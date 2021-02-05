તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મેનેજમેન્ટ ફંડા:તમે નોકરીમાંથી નિવૃત્ત થઈ શકો છો, કામથી નહીં

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: એન. રઘુરામન
  • કૉપી લિંક

તેઓ સૂર્ય ઊગતા પહેલા, લગભગ સવારે 4 કલાકે જાગી જાય છે. પછી લીમડાના દાતણથી બ્રશ કરે છે, કેમ કે તેઓ માને છે કે, તેમના શરીર માટે ઉપયોગ થતી કોઈ પણ વસ્તુમાં કેમિકલ ન હોવું જોઈએ. સાબુના સ્થાને શરીરને પથ્થરથી ઘસીને સ્નાન કરે છે.વર્ષોથી તેઓ રાગી જેવા વિવિધ અનાજથી બનેલો નાશ્તો કરે છે. તેઓ પહેલા માટીના વાણસમાં તેમને ઠંડા થવા દે છે અને પછી દહીં કે છાશ મિલાવીને, સ્વાદ માટે ઝીણી ડૂંગળી કે દળેલું લીલું મરચું નાખીને પીવે છે. પછી તેઓ ખેતરમાં પહોંચી જાય છે.આ તેમને નિત્યક્રમ છે. તેમને જે કોઈ મળવા આવે છે તેને ક્યારેય ભૂખ્યા જવા દેતી નથી. તેમને ઓછામાં ઓછું ફળ તો ખવડાવે જ છે અને કહે છે કે, જેટલા ખાવા હોય એટલા ખાઓ. અનેક યુવાનો જૈવિક ખેતી શીખવા માટે તેમને મળવા આવે છે. પોતાની 2.5 એકરના ખેતરમાં ફેરવે છે.તમે વિચારતા હશો કે કોઈ આવું ક્યાં સુધી કરી શકે છે? ખેડૂત અને ગ્રામીણ હોવા છતાં તે આજકાલ થોડા વધુ વ્યસ્ત છે. પોતાની મુશ્કેલ દિનચર્યા સાથે તેમને ટીવી ચેનલ કે ફોન પર પણ ઓછામાં ઓછા 10 ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ આપવા પડી રહ્યા છે.જી હા, આ વર્ષે 26મી જાન્યુઆરી પછી તેમના માટે આ નવું કામ ઉમેરાયું છે. તેઓ ફોટો પડાવે ત્યારે ક્યારેક થોડું સ્મિત આપે છે તો ક્યારેક શીખતા દેખાય છે.કોઈ જર્નાલિસ્ટ જ્યારે શૂટિંગ માટે પહોંચે છે તો ખેતરમાં ફરતા-ફરતા તેઓ આજકાલ થોડાં થાકી જાય છે, કેમ કે 105 વર્ષનાં થઈ ગયાં છે! મળો તમિલનાડુનાં કોઈમ્બતુરનાં 105 વર્ષનાં જૈવિક ખેડૂત આર. પપ્પામ્મલને, જેમને આ વર્ષે કૃષિ માટે પદ્મશ્રી સન્માન અપાયું છે. તેઓ માત્ર એક સામાન્ય ખેડૂત છે, પરંતુ એવી પેઢીમાંથી આવે છે, જે કાયમ જાતમહેનત કરવામાં માને છે. નિરક્ષર હોવા છતાં દરેક ખેડૂત બેઠકમાં ભાગ લેવા એકલા જ બસમાં જાય છે અને પાછા આવે છે.દાયકાઓ પહેલા, તેમણે તમિલનાડુ કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટી સાથે ધીમે-ધીમે ખામ શરૂ કર્યું હતું અને જૈવિક ખેતી અપનાવી હતી, જ્યારે તેઓ પોતાના નામ સાથે આટલાં પ્રખ્યાત ન હતાં અને મોટાભાગના ખેડૂતો ઉત્પાદન વધારવા કેમિકલનો ઉપયોગ કરતા હતા.પપ્પામ્મલની વિધિ ધીમે-ધીમે પ્રખ્યાત થઈ અને યુનિવર્સિટી ખેતીની તેમની રીતો શીખવા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને તેમના ગામ મોકલવા લાગી. વિદ્યાર્થી પોતાના કોર્સના પ્રોગ્રામ હેઠળ અહીં જતા હતા.પપ્પામ્મલ યુનિવર્સિટીએ બતાવેલા ખેતરોમાં પણ લઈ જતા હતા.પછી યુનિવર્સિટીએ ધીમે-ધીમે તેમને પત્રો મોકલવાનું શરૂ કર્યું અને તેમને કોઈ દિવસ બેઠકમાં સામેલ થવા કે જૈવિક ખેતી પર સલાહ આપવા માટે કેટલાક ખેતરોમાં જવાની પણ વિનંતી કરવા લાગી. પુરુષોના પ્રભુત્વ ધરાવતા ક્ષેત્રમાં તેઓ એકમાત્ર મહિલા ખેડૂત રહેતાં હતાં, એટલે તેમની વાત ધ્યાનથી સાંભળવામાં આવતી હતી.આ ઉપરાંત, તેમનું કદ છ ફૂટ અને અવાજ પણ કોઈને ડરાવી શકે એવો ભારે હોવાને લીધે તેઓ ખેડૂતોનું ધ્યાન પોતાનાં તરફ ખેંચી શકતાં હતાં. બીજી એક બાબત જે તેમને વિશેષ બનાવે છે, જેમાં તેઓ પોતાના દરેક કામમાં પર્ફેક્શન ઈચ્છે છે.આજે પણ તેમને જોઈને બધા જ લોકો કામ પર લાગી જાય છે, કેમ કે તેઓ કહે છે કે, ‘જ્યારે હું આ ઉંમરમાં કામ કરી શકું છું તો તમે કેમ અટકી જાઓ છો?’ફંડા એ છે કે, સારી તંદુરસ્તી અને લાંબી ઉંમર માટે ક્યારેય કામ કરવાનું બંધ ન કરો, ભલે તમે નોકરીમાંથી નિવૃત્ત થઈ જાઓ.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટમાં રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી, પોલીસે રેશ્માની ટીંગાટોળી કરી, રેશ્માએ કહ્યું- ભાજપની ગુંડાગીરી નહીં ચલાવી લેવાય - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો