મિસ્ટર કનસિસ્ટન્ટ:વોર્નર હૈદરાબાદ માટે 2014થી રમી રહ્યો છે, વચ્ચે પ્રતિબંધના લીધે 2018ની સીઝન પણ મિસ કરી, છતાં છેલ્લા 7 વર્ષમાં IPLમાં કોઈએ તેનાથી વધુ રન કર્યા નથી

30 મિનિટ પહેલા
વોર્નર IPLની 6 અલગ-અલગ સીઝનમાં 500+ રન કરનાર પ્રથમ ખેલાડી બન્યો છે.

સનરાઇઝર્સ હૈદરાબાદ સતત પાંચમી સીઝનમાં પ્લેઓફમાં ક્વોલિફાય થયું છે. મંગળવારે મુંબઈ ઇન્ડિયન્સને 10 વિકેટે હરાવી તેમણે પ્લેઓફમાં બોસની જેમ એન્ટ્રી મારી છે.

ભુવનેશ્વર કુમાર ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયો. કેન વિલિયમ્સને પણ ઇજા અને માત્ર 4 ફોરેન પ્લેયરનો સમાવેશ થઈ શકતો હોવાથી બહાર બેસવું પડ્યું. વિજય શંકર પણ ઇજા અને ફોર્મને લીધે ટીમની અંદર બહાર થયો. અંતે ટીમ કોમ્બિનેશન માટે તેમણે જોની બેરસ્ટોને પ્લેઇંગ-11માં સ્થાન ન આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો. આ બધા વચ્ચે ટીમને બાંધી રાખવાનું કામ કોઈએ કર્યું હોય તો તે ડેવિડ વોર્નર અને તેની માસ્ટરક્લાસ બેટિંગે કર્યું છે.

રેડ હોટ ફોર્મમાં છે વોર્નર

વોર્નરે ચાલુ સીઝનની 14 મેચમાં 44.08ની એવરેજ અને 136.69ની સ્ટ્રાઈક રેટથી 529 રન કર્યા છે. તે ઓરેન્જ કેપની રેસમાં બીજા સ્થાને છે. પ્રથમ સ્થાને વિરાજમાન લોકેશ રાહુલ 670 રન સાથે તેનાથી 141 રન આગળ છે. રેડ હોટ ફોર્મમાં ચાલતા વોર્નર પાસે જો હૈદરાબાદ ફાઇનલમાં પહોંચે તો વધુમાં વધુ ત્રણ અને મિનિમમ એક ઇનિંગ્સ છે, રાહુલને પાછળ છોડીને ઓરેન્જ કેપ પોતાના નામે કરવા માટે. શિખર ધવન 525 રન સાથે આ સૂચિમાં ત્રીજા સ્થાને છે.

6 અલગ-અલગ સીઝનમાં 500+ રન કરનાર પ્રથમ ખેલાડી

ડેવિડ વોર્નરે ગઈકાલની મેચમાં ચાલુ સીઝનમાં 500 રન પૂરા કરીને નવો રેકોર્ડ પોતાના નામે બનાવ્યો છે. તેણે હવે IPLની 6 સીઝનમાં 500+ રન કર્યા છે. વિરાટ કોહલીએ પાંચ અને શિખર ધવને ચાર સીઝનમાં 500+ રન કર્યા છે.

વોર્નર હૈદરાબાદ સાથે જોડાયો પછી લીગમાં અન્ય કોઈ બેટ્સમેને તેનાથી વધુ રન કર્યા નથી

વોર્નર 2014માં સનરાઇઝર્સ હૈદરાબાદ સાથે જોડાયો. તે એક વર્ષના પ્રતિબંધના કારણે 2018માં રમ્યો પણ નહોતો. તેમ છતાં તેણે હૈદરાબાદ માટે રમવાનું શરૂ કર્યું તે પછી લીગમાં અન્ય કોઈ બેટ્સમેને તેનાથી વધુ રન કર્યા નથી. વોર્નરે 2014માં 528, 2015માં 562, 2016માં 848, 2017માં 641, 2019માં 692 અને ચાલુ સીઝનમાં 529* રન કર્યા છે. આમ તેણે 2014 પછી લીગમાં કુલ 3800 રન કર્યા છે. આ ટૂર્નામેન્ટમાં વોર્નરની લીગમાં અન્ય કોઈ બેટ્સમેન નથી.

2016નું પુનરાવર્તન કરીને હૈદરાબાદ ચેમ્પિયન બનશે?IPLમાં પ્લેઓફ ફોર્મેટ શરૂ થયું ત્યારથી લઈને આજ સુધી માત્ર એકવાર એવું બન્યું છે કે ત્રીજા/ચોથા સ્થાને રહેનાર ટીમ ચેમ્પિયન બની હોય. 2016માં હૈદરાબાદ ત્રીજા સ્થાને રહ્યા પછી પ્લેઓફમાં સતત ત્રણ મેચ જીતીને ચેમ્પિયન બન્યું હતું. શું આ વખતે 2016નું પુનરાવર્તન કરીને ચેમ્પિયન બનશે? જો વોર્નરનું બેટ આમ જ બોલતું રહે તો કેમ નહિ?

(2018માં બોલ ટેમ્પરિંગ કેસમાં ક્રિકેટ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાએ ડેવિડ વોર્નર પર એક વર્ષનો પ્રતિબંધ લગાવ્યો હતો. તેને IPLમાં રમવાની પણ પરવાનગી નહોતી મળી.)

