટીમના હેડ કોચ રવિ શાસ્ત્રીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, ચેતેશ્વર તું રિયલ વોરિયર છો.
ચેતેશ્વરને કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી, BCCI સહિત આખી ક્રિકેટિંગ ફ્રેટર્નીટીએ જન્મદિવસની શુભકામના પાઠવી. ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ બોર્ડે લખ્યું કે, ભારતીય ટીમ માટે શરીર પર બોલ ખાઈ છે. પિચ પર સમય પસાર કરે છે. 81 ટેસ્ટમાં 13572 બોલનો સામનો કર્યો અને 18 સદી સહિત 6111 ટેસ્ટ રન કરનાર ભારતના મિસ્ટર ડિપેન્ડેબલ ચેતેશ્વરને જન્મદિવસની શુભકામના.
Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021
He takes body blows— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021
Grinds it out in the middle
Braves it all & stands tall
81 Tests 🏏
6111 runs 👌
13572 balls faced 👏
18 hundreds 👍
Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂
Let's relive one of his fine tons against Sri Lanka 🎥👇
Happy birthday to one of the most wonderful young men I have had the privilege of knowing, @cheteshwar1. The only people who have ever complained about him were the hapless net bowlers, because he could just never get enough practice! pic.twitter.com/TOED4fj6gx— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 25, 2021
Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021
Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/dzGmRmbAv7— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 25, 2021
Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 .. Brother my best wishes to you on your special day, keep doing wonders. Lots of love! 🎉✌️#HappyBirthdayPujara— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 25, 2021
Happy Birthday Warrior 🎂🎂 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/H5V0WJStzE— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 25, 2021
Happy Birthday to the brave @cheteshwar1. Enjoyed this conversation https://t.co/BYLd8ehO7c— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 25, 2021
Happy birthday @cheteshwar1! They don't make them like you anymore. #HappyBirthdayPujara pic.twitter.com/DfUMVwWRNR— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 25, 2021
