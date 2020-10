2⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 Matches 👉🏽 𝚄𝙽𝙻𝙾𝙲𝙺𝙴𝙳



Another milestone under his name as @ajinkyarahane88 makes his comeback into the Playing XI 👊🏼#KKRvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/3ZRYkaznAh