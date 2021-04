IPL 2021ની સાતમી મેચ LIVE:દિલ્હીની ખરાબ બેટિંગ: 37 રનમાં 4 વિકેટ ગુમાવી, જયદેવ ઉનડકટે ટોપ-3ને પેવેલિયન ભેગા કર્યા

Toss Update: Captain @IamSanjuSamson gets it right and says that @rajasthanroyals will bowl first against @DelhiCapitals in Match 7 of #VIVOIPL. Both have made 2 changes to their XI.



Follow the game - https://t.co/SClUCyADm2 #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/wx4gcvS0FF