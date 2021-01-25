તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હેપ્પી બર્થડે પૂજારા:ચેતેશ્વરને 33મા જન્મદિવસે વિરાટ કોહલી, BCCI સહિત આખી ક્રિકેટિંગ ફ્રેટર્નિટીએ શુભકામના પાઠવી

9 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પૂજારાએ 81 ટેસ્ટમાં 13572 બોલનો સામનો કર્યો અને 18 સદી સહિત 6111 ટેસ્ટ રન બનાવ્યા છે. - Divya Bhaskar
પૂજારાએ 81 ટેસ્ટમાં 13572 બોલનો સામનો કર્યો અને 18 સદી સહિત 6111 ટેસ્ટ રન બનાવ્યા છે.

ભારતીય ટેસ્ટ નંબર 3 ચેતેશ્વર પૂજારા આજે પોતાનો 33મો જન્મદિવસ ઉજવી રહ્યો છે. સૌરાષ્ટ્રનો સાવજ ભારતીય ટીમની વોલ 2.0 તરીકે પણ ઓળખાય છે. તેણે તાજેતરમાં ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા સામેની બ્રિસ્બેન ટેસ્ટમાં 211 બોલ રમીને 26.54ની સ્ટ્રાઇક રેટથી 56 રન કર્યા. પૂજારાની આ ઇનિંગ્સ મેચના રિઝલ્ટમાં મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ પુરવાર થઈ હતી. ભારતે 328 રનનો ટાર્ગેટ 7 વિકેટે ચેઝ કર્યો અને સતત બીજી વખત ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં ટેસ્ટ શ્રેણી જીતી. મેચ પછી ટીમના હેડ કોચ રવિ શાસ્ત્રીએ કહ્યું હતું કે, ચેતેશ્વર તું રિયલ વોરિયર છો.

ચેતેશ્વરને કેપ્ટન વિરાટ કોહલી, BCCI સહિત આખી ક્રિકેટિંગ ફ્રેટર્નીટીએ જન્મદિવસની શુભકામના પાઠવી. ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ બોર્ડે લખ્યું કે, ભારતીય ટીમ માટે શરીર પર બોલ ખાઈ છે. પિચ પર સમય પસાર કરે છે. 81 ટેસ્ટમાં 13572 બોલનો સામનો કર્યો અને 18 સદી સહિત 6111 ટેસ્ટ રન કરનાર ભારતના મિસ્ટર ડિપેન્ડેબલ ચેતેશ્વરને જન્મદિવસની શુભકામના.

આ પણ વાંચો: વોલ 2.0ને પછાડી ન શક્યા કાંગારૂ:તમે મારાં હાડકાંને તોડી શકો છો, મારા જુસ્સાને નહીં; 19 ઓવરમાં ચારવાર બોલ વાગવા છતાં અડીખમ ઊભો રહ્યો પૂજારા

અન્ય ટ્વીટ્સ:

