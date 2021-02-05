તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

IPL ઓક્શન 18 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ:હરાજી માટે 1097 ખેલાડીનું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થયું, વેસ્ટ ઈન્ડિઝમાંથી સૌથી વધારે વિદેશી ખેલાડીની એન્ટ્રી આવી

8 મિનિટ પહેલા
જેની લાંબા સમયથી રાહ જોવામાં આવતી હતી તે IPL ઓક્શન આ મહિને યોજાવા જઈ રહ્યું છે ત્યારે તેના માટે 1097 ખેલાડીનું રજિસ્ટ્રેશન થઈ ચુક્યું છે. IPLમાં ભાગ લેવા માટે વેસ્ટ ઈન્ડિઝમાંથી 56, ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાંથી 42 તથા દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકામાંથી 38 ખેલાડીઓની એન્ટ્રી આવી છે.

ખેલાડીઓના રજિસ્ટ્રેશનની સમયસીમા ગુરુવારે પૂરી થઈ ગઈ છે અને આ યાદી 207 જેટલા આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ખેલાડીથી બનેલી છે,જેમાં 21 ભારતીયો છે. 27 ખેલાડી એસોસિએટ નેશન્સનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરશે અને 863 ક્રિકેટર એવા છે જેમની જે-તે દેશની નેશનલ ટીમમાં પસંદગી થયેલી નથી, તેમાં 743 ભારતીય તથા 68 વિદેશી ખેલાડી છે.

ટીમ ઈન્ડિયામાં પસંદગી ન થયેલી હોય પણ ઓછામાં ઓછી એક IPL રમી ચુક્યા છે તેવા ખેલાડીની સંખ્યા 50 છે અને બે એવા વિદેશી ખેલાડી છે જે આ પ્રકારની સ્થિતિ ધરાવે છે. ભારત અને ઈગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે બીજી ટેસ્ટ પછીના દિવસે સ્થાનિક સમય પ્રમાણે બપોરે 3:00 વાગે શરૂ થશે.

ગયા વર્ષે કિંગ્સ ઈલેવન પંજાબે ઓક્શનની સૌથી ઉંચી કિંમત લગાવી હતી
કિંગ્સ ઈલેવન પંજાબ ઓક્શનમાં રૂપિયા 53.20 કરોડની સૌથી વધુ કિંમત સાથે આગળ આવી હતી, ત્યારબાદ RCB (રૂપિયા 35.90 કરોડ), RR (રૂપિયા 34.85 કરોડ), CSK (રૂપિયા 22.90 કરોડ), MI (રૂપિયા 15.35 કરોડ), DC (રૂપિયા 12.90 કરોડ) અને રૂપિયા 10.75 કરોડ સાથે KKR અને SRH ત્યારપછીના ક્રમ પર રહ્યા હતા.

અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે કોરોના મહામારીને લીધે વર્ષ 2020ની IPL UAEમાં યોજાઈ હતી, પણ હવે પછીની IPL ભારતમાં યોજાય તેવી પૂરી શક્યતાં છે.ટોચના ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયન ખેલાડી સ્ટીવ સ્મિથ અને ગ્લેન મેક્સવેલ 20 જાન્યુઆરીની રિટેન્શન ડેડલાઈનના અંતિમ દિવસે અનુક્રમ રાજસ્થાન રોયલ્સ અને કિંગ્સ ઈલેવન પંજાબમાંથી છૂટા થયા હતા.

જે-તે ફ્રેન્ચાઈઝીમાંથી 57 ખેલાડી છૂટા થયા
ક્રિસ મોરિસ, હરભજન સિંહ અને એરોન ફિચનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે. કુલ 139 ખેલાડી એવા છે કે જેમને જે-તે ફ્રેન્ચાઈઝીએ જાળવી રાખ્યા છે અને 57 જેટલા ખેલાડી છૂટા થયા હતા.

વિવિધ દેશ પ્રમાણે જોઈએ તો 283 જેટલા વિદેશી ખેલાડી બ્રેડડાઉન થયા છે તે નોંધાયેલ ખેલાડીમાંઃ અફઘાનિસ્તાન (30), ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા (42), બાંગ્લાદેશ (5), ઈગ્લેન્ડ (21), આયરલેન્ડ (2), નેપાળ (8), નેધર્લેન્ડ (1), ન્યુઝીલેન્ડ (29), સ્કોટલેન્ડ (7), સાઉથ આફ્રિકા (38), શ્રીલંકા (31), UAE (9), USA (2), વેસ્ટ ઈન્ડિઝ (56), ઝીમ્બામ્વે (2) છે.

