IPLમાં ચેમ્પિયન બનવાનો જંગ:દિલ્હી-બેંગલોર પાસે પ્રથમવાર ચેમ્પિયન બનવાની તક, મુંબઈની નજર 5મીવાર ટાઈટલ જીતવા પર

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

IPLમાં લીગ રાઉન્ડની તમામ મેચ પૂરી થઈ ગઈ છે. મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ, દિલ્હી કેપિટલ્સ, સનરાઈઝર્સ હૈદરાબાદ અને રોયલ ચેલેન્જર્સ બેંગલોરે પ્લે ઓફમાં પોતાની જગ્યા બનાવી લીધી છે. દિલ્હી અને બેંગલોર પાસે પ્રથમવાર ટાઈટલ જીતવાની તક છે. જ્યારે મુંબઈ પાંચમીવાર અને હૈદરાબાદ ત્રીજીવાર ચેમ્પિયન બનવા પ્રયાસ કરશે.

દુબઈમાં રમાનાર પ્રથમ ક્વાલિફાયરમાં 5 નવેમ્બરના રોજ મુંબઈ અને દિલ્હીની ટીમ ટકરાશે. 6 નવેમ્બરના રોજ અબુધાબીમાં હૈદરાબાદ અને બેંગલોર વચ્ચે એલિમિનેટર રમાશે.

મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ પાસે સતત બીજીવાર ટાઈટલ જીતવાની તક
ડિફેન્ડિંગ ચેમ્પિયન મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સે ગત સીઝનના ફોર્મને આ સીઝનમાં પણ યથાવત રાખ્યું છે. ચેન્નઈ સામેની સીઝનની પ્રથમ મેચ હાર્યા પછી ટીમે સારું પુનરાગમન કર્યું અને પ્લે-ઓફમાં સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે. ટીમનું આ સીઝનમાં પ્રદર્શન સારું રહ્યું છે.

દિલ્હીની ટીમ સતત બીજીવાર પ્લે-ઓફમાં પહોંચી છે
દિલ્હીની ટીમે સીઝનની શરૂઆતમાં સારા ફેરફારો કર્યા હતા. શિખર ધવન અને રહાણે જેવા બેટ્સમેનને ટીમમાં સામેલ કર્યા. આર અશ્વિનને પણ ટીમમાં સ્થાન આપ્યું. સીઝનમાં 19 વિકેટ લેનાર એનરિચ નોર્તજેની પણ ક્રિસ વોક્સના રિપ્લેસમેન્ટમાં ટીમમાં સ્થાન આપ્યું. આ તમામ ફેરફારો યાગ્ય સાબિત થયા.

હૈદરાબાદ સતત 5મીવાર પ્લે-ઓફમાં પહોચ્યું
હૈદરાબાદની ટીમ 2016 પછી સતત 5મીવાર પ્લે-ઓફમાં પહોંચી છે. ટૂર્નામેન્ટની શરૂઆતમાં હારનો સામનો કર્યા પછી ટીમે સારું કમબેક કર્યું હતું. અંતિમ 3 મેચ જીતીને સારી નેટ રન રેટના આધારે ટીમને પ્લે-ઓફમાં સ્થાન મળ્યું છે. ડેવિડ વોર્નરે બેટિંગમાં સારું પ્રદર્શન કર્યું છે.

2016 પછી પ્રથમવાર RCBમાં સ્થાન મેળવ્યું
બેંગલોર પાસે પ્રથમવાર ટાઈટલ જીતવાની તક છે. અનુભવી અને ઉભરતા ખેલાડીઓના સારા પ્રદર્શનના કારણે ટીમને પ્લે ઓફમાં સ્થાન મળ્યું છે.

પ્રથમવાર IPL રમી રહેલા દેવદત પેડિક્કલે ટીમ તરફથી સૌથી વધારે 472 રન બનાવ્યા છે. યુજવેન્દ્ર ચહલે 20 વિકેટ લઈ આ સીઝનમાં ટોપ-5 બોલર્સમાં સ્થાન મેળવ્યું છે. આ લીસ્ટમાં તે એકમાત્ર સ્પિનર્સ છે.

